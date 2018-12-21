College Basketball Rankings: Duke wasn't perfect but beat Texas Tech to remain No. 3 in the Top 25 And 1

Duke missed 17 of the 20 3-pointers it attempted Thursday night -- and turned the ball over 19 times. Zion Williamson fouled out too. So it was not a perfect performance from the Blue Devils. But they still managed to beat Texas Tech 69-58 inside Madison Square Garden.

Don't let the final score fool you, though.

This was a competitive game -- evidence being that it was 53-53 with 6:30 remaining. Duke then closed on a 16-5 run to create a misleading margin. But, for about 34 minutes, Texas Tech, led by Jarrett Culver, played well enough to beat the nation's most-talented team. It's among the reasons why the Red Raiders appear to be Kansas' biggest threat in the Big 12.

Duke remains No. 3 in Friday morning's updated Top 25 And 1.

Texas Tech is still No. 10.

Friday's Top 25 And 1