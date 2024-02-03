The first weekend in regular-season history with four games featuring two teams both ranked in the top 10 of the Associated Press Top 25 poll has arrived. (It's a historic occasion!) The contests will originate in four different states and from four different conferences in the following order:

Saturday, 4 pm ET : Houston at Kansas

: Houston at Kansas Saturday, 6:30 pm ET : Duke at North Carolina

: Duke at North Carolina Saturday, 8:30 pm ET : Tennessee at Kentucky

: Tennessee at Kentucky Sunday, 1 pm ET: Purdue at Wisconsin

I've rarely been the type to call anything "must-see TV" because I don't think many things are "must-see TV." But what appears to be true is that college basketball has never had a better weekend of high-end games on the schedule in the regular season than the group of high-end games that are on the schedule this weekend. So, if you have the time, it's not a bad weekend to settle down in front of a television and watch. If you do it, you'll likely see our next national champion play against a team that could also make the 2024 Final Four.

Each matchup is great -- but I'm especially looking forward to Houston-Kansas, where Naismith Memorial Hall of Fame coach Bill Self is an underdog at home for just the second time since taking over the Jayhawks' program in advance of the 2003-04 season. Houston opened as a 2.5-point favorite and is now listed as a 1.5-point favorite, according to SportsLine consensus odds.

The only other time Kansas has been an underdog at home with Self on the sideline was February 2021, when the Jayhawks hosted the eventual national champions, the Baylor Bears, inside a limited-capacity Allen Fieldhouse because of COVID-19 restrictions. KU won that game 71-58.

Houston is No. 3 in Saturday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings, where Purdue remains No. 1 for the 24th straight day. Kansas is No. 7 after previously being No. 1.

