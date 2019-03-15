College basketball rankings: Duke remains No. 5 in Top 25 And 1 after Zion Williamson's incredible return

Zion Williamson, late Thursday, played for the first time since his shoe exploded and knee was injured 22 nights earlier. To label his performance anything other than incredible would be an understatement considering the freshman phenom took 13 shots, made 13 shots and finished with 29 points, 14 rebounds and five steals in Duke's 84-72 victory over Syracuse in the quarterfinals of the ACC Tournament.

"Getting Zion back ... is huge," Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski said after Williamson became the first Blue Devil to get at least 25 points, 10 rebounds and five steals in a game since Christian Laettner did it in 1992.

That's 1992.

Williamson's 13-for-13 effort set the Duke single-game record and ACC Tournament single-game record for field goal accuracy. And it's the main reason we get Duke-UNC Part III on Friday night in Charlotte.

Tip is scheduled for 9 ET.

"I'm very excited just to be a part of the game," Williamson said. And the stakes could not be higher considering the winner will basically secure a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament. UNC is No. 2 in Friday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daly college basketball rankings. Duke is No. 5. Virginia is No. 1 for the third consecutive day.