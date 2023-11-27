It was a terrific weekend for both Florida Atlantic and Texas A&M — for FAU because it won the ESPN Events Invitational with a 84-50 victory over Virginia Tech, for Texas A&M because it bounced-back from a loss to FAU with a shorthanded 73-69 win over Iowa State. So the Owls and Aggies are now No. 13 and No. 14, respectively, in Monday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings. Purdue remains No. 1 for the sixth consecutive day and should also be No. 1 when the Associated Press Top 25 poll and USA Today Coaches poll each update later Monday.
The Texas A&M-Iowa State game was wild.
Down two of their top three scorers because of injuries —namely Henry Coleman III and Tyrece Radford — the Aggies fell behind by 21 points Sunday, 35-14, and seemed on the verge of dropping to 1-2 in the eight-team event. But Texas A&M cut ISU's lead to 12 by the end of the first half and then started the second half on a 24-8 run to take control.
"I thought we played incredibly hard," said Texas A&M coach Buzz Williams. "I thought we were unselfish. I thought we were connected. I thought we played with phenomenal fight."
That "phenomenal fight" allowed the limited Aggies to finish third in the ESPN Events Invitational after losing to FAU on Friday. On Sunday, FAU blasted Virginia Tech by 34 points to win this event that's previously been won by big brands like Gonzaga, Kansas, Villanova and Maryland.
"These guys are consumed with playing basketball the right way," FAU coach Dusty May said of his players. "They're a joy to coach and a joy to watch."
The Owls have now won four straight games since shockingly losing at home to Bryant nine days ago. Up next is Thursday's game against Liberty, which is 6-0 and ranked 39th at KenPom.com. So that'll be an opportunity for FAU to add a fourth top-70 victory just four weeks into the season.
Top 25 And 1 rankings
Rk
Teams
Chg
Rcrd
|1
Purdue
|Zach Edey finished with 28 points and 15 rebounds in Wednesday's 78-75 win over Marquette. The Boilermakers' next game is Tuesday against Texas Southern.
|--
|6-0
|2
Marquette
|Marquette allowed Purdue to shoot 50.8% from the field in Wednesday's 78-75 loss to the Boilermakers. The Golden Eagles' next game is Tuesday against Southern.
|--
|5-1
|3
Arizona
|Caleb Love finished with 17 points and four assists in Thursday's 74-68 win over Michigan State. The Wildcats' next game is Saturday against Colgate.
|--
|6-0
|4
Duke
|Kyle Filipowski finished with 21 points and 14 rebounds in Friday's 80-62 win over Southern Indiana. The Blue Devils' next game is Wednesday at Arkansas.
|--
|5-1
|5
Kansas
|Hunter Dickinson finished with 17 points and 20 rebounds in Wednesday's 69-60 win over Tennessee. The Jayhawks' next game is Tuesday against Eastern Illinois.
|--
|5-1
|6
Houston
|LJ Cryer finished with 24 points and four rebounds in Friday's 79-44 win over Montana. The Cougars' next game is Friday at Xavier.
|--
|7-0
|7
UConn
|Cam Spencer finished with 18 points and two steals in Friday's 90-60 win over Manhattan. The Huskies' next game is Monday against New Hampshire.
|--
|6-0
|8
Miami
|Nijel Pack finished with 28 points and two rebounds in Sunday's 91-83 win over Kansas State. The Hurricanes' next game is Tuesday at Kentucky.
|--
|5-0
|9
Tennessee
|Tennessee only shot 31% from the field in Wednesday's 69-60 loss to Kansas. The Vols' next game is Wednesday against North Carolina.
|--
|4-2
|10
Baylor
|RayJ Dennis finished with 24 points and eight assists in Friday's 95-91 win over Florida. The Bears' next game is Tuesday against Nicholls State.
|--
|6-0
|11
Gonzaga
|Anton Watson finished with 32 points and seven rebounds in Wednesday's 69-65 win over UCLA. The Zags' next game is Tuesday against Cal State Bakersfield.
|--
|4-1
|12
Kentucky
|D.J. Wagner finished with 28 points and five assists in Friday's 118-82 win over Marshall. The Wildcats' next game is Tuesday against Miami.
|--
|5-1
|13
FAU
|Alijah Martin finished with 17 points and eight rebounds in Sunday's 84-50 win over Virginia Tech. The Owls' next game is Thursday against Liberty.
|--
|5-1
|14
Texas A&M
|Solomon Washington finished with 18 points and six rebounds in Sunday's 73-69 win over Iowa State. The Aggies' next game is Wednesday at Virginia.
|--
|6-1
|15
Texas
|Max Abmas finished with 23 points and four rebounds in Sunday's 86-63 win over Wyoming. The Longhorns' next game is Thursday against Texas State.
|--
|5-1
|16
Colo. St.
|Isaiah Stevens finished with 20 points and seven assists in Thursday's 69-48 win over Creighton. The Rams' next game is Wednesday against Colorado.
|--
|6-0
|17
Villanova
|TJ Bamba finished with 13 points and three rebounds in Friday's 79-63 win over Memphis. The Wildcats' next game is Wednesday against Saint Joseph's.
|--
|6-1
|18
Creighton
|Trey Alexander missed 15 of the 16 shots he attempted in Thursday's 69-48 loss to Colorado State. The Bluejays' next game is Thursday against Oklahoma State.
|--
|5-1
|19
N. Carolina
|Harrison Ingram finished with 13 points and 10 rebounds in Friday's 87-72 win over Arkansas. The Tar Heels' next game is Wednesday against Tennessee.
|--
|5-1
|20
Michigan St.
|Michigan State only had 10 assists on 26 baskets in Thursday's 74-68 loss to Arizona. The Spartans' next game is Tuesday against Georgia Southern.
|--
|3-3
|21
Illinois
|Terrence Shannon finished with 19 points and two rebounds in Friday's 84-52 win over Western Illinois. The Illini's next game is Saturday against Rutgers.
|--
|5-1
|22
Miss. St.
|Josh Hubbard finished with 29 points and three rebounds in Sunday's 66-57 win over Northwestern. The Bulldogs' next game is Friday against Nichols State.
|--
|6-0
|23
Oklahoma
|Javian McCollum finished with 18 points and three assists in Friday's 72-70 win over USC. The Sooners' next game is Thursday against Arkansas Pine Bluff.
|--
|6-0
|24
Memphis
|Jaykwon Walton was 1-of-9 from the field in Friday's 79-63 loss to Villanova. The Tigers' next game is Saturday at Ole Miss.
|--
|5-1
|25
BYU
|Jaxson Robinson finished with 23 points and four rebounds in Friday's 95-86 win over NC State. The Cougars' next game is Friday against Fresno State.
|--
|6-0
|26
UCLA
|Dylan Andrews was 2-of-15 from the field in Wednesday's 69-65 loss to Gonzaga. The Bruins' next game is Thursday against UC Riverside.
|--
|4-2