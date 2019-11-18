College basketball rankings: Duke takes over No. 1 spot in Coaches Poll top 25, UNC moves into the top four
Kentucky clings to top-10 status and Florida is booted entirely from the poll after losing to UConn
Monday's version of the Coaches Poll was the first since the preseason unranking. There was no top 25 following the first week of the season, and because of that, there's plenty of movement around these particular rankings.
Like the AP Top 25, Duke is in command of the No. 1 spot, having received all but seven first-place votes. Louisville, Michigan State, UNC and Kansas round out the top five.
Kentucky's home loss to Evansville bumps the Wildcats down to 10th. Purdue and Florida, the only preseason top 25-level teams with two losses, are now out of the rankings.
Coaches Poll
|Rank
|Team
|Record
|LW
|Points
|1
|Duke (25)
|4-0
|4
|785
|2
|Louisville (1)
|4-0
|5
|744
|3
|Michigan State (4)
|2-1
|1
|705
|4
|North Carolina
|3-0
|11
|644
|5
|Kansas (1)
|2-1
|3
|634
|6
|Virginia
|3-0
|9
|625
|7
|Maryland (1)
|3-0
|8
|619
|8
|Gonzaga
|4-0
|7
|588
|9
|Ohio State
|3-0
|16
|502
|10
|Kentucky
|2-1
|2
|498
|11
|Oregon
|4-0
|14
|484
|12
|Texas Tech
|3-0
|12
|466
|13
|Seton Hall
|3-1
|13
|403
|14
|Arizona
|4-0
|17
|382
|15
|Villanova
|2-1
|10
|276
|16
|Utah State
|4-0
|19
|248
|17
|Tennessee
|3-0
|25
|247
|18
|Auburn
|4-0
|23
|242
|19
|VCU
|4-0
|NR
|210
|20
|Memphis
|3-1
|15
|194
|21
|Xavier
|4-0
|21
|187
|22
|Texas
|4-0
|NR
|118
|23
|Baylor
|2-1
|18
|111
|24
|Washington
|2-1
|NR
|102
|25
|Colorado
|2-0
|NR
|51
Others receiving votes: Oklahoma 47; St. Mary's 46; Florida 40; Marquette 25; Florida State 22; Louisiana State 20; Purdue 19; Michigan 15; Kansas State 14; Butler 11; Vermont 10; Penn St. 9; Arkansas 9; Evansville 8; Wisconsin 7; Dayton 7; Utah 5; Creighton 5; Syracuse 3; San Diego St. 3; Southern California 2; Missouri 2; Mississippi 2; Tulane 1; Oklahoma State 1; Cincinnati 1.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
AP Top 25: Duke takes over No. 1 from UK
The 4-0 Blue Devils take over the No. 1 spot for the first time this season
-
Top 25 And 1: Duke starts week at No. 1
The Blue Devils are 4-0 with a win over Bill Self's Kansas Jayhawks
-
Kentucky vs. Utah Valley odds, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Monday's Kentucky vs. Utah Valley game 10,000...
-
Podcast: What's wrong with the Gators?
Gary Parrish and Matt Norlander also discuss George Papas' legendary dunk in the final seconds...
-
UConn beats ranked Florida at home
Is Florida the most overrated team in college basketball this season?
-
Top 25 And 1: Tennessee holds its spot
Rick Barnes' Vols are 3-0 and should be ranked in the AP Top 25 on Monday
-
Duke vs. Kansas score, live updates
Kansas had 27 of the game's turnovers and Tre Jones' 15 points led the Blue Devils to a 68-66...