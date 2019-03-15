College basketball rankings: Duke remains No. 5 in Top 25 And 1 after Zion Williamson's incredible return
Williamson finished with 29 points and 14 rebounds in his first game back with the Blue Devils
Zion Williamson, late Thursday, played for the first time since his shoe exploded and knee was injured 22 nights earlier. To label his performance anything other than incredible would be an understatement considering the freshman phenom took 13 shots, made 13 shots and finished with 29 points, 14 rebounds and five steals in Duke's 84-72 victory over Syracuse in the quarterfinals of the ACC Tournament.
"Getting Zion back ... is huge," Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski said after Williamson became the first Blue Devil to get at least 25 points, 10 rebounds and five steals in a game since Christian Laettner did it in 1992.
That's 1992.
Williamson's 13-for-13 effort set the Duke single-game record and ACC Tournament single-game record for field goal accuracy. And it's the main reason we get Duke-UNC Part III on Friday night in Charlotte.
Tip is scheduled for 9 ET.
"I'm very excited just to be a part of the game," Williamson said. And the stakes could not be higher considering the winner will basically secure a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament. UNC is No. 2 in Friday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daly college basketball rankings. Duke is No. 5. Virginia is No. 1 for the third consecutive day.
Rk
Teams
Chg
Rcrd
|1
|Virginia
|The Cavaliers are 17-2 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities after Thursday's win over NC State. Virginia will take a nine-game winning streak into Friday's game with Florida State.
|--
|29-2
|2
|N. Carolina
|The Tar Heels are 17-5 in Quadrant1/Quadrant 2 opportunities after Thursday's win over Louisville. North Carolina is 15-1 in its past 16 games heading into Friday's showdown with Duke.
|--
|27-5
|3
|Gonzaga
|The Zags are 10-3 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities after Tuesday's loss to Saint Mary's in the title game of the WCC Tournament. Gonzaga is 21-1 in its past 22 games.
|--
|30-3
|4
|Kentucky
|The Wildcats are 15-5 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities after Tuesday's win at Ole Miss. UK is a game back of UT and LSU in the loss column of the SEC standings with one regular-season game left.
|--
|26-5
|5
|Duke
|The Blue Devils are 15-5 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities after Thursday's win over Syracuse. Duke will try to get this season's first win over North Carolina on Friday.
|--
|27-5
|6
|Tennessee
|The Vols are 13-4 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities after Saturday's loss at Auburn. All four of UT's losses are to schools ranked in the Top 25 And 1.
|--
|27-4
|7
|Michigan St.
|The Spartans are 16-6 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities after Saturday's win over Michigan. Michigan State is 7-1 in its past eight games heading into the Big Ten Tournament.
|1
|25-6
|8
|LSU
|The Tigers are 16-5 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities after Saturday's win over Vanderbilt. LSU will take a five-game winning streak into the SEC Tournament.
|1
|26-5
|9
|Houston
|The Cougars are 14-2 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities after Sunday's win at Cincinnati. Houston is 14-1 in its past 15 games heading into the AAC Tournament.
|1
|29-2
|10
|Michigan
|The Wolverines are 17-5 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities after Saturday's loss at Michigan State. Michigan is 6-4 in its past 10 games heading into the Big Ten Tournament.
|1
|26-5
|11
|Florida St.
|The Seminoles are 13-6 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities after Thursday's win over Virginia Tech. Florida State is 13-1 in its past 14 games heading into Friday's matchup with Virginia.
|1
|26-6
|12
|Texas Tech
|The Red Raiders are 16-5 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities after Thursday's loss to West Virginia. Texas Tech is 9-1 in its past 10 games heading into the NCAA Tournament.
|5
|26-6
|13
|Purdue
|The Boilermakers are 16-7 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities after Saturday's win at Northwestern. Purdue is 6-1 in its past seven games heading into the Big Ten Tournament.
|--
|23-8
|14
|Nevada
|The Wolf Pack are 8-2 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities after Thursday's win over Boise State. Nevada will take a three-game winning streak into Friday's game with San Diego State.
|--
|29-3
|15
|Va. Tech
|The Hokies are 11-8 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities after Thursday's OT loss to Florida State. Virginia Tech is 6-3 in its past nine games heading into the NCAA Tournament.
|--
|24-8
|16
|Kansas St.
|The Wildcats are 14-7 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities after Thursday's win over TCU. Kansas State will take a four-game winning streak into Friday's game with Iowa State.
|--
|25-7
|17
|Kansas
|The Jayhawks are 18-8 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities after Thursday's win over Texas. Kansas is 7-2 in its past nine games heading into Friday's game with West Virginia.
|--
|24-8
|18
|Wisconsin
|The Badgers are 14-9 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities after Sunday's win over Ohio State. Wisconsin is 11-3 in its past 14 games heading into the Big Ten Tournament.
|1
|22-9
|19
|Buffalo
|The Bulls are 7-2 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities - with one additional Quadrant 3 loss coming at Northern Illinois - after Friday's win over Bowling Green. Buffalo will take a nine-game winning streak into the MAC Tournament.
|1
|29-3
|20
|Wofford
|The Terriers are 9-4 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities with zero losses to sub-40 KenPom teams. Wofford finished 21-0 against Southern Conference opponents en route to winning the league's automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament.
|1
|29-4
|21
|Cincinnati
|The Bearcats are 10-5 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities -- with one additional loss coming in a Quadrant 4 game at East Carolina -- after Sunday's loss to Houston. Cincinnati is 13-3 in its past 16 games heading into the AAC Tournament.
|1
|25-6
|22
|Auburn
|The Tigers are 14-9 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities after Thursday's win over Missouri. Auburn is 7-1 in its past eight games heading into Friday's game with South Carolina.
|1
|23-9
|23
|Miss. State
|The Bulldogs are 12-9 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities after Friday's win over Texas A&M. Mississippi State is 7-2 in its past nine games heading into Friday's game with Tennessee.
|1
|23-9
|24
|Villanova
|The Wildcats are 16-9 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities after Friday's win over Providence. Villanova is 3-1 in its past four games heading into Friday's game with Xavier.
|1
|23-9
|25
|Marquette
|The Golden Eagles are 16-7 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities after Thursday's win over St. John's. Marquette is 1-4 in its past five games heading into Friday's game with Seton Hall.
|1
|24-8
|26
|VCU
|The Rams are 6-4 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities after last Friday's win over Saint Joseph's. VCU will take a 12-game winning streak into Friday's game with Rhode Island.
|NR
|25-6
