College basketball rankings: Duke takes over No. 1 spot in Coaches Poll top 25, UNC moves into the top four

Monday's version of the Coaches Poll was the first since the preseason unranking. There was no top 25 following the first week of the season, and because of that, there's plenty of movement around these particular rankings.

Like the AP Top 25, Duke is in command of the No. 1 spot, having received all but seven first-place votes. Louisville, Michigan State, UNC and Kansas round out the top five.

Kentucky's home loss to Evansville bumps the Wildcats down to 10th. Purdue and Florida, the only preseason top 25-level teams with two losses, are now out of the rankings.

Coaches Poll



Others receiving votes: Oklahoma 47; St. Mary's 46; Florida 40; Marquette 25; Florida State 22; Louisiana State 20; Purdue 19; Michigan 15; Kansas State 14; Butler 11; Vermont 10; Penn St. 9; Arkansas 9; Evansville 8; Wisconsin 7; Dayton 7; Utah 5; Creighton 5; Syracuse 3; San Diego St. 3; Southern California 2; Missouri 2; Mississippi 2; Tulane 1; Oklahoma State 1; Cincinnati 1.