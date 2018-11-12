College basketball rankings: Duke, thanks to Zion Williamson and RJ Barrett, is No. 1 in the Top 25 And 1

It's rare for a preseason No. 1 team in the Associated Press poll to fall from the top spot after one week without losing. But it has happened before — three times, in fact, according to KPI Sports.

1977-78 UNC (replaced by Kentucky)

1980-81 Kentucky (replaced by DePaul)

Will Monday be the fourth time?

It's difficult to know for sure considering I'm writing this on Sunday night. But it's certainly possible given what Duke just did in the first six days of the season. First, the Blue Devils beat a Kentucky team that was ranked No. 2 in the preseason AP poll by a score of 118-84. Then, on Sunday, they beat Army 94-72 thanks again to big performances from the three players who could go first, second and third in the 2019 NBA Draft. RJ Barrett is averaging 28.0 points, 5.0 rebounds and 4.0 assists through two games. Zion Williamson is averaging 27.5 points, 12.5 rebounds, 3.5 blocks and 3.0 steals. And Cam Reddish is averaging 23.5 points, 4.5 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 3.0 steals.

Simply put, Duke looks the part -- which is why the Blue Devils are No. 1 in the CBS Sports Top 25 And 1. But, remember, I had Kentucky No. 1 -- shame on me, I know -- and Kansas No. 2 in the preseason. So I never had to drop Kansas. I merely jumped Duke from No. 3 to No. 1 and left KU at No. 2. But 37 of the 65 AP voters did have Kansas No. 1 on their preseason ballots -- which is why the Jayhawks were No. 1 in the preseason AP poll. So it'll be interesting to see how many switch from KU to Duke this week.

To be clear, I'm not insisting voters should.

All Kansas has done so far is play a preseason top-10 team (Michigan State) and beat them basically start to finish while Dedric Lawson got 20 points, 14 rebounds and six assists. So I'm perfectly fine with anybody who ranked Kansas No. 1 in the preseason sticking with Kansas at No. 1. Nobody who does that will be the target of this season's first Poll Attacks column, I promise. But I'm certain some voters will switch from Kansas to Duke this week. (And that's fine too.) So I'm just wondering if it'll be enough to change the top of the AP poll.

We'll find out Monday afternoon.

In the meantime, here's the updated Top 25 And 1.