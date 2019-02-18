College basketball rankings: Duke replaces Tennessee as the No. 1 team in the AP Top 25 Poll
The Vols also fall behind Kentucky, which continues to climb in the AP rankings
Tennessee's first loss since November has brought Duke back to the No. 1 spot in the AP poll. Monday's rankings dropped the Volunteers, who fell in record-setting fashion at Kentucky on Saturday night, down to fifth.
Kentucky bumps up to No. 4, while Virginia and Gonzaga remain constants near the top of the rankings. The biggest riser this week is LSU, which moves up six spots to No. 13 after its road wins vs. Kentucky and Georgia moved the Tigers to 21-4 and moved them into a first-place tie in the SEC standings with Tennessee.
The biggest fall inside the poll this week is Kansas State's: the Wildcats go from 18th to 23rd after losing at home Saturday to Iowa State, which is now No. 19.
AP Top 25 Poll
|Rank
|Team
|Record
|Points
|Previous
|1
|Duke (58)
|23-2
|1,594
|2
|2
|Gonzaga (6)
|25-2
|1,502
|3
|3
|Virginia
|22-2
|1,476
|4
|4
|Kentucky
|21-4
|1,383
|5
|5
|Tennessee
|23-2
|1,376
|1
|6
|Nevada
|24-1
|1,240
|7
|7
|Michigan
|23-3
|1,150
|6
|8
|North Carolina
|20-5
|1,129
|8
|9
|Houston
|25-1
|1,085
|9
|10
|Michigan State
|21-5
|1,046
|11
|11
|Marquette
|21-4
|987
|10
|12
|Kansas
|20-6
|801
|14
|13
|LSU
|21-4
|773
|19
|14
|Texas Tech
|21-5
|733
|15
|15
|Purdue
|18-7
|699
|12
|16
|Florida State
|20-5
|525
|17
|17
|Villanova
|20-6
|519
|13
|18
|Louisville
|18-8
|507
|16
|19
|Iowa State
|19-6
|426
|23
|20
|Virginia Tech
|20-5
|408
|22
|21
|Iowa
|20-5
|389
|21
|22
|Wisconsin
|17-8
|250
|20
|23
|Kansas State
|19-6
|249
|18
|24
|Maryland
|19-7
|211
|24
|25
|Buffalo
|22-3
|164
|25
Others receiving votes: Cincinnati 99, Wofford 32, Auburn 21, Washington 20, St. John's 2, Mississippi State, 2, Mississippi 1, Yale 1.
