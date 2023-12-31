FAU was so close to spending the first week of January ranked in the top 10 of the Associated Press Top 25 poll for the first time in school history. All Dusty May's program had to do to ensure as much, after last weekend's massive victory over Arizona, was win as a 16.5-point favorite over Florida Gulf Coast on Saturday.
On paper, it seemed easy. On the court, it was not.
Final score: FGCU 72, FAU 68.
So instead of being 11-2 with just one goofy loss, the Owls are 10-3 with two goofy losses -- specifically losses to the teams ranked 175th (Bryant) and 255th (Florida Gulf Coast) in the NET. Put another way, FAU now has two Quadrant 4 losses on its resume, which is shocking considering the Owls returned all five starters from last season's team that went 12-0 in Q4. This season's team is now 2-2 in Q4 and thus down to No. 23 in Sunday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And daily college basketball rankings.
"What we've learned is that our highs are very high and [that] our lows are relatively low," May said following the loss to Florida Gulf Coast in which his Owls missed 16 of the 20 3-pointers they attempted.
On May's note about the highs being high and the lows being low, consider that FAU now has two Q1 wins (over Arizona/Texas A&M) and two Q4 losses (to Bryant/FGCU) on its resume. That makes the Owls literally the only team in the country with multiple Q1 wins and multiple Q4 losses. If you're wondering, Saint Joseph's and Northwestern are the only other teams with multiple Q1 wins and even one Q4 loss. So it really is rare for a school to lose such bad games while also winning such big ones in the same eight-week span, but that's clearly been the story of FAU's season to date, and it'll cost the Owls on Selection Sunday considering they have very few places going forward to record quality victories to offset the rough defeats.
Top 25 And 1 rankings
Rk
Teams
Chg
Rcrd
|1
Purdue
|Zach Edey finished with 13 points and seven rebounds in Friday's 80-53 win over Eastern Kentucky. The Boilermakers' next game is Tuesday at Maryland.
|--
|12-1
|2
Kansas
|Hunter Dickinson finished with 22 points and 13 rebounds in Saturday's 86-67 win over Wichita State. The Jayhawks' next game is Saturday against TCU.
|--
|12-1
|3
Houston
|LJ Cryer finished with 16 points and four assists in Saturday's 81-42 win over Penn. The Cougars' next game is Saturday against West Virginia.
|--
|13-0
|4
Tennessee
|Zakai Zeigler finished with 13 points and five assists in Thursday's 65-46 win over Tarleton State. The Vols' next game is Jan. 2 against Norfolk State.
|--
|9-3
|5
Illinois
|Coleman Hawkins finished with 18 points and three rebounds in Friday's 104-71 win over Fairleigh Dickinson. The Illini's next game is Tuesday against Northwestern.
|--
|10-2
|6
UConn
|Samson Johnson finished with 16 points and four rebounds in Saturday's 69-65 win over St. John's. The Huskies' next game is Jan. 2 against DePaul.
|--
|11-2
|7
Arizona
|Caleb Love finished with 22 points and four rebounds in Friday's 100-81 win at Cal. The Wildcats' next game is Sunday at Stanford.
|1
|10-2
|8
Memphis
|David Jones finished with 19 points and three steals in Saturdays 81-70 win over Austin Peay. The Tigers' next game is Thursday at Tulsa.
|1
|11-2
|9
Marquette
|Tyler Kolek finished with 15 points and eight assists in Saturday's 72-67 win over Creighton. The Golden Eagles' next game is Saturday at Seton Hall.
|1
|11-3
|10
Kentucky
|Antonio Reeves finished with 27 points and six rebounds in Friday's 96-70 win over Illinois State. The Wildcats' next game is Jan. 6 at Florida.
|1
|10-2
|11
N. Carolina
|RJ Davis finished with 20 points and 10 assists in Friday's 105-60 win over Charleston Southern. The Tar Heels' next game is Tuesday at Pitt.
|1
|9-3
|12
Oklahoma
|Javian McCollum finished with 23 points and two assists in Thursday's 88-72 win over Central Arkansas. The Sooners' next game is Sunday against Monmouth.
|1
|11-1
|13
Colo. St.
|Isaiah Stevens finished with 13 points and seven assists in Friday's 106-61 win over Adams State. The Rams' next game is Tuesday against New Mexico.
|1
|12-1
|14
BYU
|Noah Waterman finished with 17 points and eight rebounds in Saturday's 94-68 win over Wyoming. The Cougars' next game is Saturday against Cincinnati.
|1
|12-1
|15
Ole Miss
|Matthew Murrell finished with 26 points and five assists in Saturday's 89-72 win over Southern Miss. The Rebels' next game is Sunday against Bryant.
|1
|12-0
|16
Clemson
|Joseph Girard finished with 24 points and four rebounds in Friday's 93-58 win over Radford. The Tigers' next game is Wednesday at Miami.
|1
|11-1
|17
Duke
|Jared McCain finished with 24 points and four rebounds in Saturday's 106-69 win over Queens. The Blue Devils' next game is Tuesday against Syracuse.
|1
|9-3
|18
Baylor
|Ja'Kobe Walter finished with 26 points and five assists in Friday's 107-48 win over Mississippi Valley State. The Bears' next game is Jan. 2 against Cornell.
|1
|10-2
|19
Wisconsin
|AJ Storr finished with 29 points and two rebounds in Friday's 80-53 win over Chicago State. The Badgers' next game is Jan. 2 against Iowa.
|1
|9-3
|20
James Madison
|T.J. Bickerstaff finished with 21 points and 10 rebounds in Saturday's 82-65 win over Texas State. The Dukes' next game is Thursday at Louisiana.
|1
|13-0
|21
Providence
|Devin Carter finished with 24 points and nine rebounds in Saturday's 85-75 win over Butler. The Friars' next game is Jan. 3 against Seton Hall.
|1
|11-2
|22
Auburn
|Johni Broome finished with 18 points and eight rebounds in Saturday's 101-66 win over Chattanooga. The Tigers' next game is Tuesday against Penn.
|1
|10-2
|23
FAU
|Alijah Martin was 3-of-14 from the field in Saturday's 72-68 loss to Florida Gulf Coast. The Owls' next game is Tuesday against East Carolina.
|16
|10-3
|24
Texas A&M
|Henry Coleman finished with 20 points and 13 rebounds in Saturday's 79-54 win over Prairie View A&M. The Aggies' next game is Saturday against LSU.
|1
|9-4
|25
San Diego St.
|Reese Waters finished with 22 points and five rebounds in Friday's 84-74 win at Gonzaga. The Aztecs' next game is Wednesday against Fresno State.
|1
|11-2
|26
Utah
|Gabe Madsen finished with 20 points and two rebounds in Friday's 80-58 win over Washington State. The Utes' next game is Sunday against Washington.
|NR
|10-2