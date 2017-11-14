College basketball rankings: Duke's No. 1 ranking on the line vs. Michigan State
The Top 25 (and one) rankings will likely look a bit different Wednesday morning.
CHICAGO -- The college basketball season started four nights ago with a bunch of games that barely registered with casual fans. Kinda lame. But Tuesday night will be different as the sport takes center stage thanks to the Champions Classic at the United Center.
Four Hall of Fame coaches.
Four top-10 teams.
The leading candidate for national player of the year (Michigan State's Miles Bridges), and the player most likely to be the No. 1 overall pick of the 2018 NBA Draft (Duke's Marvin Bagley), will be on display in a doubleheader featuring Duke-Michigan State and Kansas-Kentucky. Far as regular-season nights go, it doesn't get much better than this. And the CBS Sports Top 25 (and one) will possibly look different come Wednesday morning. If Duke loses, for instance, there will be a new No. 1. But for now Mike Krzyzewski's Blue Devils sit atop the Top 25 (and one).
Here's the complete Top 25 (and one):
1
|Marvin Bagley got 24 points and 10 rebounds in Saturday's win over Utah Valley. The freshman forward is averaging 24.5 points and 10.0 rebounds through two games for the undefeated Blue Devils.
2-0
2
|Allonzo Trier scored 30 points in Sunday's win over UMBC. The junior guard is averaging 31.0 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.0 assists while shooting 50.0 percent from 3-point range through two games.
2-0
3
|Devonte' Graham got 10 points, 12 assists and seven rebounds in Friday's victory over Tennessee State. The Jayhawks cruised in the game despite the absence of Billy Preston, who served a one-game suspension for what Bill Self called a curfew violation.
1-0
4
|Miles Bridges finished with 20 points and 10 rebounds in Friday's win over North Florida. Freshman forward Jaren Jackson added 13 points and 13 rebounds in his debut.
1-0
5
|Shaq Morris finished with 18 points and 10 rebounds in Monday's win over Charleston. The 6-8 post player is averaging 17.0 points and 7.5 rebounds through two games.
2-0
6
|The Wildcats are shooting only 33.3 percent from 3-point range through two games. Hamidou Diallo is averaging 17.0 points, 3.0 rebounds and 3.0 assists for UK.
2-0
7
|Omari Spellman, who was ineligible last season, finished with 11 points and 11 rebounds in Friday's victory over Columbia. Donte DiVincenzo added 13 points and five rebounds off the bench.
1-0
8
|Bennie Boatwright finished with 28 points and eight rebounds in Monday's win over North Dakota State. The Trojans held De'Anthony Melton out for the second consecutive game.
2-0
9
|The Gators made 15 3-pointers in Monday's victory over Gardner-Webb. Rice transfer Egor Koulechov finished with 34 points on 17 shots.
1-0
10
|The Hurricanes shot 54.7 percent from the field in Sunday's win over Navy. They did this despite sophomore guard Bruce Brown making just one of the 10 shots he attempted.
2-0
11
|Luke Maye finished with a career-high 26 points, on 16 shots, in Friday's win over Northern Iowa. The Tar Heels played without Joel Berry, who is out with a broken hand.
1-0
12
|Bonzie Colson got 27 points and 11 rebounds in Monday's win over Mount St. Mary's. Rex Pflueger added 13 points and 10 rebounds.
2-0
13
|Jordan Murphy got 23 points and 14 rebounds in Monday's win at Providence. The junior forward is averaging 29.0 points and 14.5 rebounds through two games.
2-0
14
|All five Northwestern starters scored in double-digits in Monday's victory over Saint Peter's. The Wildcats made 23 of their 24 free throw attempts in the game.
2-0
15
|The Bearcats have scored at least 100 points in back-to-back games for the first time since the 2011-12 season. They've won 28 consecutive home games.
2-0
16
|The Zags made 11 3-pointers in Friday's win over Texas Southern. Josh Perkins, who finished with a game-high 20 points, was responsible for six of them.
1-0
17
|Manu Lecomte scored 23 points on 10 field goal attempts in Monday's blowout of Texas A&M-Corpus Christie. The senior guard was 10-of-10 from the free throw line.
2-0
18
|David Padgett got his first career win as a head coach Sunday when the Cardinals overcame a second-half deficit to beat George Mason. Deng Adel finished with a game-high 20 points.
1-0
19
|The Crimson Tide beat Memphis by double-digits Friday even though Avery Johnson was without four of his top six players. McDonald's All-American Collin Sexton is expected to make his debut Tuesday against Lipscomb.
1-0
20
|Kris Wilkes made four 3-pointers and finished with 18 points in Friday's win over Georgia Tech. Aaron Holiday added 11 points and seven assists.
1-0
21
|Jock Landale finished with 20 points and 10 rebounds in Monday's win over New Mexico State. Saint Mary's shot 55.0 percent from the field.
2-0
22
|Trevon Bluiett scored 26 points in Monday's win over Rider. The senior guard is averaging 25.5 points, 7.0 rebounds and 3.0 assists through two games.
2-0
23
|The Aggies had the nation's most impressive victory Friday - specifically a 23-point destruction of West Virginia. Admon Gilder and Tyler Davis each scored 23 points.
1-0
24
|Carsen Edwards finished with a career-high 25 points in Sunday's win over Chicago State. Vince Edwards added 15 points and 12 rebounds - making him the nation's only active player with at least 1,000 career points, 500 career rebounds and 300 career assists.
2-0
25
|Angel Delgado is averaging 13.5 points and 10.5 rebounds through two games. He recorded a double-double in both contests.
2-0
26
|Desmond Bane got 24 points, five rebounds and four assists in Monday's win over Tennessee Tech. Jaylen Fisher added 11 points off the bench.
2-0
