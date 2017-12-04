College basketball rankings: Duke remains unanimous No. 1 in AP Top 25 poll
Duke remains the No. 1 team in college basketball ahead of Kansas and Michigan State
For the fifth consecutive week, Duke is the No. 1 team in the AP top 25 poll which was updated on Monday.
The Blue Devils were the unanimous No. 1 team a week ago, and were once again in the Week 5 rankings after dumping Indiana on the road and South Dakota comfortably in Durham this week. With St. Francis PA and Boston College on tap this week, the odds are favorable that the five-week streak of being on top will become six.
Elsewhere in the rankings, Kansas, Michigan State and Villanova held steady at Nos. 2 through 4. Previous No. 5 Notre Dame dropped to 9 after falling to Michigan State in East Lansing while Florida moved up one spot to 5. Wichita State, which notched a massive non-conference win over Baylor this weekend, moved to No. 6.
AP Top 25 poll
The top 25 teams in The Associated Press' men's college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Dec. 3, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week's ranking:
RANK
SCHOOL
RECORD
POINTS
PREVIOUS
1
Duke (65)
10-0
1,625
1
2
Kansas
7-0
1,525
2
3
Michigan State
7-1
1,500
3
4
Villanova
8-0
1,434
4
5
Florida
5-1
1,301
6
6
Wichita State
6-1
1,197
8
7
7-0
1,192
9
8
7-1
1,174
7
9
Notre Dame
7-1
1,156
5
10
Miami
7-0
1,122
10
11
8-1
999
13
12
7-1
856
15
13
7-1
768
21
14
8-1
758
12
15
8-0
728
18
16
7-0
609
20
17
7-1
583
11
18
7-1
557
19
19
7-1
405
--
20
8-0
311
23
21
8-2
266
--
22
8-0
199
--
23
Baylor
5-2
182
16
24
6-1
96
--
25
Southern California
4-2
90
14
Others receiving votes: Texas Tech 82, UCLA 75, Rhode Island 73, Creighton 53, Louisville 50, Texas 32, Alabama 21, SMU 15, Mississippi St. 11, Kansas St 10, Arizona 10, Washington St 9, Georgia 9, Oklahoma 7, Providence 6, Florida St. 6, Clemson 5, Valparaiso 5, Georgetown 4, Texas-Arlington 3, Oklahoma St. 3, Western Kentucky 2, Towson 1.
