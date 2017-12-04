College basketball rankings: Florida climbs into top 5, Duke still No. 1 in Coaches Poll
The Gators moved to No. 5 after Notre Dame fell to No. 9 in the Coaches Poll
Duke remains the No. 1 team in the latest USA Today Coaches Poll, a slot it earned in the preseason and has held throughout the early season thanks to a flawless 10-0 record.
The Blue Devils received all but two first place votes this week, splitting with Kansas and Michigan State, which got one a piece.
Behind the Blue Devils is a mostly familiar top 5 of Kansas, Michigan State and Villanova, with Florida making a leap after previous No. 5 Notre Dame fell to No. 9 after losing to Michigan State. The Gators are 5-1 with their lone loss to No. 1 Duke, and have a grueling schedule ahead beginning this week with Florida State and Cincinnati.
USA Today Coaches Poll
|RANK
|SCHOOL
|RECORD
|POINTS
|PREVIOUS
|1
|Duke (30)
|10-0
|798
|1
|2
|Kansas (1)
|7-0
|756
|2
|3
|Michigan State (1)
|7-1
|730
|3
|4
|Villanova
|8-0
|710
|4
|5
|Florida
|5-1
|629
|6
|6
|Wichita State
|6-1
|565
|8
|7
|Kentucky
|7-1
|560
|7
|8
|Notre Dame
|7-1
|552
|5
|9
|Texas A&M
|7-0
|537
|10
|10
|North Carolina
|8-1
|516
|11
|11
|Miami
|7-0
|483
|13
|12
|Virginia
|8-0
|438
|15
|13
|Gonzaga
|7-1
|435
|14
|14
|Xavier
|7-1
|381
|20
|15
|Minnesota
|8-1
|335
|12
|16
|West Virginia
|7-1
|285
|19
|17
|Arizona State
|7-0
|251
|21
|18
|Cincinnati
|7-1
|251
|9
|19
|Seton Hall
|7-1
|213
|24
|20
|Texas Christian
|8-0
|153
|27
|21
|Purdue
|8-2
|143
|26
|22
|Baylor
|5-2
|123
|16
|23
|UCLA
|7-1
|80
|25
|24
|Nevada
|8-0
|65
|34
|25
|Southern California
|4-2
|62
|18
Others receiving votes: Texas Tech 61; Louisville 40; Creighton 36; Tennessee 24; Arizona 23; Oklahoma 19; Virginia Tech 19; Texas 18; Rhode Island 18; Texas-Arlington 15; Syracuse 13; Florida State 13; Saint Mary's 10; Butler 8; Michigan 7; Alabama 6; Georgia 4; Kansas State 4; Vermont 3; Missouri 2; Providence 2; San Diego State 1; Southern Methodist 1; Boise State 1; Washington State 1.
-
