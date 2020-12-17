Duke was run off of its own floor by Illinois last Tuesday. Then coach Mike Krzyzewski wondered aloud whether we should even be playing college basketball in the middle of a pandemic that has killed more than 306,000 Americans. Then he canceled the Blue Devils' final non-league game against Gardner-Webb. And then Jalen Johnson, Duke's most-heralded freshman, suffered a foot injury that will sideline him indefinitely.
It's been a rough stretch.
So there were reasons to question how the Blue Devils would fare Wednesday at Notre Dame. At tip-off, Duke was only a 2-point favorite over the team picked 12th in the preseason ACC poll, which was interesting in and of itself. But, basically from the jump, even while short-handed, Duke looked the way most envisioned Duke would look this season while cruising to a 75-65 victory highlighted by an 18-point, five-rebound, three-assist effort from sophomore forward Matthew Hurt.
"We're ecstatic about the win," Krzyzewski said. "[Mike Brey's] team is a very difficult team to defend. They have all these shooters, and Mike is one of the best at teaching offense, and they're a great veteran team. So for our guys to beat them, we feel great about it."
Undeniably, Duke still has issues and things to fix. Even Coach K would tell you that. But, either way, the Blue Devils will now head into an extended break coming off of a double-digit win on the road over a team that was coming off of a win at Kentucky. And, all things considered, that's a pretty great way to head into an extended break.
Duke remains No. 18 in Thursday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings. The Blue Devils are 3-2 with both losses coming to teams ranked ahead of them — specifically No. 5 Michigan State and No. 16 Illinois. Their next scheduled game isn't until Dec. 29 at Pitt.
Itching for more college hoops analysis? Listen below and subscribe to the Eye on College Basketball podcast where we take you beyond the hardwood with insider information and instant reactions.
Thursday's Top 25 And 1 rankings
Rk
Teams
Chg
Rcrd
|1
Gonzaga
|Gonzaga's perfect record features wins over Kansas and West Virginia. The Zags have temporarily suspended basketball activities because of COVID-19 issues.
|--
|3-0
|2
Baylor
|Baylor's perfect record is highlighted by double-digit wins over Illinois and Washington. The Bears have temporarily suspended basketball activities because of COVID-19 issues.
|--
|4-0
|3
Iowa
|Luka Garza finished with 23 points and eight rebounds in Sunday's 106-53 victory over Northern Illinois. The Hawkeyes' perfect record also features double-digit wins over North Carolina and Iowa State.
|--
|6-0
|4
Kansas
|Ochai Agbaji finished with 18 points and five rebounds in Friday's 95-50 victory over Omaha. The Jayhawks' lone loss is a neutral-court loss to top-ranked Gonzaga.
|--
|6-1
|5
Michigan St.
|Gabe Brown made five 3-pointers and finished with 20 points in Sunday's 109-91 victory over Oakland. The Spartans' perfect record also features wins over Duke and Notre Dame.
|--
|6-0
|6
Tennessee
|Jaden Springer made six of the eight shots he attempted and finished with 12 points in Tuesday's 79-38 victory over Appalachian State. The Vols' perfect record also features wins over Colorado and Cincinnati.
|--
|3-0
|7
Villanova
|Jeremiah Robinson-Earl finished with 18 points, five rebounds and four assists in Wednesday's 85-66 victory over Butler. The Wildcats' 6-1 record also includes wins over Texas and Arizona State.
|--
|6-1
|8
W. Virginia
|Miles McBride finished with 20 points and five assists in Sunday's 87-71 victory over Richmond. The Mountaineers' lone loss is a single-digit loss to Gonzaga.
|--
|6-1
|9
Virginia
|Virginia's lone loss is a one-point loss to San Francisco. The Cavaliers have temporarily suspended basketball activities because of COVID-19 issues.
|--
|3-1
|10
Houston
|Houston's perfect record features a double-digit win over Texas Tech. The Cougars have temporarily suspended basketball activities because of COVID-19 issues.
|--
|4-0
|11
Texas
|Greg Brown finished with 17 points and 10 rebounds in Wednesday's 79-63 victory over Sam Houston State. The Longhorns' 6-1 record also included wins over Indiana and North Carolina.
|--
|6-1
|12
Texas Tech
|Terrence Shannon finished with 15 points and seven rebounds in Saturday's 77-57 victory over Texas A&M-Corpus Christie. The Red Raiders' lone loss is a neutral-court loss to Houston.
|--
|6-1
|13
Wisconsin
|Brad Davison finished with 17 points, two rebounds and two assists in Tuesday's 77-63 victory over Loyola Chicago. The Badgers' lone loss is a final-second loss at Marquette.
|--
|5-1
|14
Missouri
|Xavier Pinson finished with 17 points and five assists in Saturday's 81-78 victory over Illinois. Missouri's 5-0 record also includes a win over Oregon.
|1
|5-0
|15
Creighton
|The Bluejays allowed Marquette to shoot 53.6% from the field in Monday's 89-84 loss at home. Creighton's other loss is a one-point defeat at Kansas.
|1
|4-2
|16
Illinois
|Kofi Cockburn finished with 33 points and 13 rebounds in Tuesday's 92-65 victory over Minnesota. The Illini's two losses are away-from-home losses to Baylor and Missouri.
|1
|5-2
|17
Rutgers
|Ron Harper Jr. finished with 27 points, five rebounds and four assists in Monday's 74-60 victory at Maryland. The Scarlet Knights' perfect record also features a win over Syracuse.
|1
|5-0
|18
Duke
|Matthew Hurt finished with 18 points and five rebounds in Wednesday's 75-65 victory at Notre Dame. The Blue Devils' two losses are both to teams ranked ahead of them in the Top 25 And 1.
|1
|3-2
|19
N. Carolina
|Armando Bacot finished with 19 points and 11 rebounds in Saturday's 73-67 victory over North Carolina Central. Both of UNC's losses are to teams ahead of them in the Top 25 And 1.
|1
|4-2
|20
San Diego St
|Jordan Schakel finished with 25 points and six rebounds in Thursday's 80-68 victory at Arizona State. The Aztecs' 5-0 record also features a win over UCLA.
|1
|5-0
|21
Florida St.
|Scottie Barnes finished with 16 points and six rebounds in Tuesday's 74-61 victory over Georgia Tech. The Seminoles' perfect record also includes wins over Indiana and Florida.
|1
|4-0
|22
Louisville
|Dre Davis finished with 21 points and two assists in Tuesday's 75-54 victory over Western Kentucky. The Cardinals' 4-0 record also features a win over Seton Hall.
|1
|4-0
|23
Michigan
|Hunter Dickinson finished with 20 points and seven rebounds in Sunday's 62-58 victory over Penn State. The Wolverines' perfect record also features wins over Toledo and UCF.
|1
|6-0
|24
Ohio St.
|The Buckeyes missed 18 of the 24 3-pointers they attempted in Wednesday's 67-60 loss at Purdue. Ohio State's next scheduled game is Saturday against UCLA.
|10
|5-1
|25
Saint Louis
|Jordan Goodwin finished with 22 points and 11 rebounds in Tuesday's 78-59 victory over Indiana State. The Billikens' perfect record also features a win over LSU.
|--
|5-0
|26
LSU
|Javonte Smart finished with 25 points, six rebounds and five assists in Monday's 88-66 victory over Sam Houston State. The Tigers' lone loss is a single-digit loss at Saint Louis.
|--
|4-1