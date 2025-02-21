Dusty May was named the CBS Sports National Coach of the Year two seasons ago after guiding Florida Atlantic to the 2023 Final Four. Now, in just his first season at Michigan, the 48 year-old Indiana graduate is in position to maybe add another COY award with his Wolverines sitting at 20-5 overall, and 12-2 in the Big Ten, heading into Friday night's game against Michigan State.
Tip is scheduled for 8 ET.
The Wolverines are listed as 2.5-point favorites. If they win, they'll have a two-game lead in the loss column of the Big Ten standings with just five regular-season games remaining, at which point an outright conference championship would become a likely scenario for Michigan after being picked ninth in the league's unofficial preseason poll.
Earlier in the week, May was asked for his impressions of the Michigan-Michigan State rivalry as someone who was raised in the Big Ten's traditional geographic footprint. Here's what he said: "Every game I watched, it was obvious, the amount of intensity and passion for the game, and it was typically two really good basketball teams going tooth-and-nail, competing and, usually, both of them were in championship contention."
That sounds about right. And it's also true heading into this meeting between in-state rivals given that the winner will wake-up Saturday alone atop the Big Ten standings.
Michigan State is No. 11 in Friday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings. Michigan is No. 13. I'll further discuss the matchup with Matt Norlander in Friday's episode of the Eye On College Basketball Podcast.
Top 25 And 1 rankings
Rk
Teams
Chg
Rcrd
|1
Auburn
|Johni Broome finished with 16 points and 13 rebounds in Wednesday's 67-60 win over Arkansas. The Tigers' next game is Saturday against Georgia.
|--
|24-2
|2
Florida
|Walter Clayton Jr. finished with 18 points and four rebounds in Tuesday's 85-63 win over Oklahoma. The Gators' next game is Saturday at LSU.
|--
|23-3
|3
Duke
|Cooper Flagg finished with 17 points and 14 rebounds in Monday's 80-62 win at Virginia. The Blue Devils' next game is Saturday against Illinois.
|--
|23-3
|4
Alabama
|Chris Youngblood was 3-of-11 from the field in Wednesday's 110-98 loss at Missouri. The Crimson Tide's next game is Saturday against Kentucky.
|--
|21-5
|5
Houston
|Emanuel Sharp finished with 17 points and four rebounds in an 80-65 win over Arizona State. The Cougars' next game is Saturday against Iowa State.
|--
|22-4
|6
Tennessee
|Zakai Zeigler finished with 22 points and eight assists in Saturday's 81-76 win over Vanderbilt. The Vols' next game is Saturday at Texas A&M.
|--
|21-5
|7
Wisconsin
|John Tonje finished with 31 points and three rebounds in a 94-65 win over Illinois. The Badgers' next game is on Saturday vs. Oregon.
|--
|21-5
|8
Iowa St.
|Dishon Jackson finished with 13 points and three rebounds in Tuesday's 79-65 win over Colorado. The Cyclones' next game is Saturday at Houston.
|--
|21-5
|9
Texas A&M
|Zhuric Phelps committed seven turnovers in Tuesday's 70-54 loss at Mississippi State. The Aggies' next game is Saturday against Tennessee.
|--
|20-6
|10
St. John's
|Kadary Richmond finished with 17 points and nine rebounds in Wednesday's 82-58 win at DePaul. The Red Storm's next game is Sunday against UConn.
|--
|23-4
|11
Michigan St.
|Jase Richardson finished with 12 points and three assists in Tuesday's 75-66 win over Purdue. The Spartans' next game is Friday at Michigan.
|--
|21-5
|12
Marquette
|Kam Jones finished with 14 points and five assists in Tuesday's 80-56 win over Seton Hall. The Golden Eagles' next game is Friday at Villanova.
|--
|20-6
|13
Michigan
|Vladislav Goldin finished with 20 points and 10 rebounds in Sunday's 86-83 win at Ohio State. The Wolverines' next game is Friday against Michigan State.
|--
|20-5
|14
Missouri
|Mark Mitchell finished with 31 points and three assists in Wednesday's 110-98 win over Alabama. The Tigers' next game is Saturday at Arkansas.
|--
|20-6
|15
Purdue
|Braden Smith committed six turnovers in Tuesday's 75-66 loss at Michigan State. The Boilermakers' next game is Sunday at Indiana.
|--
|19-8
|16
Miss. St.
|Josh Hubbard finished with 25 points and four steals in Tuesday's 70-54 win over Texas A&M. The Bulldogs' next game is Saturday at Oklahoma.
|--
|19-7
|17
Texas Tech
|Kerwin Walton was 0-of-3 from the field in Tuesday's 69-66 loss at TCU. The Red Raiders' next game is Saturday against West Virginia.
|--
|20-6
|18
Kentucky
|Otega Oweh finished with 20 points and seven rebounds in Wednesday's 82-61 win over Vanderbilt. The Wildcats' next game is Saturday at Alabama.
|--
|18-8
|19
Ole Miss
|Sean Pedulla was 4-of-14 from the field in Saturday's 81-71 loss to Mississippi State. The Rebels' next game is Saturday at Vanderbilt.
|--
|19-7
|20
Arizona
|Tobe Awaka finished with 14 points and 12 rebounds in Monday's 74-67 win at Baylor. The Wildcats' next game is Saturday against BYU.
|--
|18-8
|21
Creighton
|Isaac Traudt was 1-of-5 from the field in Sunday's 79-73 loss at St. John's. The Bluejays' next game is Sunday against Georgetown.
|--
|18-8
|22
Louisville
|Chucky Hepburn finished with 16 points and six assists in Sunday's 75-60 win at Notre Dame. The Cardinals' next game is Saturday against Florida State.
|--
|20-6
|23
Maryland
|Rodney Rice finished with 22 points and four rebounds in Thursday's 88-71 win over USC. The Terrapins' next game is Wednesday against Michigan State.
|--
|21-6
|24
Memphis
|PJ Haggerty was 4-of-18 from the field in Sunday's 84-79 OT loss at Wichita State. The Tigers' next game is Sunday against Florida Atlantic.
|--
|21-5
|25
Clemson
|Dillon Hunter finished with 17 points and four assists in Saturday's 72-46 win at Florida State. The Tigers' next game is Saturday at SMU.
|--
|21-5
|26
Saint Mary's
|Paulius Murauskas finished with 20 points and 11 rebounds in Wednesday's 79-66 win over Portland. The Gaels' next game is Saturday at Gonzaga.
|--
|24-4