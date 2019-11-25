College basketball rankings: Duke retains its spot atop AP Top 25 poll, while North Carolina drops one spot

The Blue Devils kept their spot atop the college basketball rankings after another flawless week

Duke retained its spot atop the AP Top 25 college basketball rankings for a second consecutive week after winning handily over Cal and Georgetown, respectively over the last week. The Blue Devils improved to 6-0 on the season and garnered 53 of a possible 65 first-place votes. They come in just ahead of ACC foe Louisville, which also stayed steady at No. 2 after it, too, improved to 6-0 with two wins over the last week. The Cardinals received seven first-place votes -- one fewer than last week.

Rounding out this week's top five is No. 3 Michigan State, No. 4 Kansas and No. 5 Maryland. Maryland is the only newcomer to the top five this week after jumping one spot to leap past North Carolina, which traded spots with the Terps. The Tar Heels are 4-0 on the season but played just one game this past week -- a 75-61 win over Elon. Maryland, meanwhile, won twice this week over Fairfield and George Mason to improve to 5-0 on the season. Its No. 5 ranking is the highest since the 2015-16 season.

The remainder of the top 10 stayed unchanged aside from Maryland and UNC trading spots. Virginia, Gonzaga, Kentucky and Ohio State stayed at the Nos. 7-10 spots.

AP Top 25

RankTeamRecordPointsPrevious
1Duke6-016101
2Louisville6-015122
3Michigan State3-115003
4Kansas3-115124
5Maryland5-012626
6North Carolina4-012605
7Virginia6-012327
8Gonzaga6-012228
9Kentucky5-110909
10Ohio State5-0103310
11Oregon5-0100611
12Texas Tech5-093312
13Seton Hall4-186613
14Arizona6-071614
15Utah State7-070215
16Memphis5-158716
17Tennessee4-049020
18Auburn5-048819
19Baylor5-145024
20VCU5-042621
21Colorado4-029023
22Villanova4-224717
23Washington5-122825
24Florida5-2148NR
25Xavier6-113918

Others receiving votes: Florida St. 137, Saint Mary's (Cal) 22, Oklahoma 22, Butler 21, LSU 19, Texas 16, Arkansas 13, Michigan 12, Penn St. 10, Purdue 10, Liberty 6, Wisconsin 4, Missouri 3, Cincinnati 3, Vermont 2, San Diego St. 2, Dayton 1, Mississippi St. 1, Georgetown 1.

Our Latest Stories