College basketball rankings: Duke vs. North Carolina is a showdown between top-10 teams in the Top 25 And 1

It's a little later in the calendar than we usually get it. So blame the ACC schedule-maker, if you want. But the first of two regular-season games between Duke and North Carolina has finally arrived.

It's Wednesday night.

Cameron Indoor Stadium.

Tip is at 9 ET.

President Obama is expected to be in attendance. And, predictably, tickets are EXPENSIVE. When I checked early Wednesday, the cheapest seat available was around $3,000. That's $3,000. For one seat.

"It's a bucket list [item] just to come to a game in Cameron -- but Duke and Carolina at Cameron is one of those great sporting events," Duke's Mike Krzyzewski said Tuesday. "So we can expect anything here."

The Blue Devils opened as 9-point favorites -- which is a big spread between two top-10 teams. But when you've already beaten Kentucky by 34 points on a neutral court, Texas Tech by 11 points on a neutral court, and Virginia by 10 points on the road, beating anybody by double-digits at home seems possible. So it'll be interesting to see whether this will be a competitive shootout between rivals or a simple Duke victory inside Cameron -- where the Blue Devils are undefeated in games in which they aren't missing multiple starters.

Duke is No. 2 in Wednesday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings. North Carolina is No. 7. Gonzaga remains No. 1 for the fourth consecutive day.

Wednesday's Top 25 And 1