Duke won 97-60 at Miami on Tuesday to continue its dominant run through the ACC. But did you realize the Blue Devils aren't really running away with the ACC?
It's true.
Incredibly, Duke is 16-1 in the ACC and on its way to securing a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament — but still only one game ahead of Louisville and Clemson in the loss column of the league standings. That's a testament to the jobs Pat Kelsey (Louisville) and Brad Brownell (Clemson) are doing, sure, but also a byproduct of literally half of the ACC being ranked 100th or lower in the NET — point being even borderline top-25 teams like Louisville and Clemson are rarely threatened in ACC games.
Simply put, that needs to change.
The ACC, right now, rates closer in the NET to the Mountain West and Atlantic 10 than it does the SEC and Big Ten. That's a problem and why the upcoming hires at Virginia, Miami and Florida State are crucial to the future of the league.
Anyway …
Did Duke's dominant win at Miami come with a cost? It's possible considering Tyrese Proctor, the team's third-leading scorer, left the game late in the first half with an apparent knee injury and did not return. The 6-foot-6 junior was later spotted leaving the Watsco Center on crutches.
"We have to get him back, get X-rays, MRI," said Duke coach Jon Scheyer. "He got hit in the leg; that's the extent of what I know."
Duke remains No. 2 in Wednesday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings. Unless the Blue Devils lose a game they're not supposed to lose, they'll soon be outright ACC champions for the first time since 2022.
Top 25 And 1 rankings
Rk
Teams
Chg
Rcrd
|1
Auburn
|Johni Broome finished with 31 points and 14 rebounds in Saturday's 82-70 win over Georgia. The Tigers' next game is Wednesday against Ole Miss.
|--
|25-2
|2
Duke
|Kon Knueppel finished with 20 points and five rebounds in Tuesday's 97-60 win at Miami. The Blue Devils' next game is Saturday against Florida State.
|--
|25-3
|3
Houston
|Milos Uzan finished with 22 points and two steals in Monday's 69-61 win at Texas Tech. The Cougars' next game is Saturday against Cincinnati.
|--
|24-4
|4
Alabama
|Chris Youngblood finished with 27 points and three rebounds in Tuesday's 111-73 win over Mississippi State. The Crimson Tide's next game is Saturday at Tennessee.
|1
|23-5
|5
Tennessee
|Zakai Zeigler finished with 17 points and three assists in Tuesday's 65-59 win at LSU. The Vols' next game is Saturday against Alabama.
|1
|23-5
|6
Michigan St.
|Jase Richardson finished with 21 points and six rebounds in Friday's 75-62 win at Michigan. The Spartans' next game is Wednesday at Maryland.
|1
|22-5
|7
Florida
|Thomas Haugh was 3-of-11 from the field in Tuesday's 88-83 loss at Georgia. The Gators' next game is Saturday against Texas A&M.
|3
|24-4
|8
St. John's
|Zuby Ejiofor finished with 18 points and nine rebounds in Sunday's 89-75 win over UConn. The Red Storm's next game is Wednesday at Butler.
|--
|24-4
|9
Wisconsin
|John Blackwell finished with 24 points and 10 rebounds in Tuesday's 88-62 win over Washington. The Badgers' next game is Sunday at Michigan State.
|1
|22-6
|10
Texas A&M
|Solomon Washington was 1 of 6 from the field in Saturday's 77-69 loss to Tennessee. The Aggies' next game is Wednesday against Vanderbilt.
|1
|20-7
|11
Michigan
|Roddy Gayle Jr. finished with 12 points and five rebounds in Monday's 49-46 win at Nebraska. The Wolverines' next game is Thursday against Rutgers.
|1
|21-6
|12
Iowa St.
|Tamin Lipsey was 3-of-11 from the field in Tuesday's 74-68 loss at Oklahoma State. The Cyclones' next game is Saturday against Arizona.
|3
|21-7
|13
Texas Tech
|Christian Anderson was 2 of 11 from the field in Monday's 69-61 loss to Houston. The Red Raiders' next game is Saturday at Kansas.
|--
|21-7
|14
Missouri
|Anthony Robinson finished with 14 points and eight assists in Tuesday's 101-72 win over South Carolina. The Tigers' next game is Saturday at Vanderbilt.
|--
|21-7
|15
Kentucky
|Otega Oweh was 1 of 9 from the field in Saturday's 96-83 loss at Alabama. The Wildcats' next game is Wednesday at Oklahoma.
|1
|18-9
|16
Purdue
|Braden Smith was 2-of-8 from the field with six turnovers in Sunday's 73-58 loss at Indiana. The Boilermakers' next game is Friday against UCLA.
|1
|19-9
|17
Louisville
|Chucky Hepburn finished with 15 points and six assists in Tuesday's 71-66 win at Virginia Tech. The Cardinals' next game is Saturday against Pitt.
|1
|22-6
|18
Arizona
|Jaden Bradley was 0 of 2 from 3-point range with three turnovers in Saturday's 96-95 loss to BYU. The Wildcats' next game is Wednesday against Utah.
|1
|18-9
|19
Marquette
|Kam Jones finished with 17 points and seven assists in Tuesday's 82-52 win over Providence. The Golden Eagles' next game is Saturday at Georgetown.
|1
|21-7
|20
Miss. St.
|Claudell Harris Jr. was 1 of 8 from the field in Tuesday's 111-73 loss at Alabama. The Bulldogs' next game is Saturday against LSU.
|5
|19-9
|21
Ole Miss
|Matthew Murrell was 1 of 5 from the field in Saturday's 77-72 loss at Vanderbilt. The Rebels' next game is Wednesday at Auburn.
|--
|19-8
|22
Creighton
|Steven Ashworth finished with 20 points and seven assists in Sunday's 80-69 win over Georgetown. The Bluejays' next game is Wednesday against DePaul.
|--
|19-8
|23
Maryland
|Rodney Rice finished with 22 points and four rebounds in Thursday's 88-71 win over USC. The Terrapins' next game is Wednesday against Michigan State.
|--
|21-6
|24
Memphis
|Dain Dainja finished with 22 points and 11 rebounds in Sunday's 84-65 win over Florida Atlantic. The Tigers' next game is Wednesday against Rice.
|--
|22-5
|25
Clemson
|Jaeden Zackery finished with 19 points and seven assists in Saturday's 79-69 win at SMU. The Tigers' next game is Wednesday against Notre Dame.
|--
|22-5
|26
Saint Mary's
|Mikey Lewis finished with 18 points and two rebounds in Saturday's 74-67 win at Gonzaga. The Gaels' next game is Thursday at Loyola Marymount.
|--
|25-4