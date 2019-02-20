College basketball rankings: Duke vs. North Carolina is a showdown between top-10 teams in the Top 25 And 1
The Blue Devils opened as 9-point favorites in a game President Obama is expected to attend
It's a little later in the calendar than we usually get it. So blame the ACC schedule-maker, if you want. But the first of two regular-season games between Duke and North Carolina has finally arrived.
It's Wednesday night.
Cameron Indoor Stadium.
Tip is at 9 ET.
President Obama is expected to be in attendance. And, predictably, tickets are EXPENSIVE. When I checked early Wednesday, the cheapest seat available was around $3,000. That's $3,000. For one seat.
"It's a bucket list [item] just to come to a game in Cameron -- but Duke and Carolina at Cameron is one of those great sporting events," Duke's Mike Krzyzewski said Tuesday. "So we can expect anything here."
The Blue Devils opened as 9-point favorites -- which is a big spread between two top-10 teams. But when you've already beaten Kentucky by 34 points on a neutral court, Texas Tech by 11 points on a neutral court, and Virginia by 10 points on the road, beating anybody by double-digits at home seems possible. So it'll be interesting to see whether this will be a competitive shootout between rivals or a simple Duke victory inside Cameron -- where the Blue Devils are undefeated in games in which they aren't missing multiple starters.
Duke is No. 2 in Wednesday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings. North Carolina is No. 7. Gonzaga remains No. 1 for the fourth consecutive day.
Wednesday's Top 25 And 1
Rk
Teams
Chg
Rcrd
|1
|Gonzaga
|The Zags are 12-2 vs. top-100 KenPom teams with a neutral-court win over Duke and zero losses to schools ranked outside of the top seven of the Top 25 And 1. Gonzaga has won 16 straight games by an average of 31.3 points per contest.
|--
|25-2
|2
|Duke
|The Blue Devils are 14-2 vs. top-100 KenPom teams with losses to Gonzaga and Syracuse. Duke will take a nine-game winning streak into Wednesday's game with North Carolina.
|--
|23-2
|3
|Virginia
|The Cavaliers improved to 14-2 vs. teams in the KenPom top 100 after Monday's win over Virginia Tech. Both of Virginia's losses are to Duke.
|--
|23-2
|4
|Tennessee
|The Vols' 24-2 record features a 12-2 mark against top-100 KenPom teams with zero losses to schools ranked outside of the top 13 of the Top 25 And 1. Tennessee is 20-1 in its past 21 games.
|--
|24-2
|5
|Michigan
|Michigan is 16-3 vs. top-100 KenPom teams with just one sub-30 loss. The Wolverines own double-digit wins over North Carolina, Purdue, Maryland and Villanova.
|--
|23-3
|6
|Kentucky
|The Wildcats are 12-4 vs. top-100 KenPom teams with two losses to sub-50 opponents. UK is 12-1 in its past 13 games heading into Saturday's game with Auburn.
|--
|22-4
|7
|N. Carolina
|The Tar Heels are 11-2 in their past 13 games with wins over Virginia Tech and Louisville. UNC is 12-5 vs. top-100 KenPom teams with zero sub-25 losses.
|--
|20-5
|8
|Nevada
|Nevada's resume features eight wins over top-100 KenPom teams with the lone loss coming at New Mexico. The Wolf Pack will take a 10-game winning streak into Wednesday's game at San Diego State.
|--
|24-1
|9
|Michigan St.
|The Spartans are 15-5 vs. top-100 KenPom teams with just one sub-50 loss. Michigan State will take a three-game winning streak into Wednesday's game with Rutgers.
|--
|21-5
|10
|Houston
|The Cougars have won 10 straight games since losing at Temple. Houston is 9-1 vs. top-100 KenPom teams with zero sub-75 losses.
|--
|25-1
|11
|Marquette
|The Golden Eagles' are 10-1 in their past 11 games with the lone loss coming to St. John's. Marquette is 10-4 vs. top-100 KenPom teams with zero sub-55 losses.
|--
|21-4
|12
|Louisville
|The Cardinals are 10-8 vs. top-100 KenPom teams with zero losses to sub-85 teams. Louisville owns wins over North Carolina, Michigan State and Virginia Tech.
|--
|18-8
|13
|Kansas
|The Jayhawks are 14-5 vs. top-100 KenPom teams with one additional sub-100 loss that came at West Virginia. Kansas is 8-5 since losing Udoka Azubuike to a season-ending hand injury.
|--
|20-6
|14
|Texas Tech
|The Red Raiders are 6-1 in their past seven games with the lone loss in that stretch coming at Kansas. Texas Tech is 10-5 vs. top-100 KenPom teams with zero sub-40 losses.
|--
|21-5
|15
|LSU
|The Tigers are 13-4 vs. top-100 KenPom teams with two sub-50 losses after Saturday's game at Georgia. LSU is 14-1 in its last 15 heading into Wednesday's game with Florida.
|1
|21-4
|16
|Purdue
|The Boilermakers are 13-2 in their past 15 games with wins over Michigan State, Iowa and Wisconsin. Five of Purdue's seven losses are to teams also ranked in the Top 25 And 1.
|1
|19-7
|17
|Maryland
|The Terrapins are 12-7 vs. top-100 KenPom teams heading into Saturday's game with Ohio State. Five of Maryland's seven losses are to schools also ranked in the Top 25 And 1.
|1
|20-7
|18
|Iowa
|Iowa's four-game winning streak was snapped Tuesday by Maryland. The Hawkeyes are 13-6 vs. top-100 KenPom teams heading into Friday's game with Indiana.
|3
|20-6
|19
|Wisconsin
|The Badgers are 13-7 vs. teams in the KenPom top 100 with one additional sub-100 loss that came at Western Kentucky. Wisconsin is 7-2 in its past nine games heading into Saturday's showdown at Northwestern.
|--
|18-8
|20
|Va. Tech
|Virginia Tech is 7-5 vs. top-100 KenPom teams with only one loss coming to a school ranked outside of the top-35. The Hokies will take a two-game winning streak into Monday's game with Virginia.
|--
|20-6
|21
|Florida St.
|The Seminoles are 10-4 vs. top-100 KenPom teams with one additional sub-100 loss that came at Boston College. Florida State will take an eight-game winning streak into Saturday's game at North Carolina.
|--
|21-5
|22
|Villanova
|Villanova has 12 wins over top-100 KenPom teams - but only two of those victories are over top-50 opponents. The Wildcats are 1-2 in their past three games with losses to Marquette and St. John's.
|--
|20-6
|23
|Kansas St.
|The Wildcats are 9-5 vs. teams in the KenPom top 100 with one additional loss that came at Tulsa. Kansas State is 10-3 in the Big 12 heading into Saturday's game with Oklahoma State.
|1
|20-6
|24
|Iowa St.
|The Cyclones dropped to 7-3 in their past 10 games following Tuesday's loss to Baylor. Iowa State is 10-7 vs. top-100 KenPom teams heading into Saturday's game at TCU.
|1
|19-7
|25
|Buffalo
|The Bulls are 5-2 vs. top-100 KenPom teams with one additional sub-100 loss that came at Northern Illinois. Buffalo will take a four-game winning streak into Friday's game with Kent State.
|--
|23-3
|26
|Cincinnati
|The Bearcats are 7-3 vs. top-100 KenPom teams with one additional sub-200 loss that came at East Carolina. Cincinnati is 9-1 in its past 10 games with the lone loss coming at Houston.
|--
|21-4
-
