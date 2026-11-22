Duke entered Saturday's matchup against Washington State with a 3-2 record despite the fact that the Blue Devils have been favored in every game this season by at least 7.5 points.

In other words, things haven't gone as expected. So I was eager to see how Jon Scheyer's team would respond four nights after Illinois dominated his Blue Devils inside Cameron Indoor Stadium. That's why I stayed up late Saturday (and into Sunday). What I watched was a Duke team that was favored by 26.5 points jump to a 6-0 lead and never trail -- but the Blue Devils also only won 78-74.

It was their latest underwhelming performance.

Patrick Ngongba II got 24 points, nine rebounds and three blocks. He mostly looked great. Joaquim Boumtje Boumtje added 16 points and seven rebounds. Not bad for a 17 year-old. The talent on the roster is still obvious, which is why the Blue Devils remain capable of everything most assumed they could accomplish three weeks ago.

But they're not off to a great start.

According to the betting markets, they should be undefeated. They're not, though. Instead, Duke is 4-2 and No. 14 in Sunday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings after starting the season at No. 2. And do you realize what's on tap for the Blue Devils?

The Huskies.

More specifically, Dan Hurley's UConn Huskies.

It'll be the first time UConn and Duke have met since Braylon Mullins hit that shot in the NCAA Tournament last March and ended Cameron Boozer's college career. It'll be the next chance for the Blue Devils to grab their first notable victory of the season.

UConn already owns wins over Michigan and Ohio State.

The Huskies are No. 12 in the Top 25 And 1.

Wednesday's tip is set for 7 p.m. ET.

Top 25 And 1 rankings