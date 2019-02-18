College basketball rankings: Duke replaces Tennessee as the No. 1 team in the AP Top 25 Poll

The Vols also fall behind Kentucky, which continues to climb in the AP rankings

Tennessee's first loss since November has brought Duke back to the No. 1 spot in the AP poll. Monday's rankings dropped the Volunteers, who fell in record-setting fashion at Kentucky on Saturday night, down to fifth.

Kentucky bumps up to No. 4, while Virginia and Gonzaga remain constants near the top of the rankings. The biggest riser this week is LSU, which moves up six spots to No. 13 after its road wins vs. Kentucky and Georgia moved the Tigers to 21-4 and moved them into a first-place tie in the SEC standings with Tennessee. 

The biggest fall inside the poll this week is Kansas State's: the Wildcats go from 18th to 23rd after losing at home Saturday to Iowa State, which is now No. 19.

AP Top 25 Poll

RankTeamRecordPointsPrevious
1Duke (58)23-21,5942
2Gonzaga (6)25-21,5023
3Virginia22-21,4764
4Kentucky21-41,3835
5Tennessee23-21,3761
6Nevada24-11,2407
7Michigan23-31,1506
8North Carolina20-51,1298
9Houston25-11,0859
10Michigan State21-51,04611
11Marquette21-498710
12Kansas20-680114
13LSU21-477319
14Texas Tech21-573315
15Purdue18-769912
16Florida State20-552517
17Villanova20-651913
18Louisville18-850716
19Iowa State19-642623
20Virginia Tech20-540822
21Iowa20-538921
22Wisconsin17-825020
23Kansas State19-624918
24Maryland19-721124
25Buffalo22-316425

Others receiving votes: Cincinnati 99, Wofford 32, Auburn 21, Washington 20, St. John's 2, Mississippi State, 2, Mississippi 1, Yale 1.

CBS Sports Senior Writer

Matt Norlander is a national award-winning senior writer who has been with CBS Sports since 2010. He's in his ninth season reporting on college basketball for CBS, and also covers the NBA Draft, the Olympics... Full Bio

