Duke was run off of its own floor by Illinois last Tuesday. Then coach Mike Krzyzewski wondered aloud whether we should even be playing college basketball in the middle of a pandemic that has killed more than 306,000 Americans. Then he canceled the Blue Devils' final non-league game against Gardner-Webb. And then Jalen Johnson, Duke's most-heralded freshman, suffered a foot injury that will sideline him indefinitely.

It's been a rough stretch.

So there were reasons to question how the Blue Devils would fare Wednesday at Notre Dame. At tip-off, Duke was only a 2-point favorite over the team picked 12th in the preseason ACC poll, which was interesting in and of itself. But, basically from the jump, even while short-handed, Duke looked the way most envisioned Duke would look this season while cruising to a 75-65 victory highlighted by an 18-point, five-rebound, three-assist effort from sophomore forward Matthew Hurt.

"We're ecstatic about the win," Krzyzewski said. "[Mike Brey's] team is a very difficult team to defend. They have all these shooters, and Mike is one of the best at teaching offense, and they're a great veteran team. So for our guys to beat them, we feel great about it."

Undeniably, Duke still has issues and things to fix. Even Coach K would tell you that. But, either way, the Blue Devils will now head into an extended break coming off of a double-digit win on the road over a team that was coming off of a win at Kentucky. And, all things considered, that's a pretty great way to head into an extended break.

Duke remains No. 18 in Thursday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings. The Blue Devils are 3-2 with both losses coming to teams ranked ahead of them — specifically No. 5 Michigan State and No. 16 Illinois. Their next scheduled game isn't until Dec. 29 at Pitt.

