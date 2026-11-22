Duke entered Saturday's matchup against Washington State with a 3-2 record despite the fact that the Blue Devils have been favored in every game this season by at least 7.5 points.
In other words, things haven't gone as expected. So I was eager to see how Jon Scheyer's team would respond four nights after Illinois dominated his Blue Devils inside Cameron Indoor Stadium. That's why I stayed up late Saturday (and into Sunday). What I watched was a Duke team that was favored by 26.5 points jump to a 6-0 lead and never trail -- but the Blue Devils also only won 78-74.
It was their latest underwhelming performance.
Patrick Ngongba II got 24 points, nine rebounds and three blocks. He mostly looked great. Joaquim Boumtje Boumtje added 16 points and seven rebounds. Not bad for a 17 year-old. The talent on the roster is still obvious, which is why the Blue Devils remain capable of everything most assumed they could accomplish three weeks ago.
But they're not off to a great start.
According to the betting markets, they should be undefeated. They're not, though. Instead, Duke is 4-2 and No. 14 in Sunday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings after starting the season at No. 2. And do you realize what's on tap for the Blue Devils?
The Huskies.
More specifically, Dan Hurley's UConn Huskies.
It'll be the first time UConn and Duke have met since Braylon Mullins hit that shot in the NCAA Tournament last March and ended Cameron Boozer's college career. It'll be the next chance for the Blue Devils to grab their first notable victory of the season.
UConn already owns wins over Michigan and Ohio State.
The Huskies are No. 12 in the Top 25 And 1.
Wednesday's tip is set for 7 p.m. ET.
Top 25 And 1 rankings
Rk
Teams
Chg
Rcrd
|1
Houston
|Mercy Miller finished with 21 points and fie rebounds in Thursday's 82-83 win over Kansas. The Cougars' next game is Nov. 27 against Oakland.
|--
|6-0
|2
Florida
|Thomas Haugh finished with 22 points and five rebounds in Thursday's 85-72 win over West Virginia. The Gators' next game is Tuesday against Milwaukee.
|--
|6-1
|3
Texas Tech
|Cruz Davis finished with 20 points and four assists in Wednesday's 86-41 win over LSU New Orleans. The Red Raiders' next game is Tuesday against Louisville.
|--
|5-0
|4
Illinois
|Ethan Brown finished with 26 points and four rebounds in Friday's 114-52 win over Eastern Illinois. The Illini's next game is Monday against Winthrop.
|--
|5-1
|5
Texas
|Matas Vokietaitis finished with 26 points and 11 rebounds in Thursday's 92-68 win over Southern Utah. The Longhorns' next game is Sunday against Southern Indiana.
|--
|5-0
|6
Virginia
|Sam Lewis finished with 20 points and four rebounds in Friday's 103-61 win over Loyola Maryland. The Cavaliers' next game is Wednesday against Marquette.
|--
|7-0
|7
St. John's
|Ian Jackson finished with 22 points and three assists in Wednesday's 119-72 win over Siena. The Red Storm's next game is Tuesday against Oregon.
|--
|5-0
|8
UCLA
|Trent Perry finished with 27 points and seven rebounds in Wednesday's 75-71 win over Cal State Fullerton. The Bruins' next game is Sunday against Delaware.
|--
|5-0
|9
Arizona
|Ivan Kharchenkov finished with 20 points and seven assists in Wednesday's 85-79 win over UConn. The Wildcats' next game is Monday against Colorado State.
|--
|4-1
|10
Tennessee
|DeWayne Brown II finished with 20 points and 11 rebounds in Friday's 78-51 win over Coastal Carolina. The Vols' next game is Tuesday against Maryland.
|--
|5-0
|11
Michigan St.
|Jeremy Fears Jr. finished with 17 points and 14 assists in Saturday's 91-70 win over Detroit Mercy. The Spartans' next game is Thursday against Arkansas.
|--
|5-1
|12
UConn
|Silas Demary missed 11 of the 14 shots he attempted in Wednesday's 85-79 loss at Arizona. The Huskies' next game is Wednesday against Duke.
|--
|4-1
|13
Kansas
|Taylen Kinney missed six of the seven shots he attempted in Thursday's 92-83 loss to Houston. The Jayhawks' next game is Monday against Denver.
|--
|5-1
|14
Duke
|Patrick Ngongba II finished with 24 points and nine rebounds in Saturday's 78-74 win over Washington State. The Blue Devils' next game is Wednesday against UConn.
|--
|4-2
|15
Miami
|Shelton Henderson finished with 21 points and eight rebounds in Friday's 106-54 win over Manhattan. The Hurricanes' next game is Tuesday against TCU.
|--
|5-1
|16
Alabama
|Aden Holloway finished with 19 points and three assists in Tuesday's 109-91 win over Kennesaw State. The Crimson Tide's next game is Tuesday against Baylor.
|--
|5-0
|17
LSU
|Donovan Dent finished with 20 points and 10 assists in Saturday's 106-75 win over Queens. The Tigers' next game is Wednesday against Arizona State.
|--
|6-0
|18
Vanderbilt
|Tyler Tanner finished with 23 points and 11 rebounds in Friday's 82-74 win over UCF. The Commodores' next game is Tuesday at Ohio State.
|--
|6-0
|19
Gonzaga
|Braden Huff finished with 21 points and seven rebounds in Tuesday's 74-62 win over Montana State. The Zags' next game is Tuesday against Kansas State.
|--
|3-1
|20
USC
|Rodney Rice finished with 24 points and seven assists in Thursday's 96-51 win over Tarleton State. The Trojans' next game is Sunday against Louisiana.
|1
|5-0
|21
BYU
|Collin Chandler finished with 20 points and four assists in Wednesday's 98-54 win over Northern Colorado. The Cougars' next game is Monday against Washington.
|1
|5-0
|22
Nebraska
|Pryce Sandfort finished with 22 points and seven rebounds in Wednesday's 73-47 win over South Dakota. The Cornhuskers' next game is Sunday against Butler.
|1
|5-0
|23
Memphis
|Jayden Reid finished with 24 points and 10 assists in Sunday's 98-78 win over Louisville. The Tigers' next game is Sunday against Evansville.
|1
|3-1
|24
Indiana
|Bryce Lindsay finished with 20 points and three rebounds in Friday's 90-76 win over Kentucky. The Hoosiers' next game is Tuesday against Jacksonville.
|1
|6-0
|25
Louisville
|Flory Bidunga finished with 25 points and 12 rebounds in Thursday's 83-69 win over Stetson. The Cardinals' next game is Tuesday against Texas Tech.
|1
|3-1
|26
Texas A&M
|PJ Haggerty finished with 29 points and seven assists in Thursday's 97-92 win at TCU. The Aggies' next game is Wednesday against Xavier.
|NR
|6-0