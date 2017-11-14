College basketball rankings: Duke's No. 1 ranking on the line vs. Michigan State

CHICAGO -- The college basketball season started four nights ago with a bunch of games that barely registered with casual fans. Kinda lame. But Tuesday night will be different as the sport takes center stage thanks to the Champions Classic at the United Center.

Four Hall of Fame coaches.

Four top-10 teams.

The leading candidate for national player of the year (Michigan State's Miles Bridges), and the player most likely to be the No. 1 overall pick of the 2018 NBA Draft (Duke's Marvin Bagley), will be on display in a doubleheader featuring Duke-Michigan State and Kansas-Kentucky. Far as regular-season nights go, it doesn't get much better than this. And the CBS Sports Top 25 (and one) will possibly look different come Wednesday morning. If Duke loses, for instance, there will be a new No. 1. But for now Mike Krzyzewski's Blue Devils sit atop the Top 25 (and one).

Here's the complete Top 25 (and one):