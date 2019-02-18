College basketball rankings: Duke replaces Tennessee as the No. 1 team in the AP Top 25 Poll

Tennessee's first loss since November has brought Duke back to the No. 1 spot in the AP poll. Monday's rankings dropped the Volunteers, who fell in record-setting fashion at Kentucky on Saturday night, down to fifth.

Kentucky bumps up to No. 4, while Virginia and Gonzaga remain constants near the top of the rankings. The biggest riser this week is LSU, which moves up six spots to No. 13 after its road wins vs. Kentucky and Georgia moved the Tigers to 21-4 and moved them into a first-place tie in the SEC standings with Tennessee.

The biggest fall inside the poll this week is Kansas State's: the Wildcats go from 18th to 23rd after losing at home Saturday to Iowa State, which is now No. 19.

AP Top 25 Poll

Rank Team Record Points Previous 1 Duke (58) 23-2 1,594 2 2 Gonzaga (6) 25-2 1,502 3 3 Virginia 22-2 1,476 4 4 Kentucky 21-4 1,383 5 5 Tennessee 23-2 1,376 1 6 Nevada 24-1 1,240 7 7 Michigan 23-3 1,150 6 8 North Carolina 20-5 1,129 8 9 Houston 25-1 1,085 9 10 Michigan State 21-5 1,046 11 11 Marquette 21-4 987 10 12 Kansas 20-6 801 14 13 LSU 21-4 773 19 14 Texas Tech 21-5 733 15 15 Purdue 18-7 699 12 16 Florida State 20-5 525 17 17 Villanova 20-6 519 13 18 Louisville 18-8 507 16 19 Iowa State 19-6 426 23 20 Virginia Tech 20-5 408 22 21 Iowa 20-5 389 21 22 Wisconsin 17-8 250 20 23 Kansas State 19-6 249 18 24 Maryland 19-7 211 24 25 Buffalo 22-3 164 25

Others receiving votes: Cincinnati 99, Wofford 32, Auburn 21, Washington 20, St. John's 2, Mississippi State, 2, Mississippi 1, Yale 1.