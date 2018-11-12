College basketball rankings: Duke, thanks to Zion Williamson and RJ Barrett, is No. 1 in the Top 25 And 1
Coach K's Blue Devils are 2-0 after Sunday's 94-72 win over Army
It's rare for a preseason No. 1 team in the Associated Press poll to fall from the top spot after one week without losing. But it has happened before — three times, in fact, according to KPI Sports.
Will Monday be the fourth time?
It's difficult to know for sure considering I'm writing this on Sunday night. But it's certainly possible given what Duke just did in the first six days of the season. First, the Blue Devils beat a Kentucky team that was ranked No. 2 in the preseason AP poll by a score of 118-84. Then, on Sunday, they beat Army 94-72 thanks again to big performances from the three players who could go first, second and third in the 2019 NBA Draft. RJ Barrett is averaging 28.0 points, 5.0 rebounds and 4.0 assists through two games. Zion Williamson is averaging 27.5 points, 12.5 rebounds, 3.5 blocks and 3.0 steals. And Cam Reddish is averaging 23.5 points, 4.5 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 3.0 steals.
Simply put, Duke looks the part -- which is why the Blue Devils are No. 1 in the CBS Sports Top 25 And 1. But, remember, I had Kentucky No. 1 -- shame on me, I know -- and Kansas No. 2 in the preseason. So I never had to drop Kansas. I merely jumped Duke from No. 3 to No. 1 and left KU at No. 2. But 37 of the 65 AP voters did have Kansas No. 1 on their preseason ballots -- which is why the Jayhawks were No. 1 in the preseason AP poll. So it'll be interesting to see how many switch from KU to Duke this week.
To be clear, I'm not insisting voters should.
All Kansas has done so far is play a preseason top-10 team (Michigan State) and beat them basically start to finish while Dedric Lawson got 20 points, 14 rebounds and six assists. So I'm perfectly fine with anybody who ranked Kansas No. 1 in the preseason sticking with Kansas at No. 1. Nobody who does that will be the target of this season's first Poll Attacks column, I promise. But I'm certain some voters will switch from Kansas to Duke this week. (And that's fine too.) So I'm just wondering if it'll be enough to change the top of the AP poll.
We'll find out Monday afternoon.
In the meantime, here's the updated Top 25 And 1.
Rk
Teams
Chg
Rcrd
|1
|Duke
|Zion Williamson got 27 points, 16 rebounds, six blocks and four assists in Sunday's win over Army. Cam Reddish added 25 points and seven rebounds.
|--
|2-0
|2
|Kansas
|Memphis-transfer Dedric Lawson finished with 20 points, 14 rebounds and six assists in KU's season-opening win over Michigan State. Freshman Quintin Grimes made six 3-pointers and scored 21 points.
|--
|1-0
|3
|Tennessee
|Grant Williams finished with 31 points and 10 rebounds in Friday's win over Louisiana. Admiral Schofield added 15 points, seven rebounds and seven assists.
|--
|2-0
|4
|Gonzaga
|San Jose State transfer Brandon Clarke got 19 points and 13 rebounds in Saturday's win over Texas Southern. He's averaging 17.0 points and 11.0 rebounds through two games.
|--
|2-0
|5
|Nevada
|Caleb Martin got 22 points, five rebounds and three assists in Friday's win over Pacific. Jordan Caroline added 16 points.
|--
|2-0
|6
|Virginia
|Kyle Guy and Ty Jerome each scored 20 in Sunday's win over George Washington. The Cavaliers shot 54.5 percent from the field and 42.1 percent from 3-point range.
|--
|2-0
|7
|N. Carolina
|Nassir Little got 21 points and five rebounds in Friday's win at Elon. The Tar Heels already have two true-road victories.
|--
|2-0
|8
|Villanova
|The Wildcats made 12 3-pointers in Saturday's win over Quinnipiac. Collin Gillispie was 4-of-6 from beyond the arc.
|--
|2-0
|9
|Kentucky
|Quade Green got 14 points off the bench in Friday's win over Southern Illinois. The Wildcats won despite trailing by as many as seven points in the second half.
|--
|1-1
|10
|Auburn
|Austin Wiley was held to just five points and one rebound in Friday's win over Washington in what doubled as his first game since March 2017. The 6-11 center was suspended all of last season.
|--
|2-0
|11
|Michigan St.
|Nick Ward finished with 25 points and 10 rebounds in Sunday's win over Florida Gulf Coast. He was 7-of-11 from the field, 11-of-17 from the free throw line.
|--
|1-1
|12
|Kansas St.
|The Wildcats beat Kennesaw State on Friday despite missing 12 of the 13 3-pointers they attempted. Dean Wade and Barry Brown Jr. each finished with 15 points.
|--
|1-0
|13
|Va. Tech
|Nickeil Alexander-Walker and Isaiah Wilkins each scored 21 points in Friday's win over Gardner-Webb. The Hokies shot 50.8 percent from the field and 40.0 percent from 3-point range.
|--
|1-0
|14
|Florida St.
|Terance Mann finished with 21 points and 10 rebounds in Sunday's win at Tulane. The Seminoles shots 48.3 percent from the field.
|--
|2-0
|15
|Miss. State
|Quinndary Weatherspoon finished with 22 points in Sunday's win over Hartford. Tyson Carter added 14 points off the bench.
|--
|2-0
|16
|Oregon
|Bol Bol finished with 23 points, 12 rebounds and four blocks in Friday's win over Eastern Washington. Payton Pritchard added 10 points and eight assists.
|--
|2-0
|17
|UCLA
|Kris Wilkes got 17 points in Friday's win over Long Beach State. He's averaging 22.0 points and 7.0 rebounds through two games.
|--
|2-0
|18
|LSU
|Naz Reid took 14 shots, made 11 and finished with 29 points and seven rebounds in Friday's win over UNC Greensboro. Tremont Waters added 21 points, 10 assists and six steals.
|--
|2-0
|19
|TCU
|Desmond Bane got 22 points and five assists in Sunday's win over Oral Roberts. He's averaging 18.0 points, 6.0 rebounds and 4.0 assists through two games.
|--
|2-0
|20
|Michigan
|The Wolverines overcame a 24-18 halftime deficit Saturday to beat Holy Cross. Charles Matthews got a game-high 20 points.
|--
|2-0
|21
|Syracuse
|Tyus Battle finished with 23 points, three rebounds and three assists in Saturday's win over Morehead State. The 6-6 junior was 9-of-10 from the free throw line.
|--
|2-0
|22
|Maryland
|Anthony Cowan finished with 24 points, six assists and four steals in Friday's win at Navy. Darryl Morsell added 15 points off the bench.
|--
|2-0
|23
|Clemson
|David Skara scored a game-high 16 points on just seven shots in Friday's win over North Carolina Central. He was 3-of-4 from 3-point range.
|--
|2-0
|24
|Indiana
|Romeo Langford finished with 12 points, three rebounds and two assists in Friday's win over Montana State. The freshman star is averaging 15.5 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists through two games.p
|--
|2-0
|25
|Nebraska
|Six different Nebraska players scored in double-figures in Sunday's win over Southeastern Louisiana. James Palmer led all scorers with 17.
|--
|2-0
|26
|Purdue
|Carsen Edwards got a game-high 23 points, five rebounds and five assists in Saturday's win over Ball State. He's averaging 26.5 points through two games.
|--
|2-0
