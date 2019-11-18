College basketball rankings: Duke takes over No. 1 spot in Coaches Poll top 25, UNC moves into the top four

Kentucky clings to top-10 status and Florida is booted entirely from the poll after losing to UConn

Monday's version of the Coaches Poll was the first since the preseason unranking. There was no top 25 following the first week of the season, and because of that, there's plenty of movement around these particular rankings.

Like the AP Top 25, Duke is in command of the No. 1 spot, having received all but seven first-place votes. Louisville, Michigan State, UNC and Kansas round out the top five.

Kentucky's home loss to Evansville bumps the Wildcats down to 10th. Purdue and Florida, the only preseason top 25-level teams with two losses, are now out of the rankings. 

Coaches Poll

Rank Team Record LW Points
1 Duke (25)4-0 4785
2 Louisville (1)4-0 5744
3 Michigan State (4)2-1 1 705
4 North Carolina3-0 11644
5 Kansas (1)2-1 3634
6 Virginia3-0 9 625
7 Maryland (1)3-0 8619
8 Gonzaga 4-0 7588
9 Ohio State3-0 16502
10 Kentucky2-12498
11 Oregon4-0 14484
12 Texas Tech3-0 12 466
13 Seton Hall3-1 13403
14 Arizona4-0 17382
15 Villanova2-1 10276
16 Utah State4-0 19248
17 Tennessee3-0 25247
18 Auburn4-0 23242
19 VCU4-0 NR210
20 Memphis3-115194
21 Xavier4-0 21187
22 Texas4-0 NR118
23 Baylor2-118111
24 Washington2-1 NR 102
25 Colorado2-0 NR51

Others receiving votes: Oklahoma 47; St. Mary's 46; Florida 40; Marquette 25; Florida State 22; Louisiana State 20; Purdue 19; Michigan 15; Kansas State 14; Butler 11; Vermont 10; Penn St. 9; Arkansas 9; Evansville 8; Wisconsin 7; Dayton 7; Utah 5; Creighton 5; Syracuse 3; San Diego St. 3; Southern California 2; Missouri 2; Mississippi 2; Tulane 1; Oklahoma State 1; Cincinnati 1.

CBS Sports Senior Writer

Matt Norlander is a national award-winning senior writer who has been with CBS Sports since 2010. This is his 10th season reporting on college basketball for CBS. He also covers the NBA Draft, the Olympics... Full Bio

Our Latest Stories