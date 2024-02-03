The first weekend in regular-season history with four games featuring two teams both ranked in the top 10 of the Associated Press Top 25 poll has arrived. (It's a historic occasion!) The contests will originate in four different states and from four different conferences in the following order:
- Saturday, 4 pm ET: Houston at Kansas
- Saturday, 6:30 pm ET: Duke at North Carolina
- Saturday, 8:30 pm ET: Tennessee at Kentucky
- Sunday, 1 pm ET: Purdue at Wisconsin
I've rarely been the type to call anything "must-see TV" because I don't think many things are "must-see TV." But what appears to be true is that college basketball has never had a better weekend of high-end games on the schedule in the regular season than the group of high-end games that are on the schedule this weekend. So, if you have the time, it's not a bad weekend to settle down in front of a television and watch. If you do it, you'll likely see our next national champion play against a team that could also make the 2024 Final Four.
Each matchup is great -- but I'm especially looking forward to Houston-Kansas, where Naismith Memorial Hall of Fame coach Bill Self is an underdog at home for just the second time since taking over the Jayhawks' program in advance of the 2003-04 season. Houston opened as a 2.5-point favorite and is now listed as a 1.5-point favorite, according to SportsLine consensus odds.
The only other time Kansas has been an underdog at home with Self on the sideline was February 2021, when the Jayhawks hosted the eventual national champions, the Baylor Bears, inside a limited-capacity Allen Fieldhouse because of COVID-19 restrictions. KU won that game 71-58.
Houston is No. 3 in Saturday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings, where Purdue remains No. 1 for the 24th straight day. Kansas is No. 7 after previously being No. 1.
Top 25 And 1 rankings
Rk
Teams
Chg
Rcrd
|1
Purdue
|Zach Edey finished with 30 points and 15 rebounds in Wednesday's 105-96 win over Northwestern. The Boilermakers' next game is Sunday at Wisconsin.
|--
|20-2
|2
UConn
|Stephon Castle finished with 20 points and five rebounds in Wednesday's 74-65 wn over Providence. The Huskies' next game is Saturday at St. John's.
|--
|19-2
|3
Houston
|Jamal Shead finished with 25 points and four assists in Monday's 76-72 win at Texas. The Cougars' next game is Saturday at Kansas.
|--
|19-2
|4
N. Carolina
|Cormac Ryan was 3 of 14 from the field in Tuesday's 74-73 loss at Georgia Tech. The Tar Heels' next game is Saturday against Duke.
|--
|17-4
|5
Wisconsin
|Nolan Winter was 1 of 6 from the field in Thursday's 80-72 loss at Nebraska. The Badgers' next game is Sunday against Purdue.
|--
|16-5
|6
Iowa St.
|Tre King finished with 21 points and nine rebounds in Saturday's 79-75 win over Kansas. The Cyclones' next game is Saturday at Baylor.
|--
|16-4
|7
Kansas
|K.J. Adams finished with 16 points and six assists in Tuesday's 83-54 win over Oklahoma State. The Jayhawks' next game is Saturday against Houston.
|--
|17-4
|8
Tennessee
|Zakai Zeigler was 0 of 6 from the field in Wednesday's 63-59 loss to South Carolina. The Vols' next game is Saturday at Kentucky.
|--
|15-5
|9
Utah St.
|Great Osobor finished with 31 points and seven rebounds in Tuesday's 82-61 win over San Jose State. The Aggies' next game is Saturday at San Diego State.
|--
|19-2
|10
Marquette
|Tyler Kolek finished with 32 points and nine assists in Tuesday's 85-80 win at Villanova. The Golden Eagles' next game is Saturday at Georgetown.
|--
|16-5
|11
Duke
|Jeremy Roach finished with 16 points and four assists in Monday's 77-67 win at Virginia Tech. The Blue Devils' next game is Saturday at North Carolina.
|--
|16-4
|12
Dayton
|DaRon Holmes II finished with 34 points and seven rebounds in Friday's 76-71 win over St. Bonaventure. The Flyers' next game is Tuesday at Saint Joseph's.
|--
|18-3
|13
Arizona
|Oumar Ballo finished with 22 points and 13 rebounds in Thursday's 91-65 win over Cal. The Wildcats' next game is Sunday against Stanford.
|1
|16-5
|14
South Carolina
|Ta'Lon Cooper finished with 18 points and five rebounds in Tuesday's 63-59 win at Tennessee. The Gamecocks' next game is Saturday at Georgia.
|1
|18-3
|15
Baylor
|Langston Love finished with 24 points and seven rebounds in Wednesday's 77-69 win at UCF. The Bears' next game is Saturday against Iowa State.
|1
|15-5
|16
Auburn
|Jaylin Williams finished with 21 points and four assists in Wednesday's 81-54 win over Vanderbilt. The Tigers' next game is Saturday at Ole Miss.
|1
|17-4
|17
BYU
|Jaxson Robinson finished with 17 points and two rebounds in Saturday's 84-72 win over Texas. The Cougars' next game is Saturday at West Virginia.
|1
|15-5
|18
Illinois
|Marcus Domask finished with 23 points and three rebounds in Tuesday's 87-75 win at Ohio State. The Illini's next game is Sunday against Nebraska.
|1
|16-5
|19
Alabama
|Mark Sears finished with 23 points and five assists in Wednesday's 85-76 win at Georgia. The Crimson Tide's next game is Saturday against Mississippi State.
|1
|15-6
|20
Creighton
|Creighton let Butler shoot 55.1% from the field in Friday's 99-98 loss to the Bulldogs. The Bluejays' next game is Wednesday at Providence.
|7
|16-6
|21
TCU
|Trevian Tennyson finished with 23 points and three rebounds in Tuesday's 85-78 win over Texas Tech. The Horned Frogs' next game is Saturday against Texas.
|--
|16-5
|22
Texas Tech
|Texas Tech was outscored 24-10 at the free throw line in Tuesday's 85-78 loss at TCU. The Red Raiders' next game is Saturday against Cincinnati.
|--
|16-4
|23
Oklahoma
|Jalon Moore finished with 23 points and nine rebounds in Tuesday's 73-53 win at Kansas State. The Sooners' next game is Saturday at UCF.
|--
|16-5
|24
Colo. St.
|Nique Clifford finished with 20 points and 10 rebounds in Tuesday's 79-71 win over San Diego State. The Rams' next game is Saturday at Fresno State.
|--
|16-5
|25
Ole Miss
|Jaylen Murray finished with 21 points and 11 rebounds in Tuesday's 86-82 win over Mississippi State. The Rebels' next game is Saturday against Auburn.
|--
|18-3
|26
Indiana St.
|Isaiah Swope finished with 17 points and three assists in Wednesday's 78-72 win at Belmont. The Sycamores' next game is Saturday against Drake.
|--
|19-3