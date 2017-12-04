College basketball rankings: Duke remains unanimous No. 1 in AP Top 25 poll

Duke remains the No. 1 team in college basketball ahead of Kansas and Michigan State

For the fifth consecutive week, Duke is the No. 1 team in the AP top 25 poll which was updated on Monday.

The Blue Devils were the unanimous No. 1 team a week ago, and were once again in the Week 5 rankings after dumping Indiana on the road and South Dakota comfortably in Durham this week. With St. Francis PA and Boston College on tap this week, the odds are favorable that the five-week streak of being on top will become six.

Elsewhere in the rankings, Kansas, Michigan State and Villanova held steady at Nos. 2 through 4. Previous No. 5 Notre Dame dropped to 9 after falling to Michigan State in East Lansing while Florida moved up one spot to 5. Wichita State, which notched a massive non-conference win over Baylor this weekend, moved to No. 6.

AP Top 25 poll

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press' men's college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Dec. 3, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week's ranking:

RANK

SCHOOL

RECORD

POINTS

PREVIOUS

1

Duke (65)

10-0

1,625

1

2

Kansas

7-0

1,525

2

3

Michigan State

7-1

1,500

3

4

Villanova

8-0

1,434

4

5

Florida

5-1

1,301

6

6

Wichita State

6-1

1,197

8

7

Texas A&amp;M

7-0

1,192

9

8

Kentucky

7-1

1,174

7

9

Notre Dame

7-1

1,156

5

10

Miami

7-0

1,122

10

11

North Carolina

8-1

999

13

12

Gonzaga

7-1

856

15

13

Xavier

7-1

768

21

14

Minnesota

8-1

758

12

15

Virginia

8-0

728

18

16

Arizona State

7-0

609

20

17

Cincinnati

7-1

583

11

18

West Virginia

7-1

557

19

19

Seton Hall

7-1

405

--

20

TCU

8-0

311

23

21

Purdue

8-2

266

--

22

Nevada

8-0

199

--

23

Baylor

5-2

182

16

24

Tennessee

6-1

96

--

25

Southern California

4-2

90

14

Others receiving votes: Texas Tech 82, UCLA 75, Rhode Island 73, Creighton 53, Louisville 50, Texas 32, Alabama 21, SMU 15, Mississippi St. 11, Kansas St 10, Arizona 10, Washington St 9, Georgia 9, Oklahoma 7, Providence 6, Florida St. 6, Clemson 5, Valparaiso 5, Georgetown 4, Texas-Arlington 3, Oklahoma St. 3, Western Kentucky 2, Towson 1.

Show Comments Hide Comments
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories