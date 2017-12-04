College basketball rankings: Florida climbs into top 5, Duke still No. 1 in Coaches Poll

Duke remains the No. 1 team in the latest USA Today Coaches Poll, a slot it earned in the preseason and has held throughout the early season thanks to a flawless 10-0 record.

The Blue Devils received all but two first place votes this week, splitting with Kansas and Michigan State, which got one a piece.

Behind the Blue Devils is a mostly familiar top 5 of Kansas, Michigan State and Villanova, with Florida making a leap after previous No. 5 Notre Dame fell to No. 9 after losing to Michigan State. The Gators are 5-1 with their lone loss to No. 1 Duke, and have a grueling schedule ahead beginning this week with Florida State and Cincinnati.

USA Today Coaches Poll

RANK SCHOOL RECORD POINTS PREVIOUS 1 Duke (30) 10-0 798 1 2 Kansas (1) 7-0 756 2 3 Michigan State (1) 7-1 730 3 4 Villanova 8-0 710 4 5 Florida 5-1 629 6 6 Wichita State 6-1 565 8 7 Kentucky 7-1 560 7 8 Notre Dame 7-1 552 5 9 Texas A&M 7-0 537 10 10 North Carolina 8-1 516 11 11 Miami 7-0 483 13 12 Virginia 8-0 438 15 13 Gonzaga 7-1 435 14 14 Xavier 7-1 381 20 15 Minnesota 8-1 335 12 16 West Virginia 7-1 285 19 17 Arizona State 7-0 251 21 18 Cincinnati 7-1 251 9 19 Seton Hall 7-1 213 24 20 Texas Christian 8-0 153 27 21 Purdue 8-2 143 26 22 Baylor 5-2 123 16 23 UCLA 7-1 80 25 24 Nevada 8-0 65 34 25 Southern California 4-2 62 18

Others receiving votes: Texas Tech 61; Louisville 40; Creighton 36; Tennessee 24; Arizona 23; Oklahoma 19; Virginia Tech 19; Texas 18; Rhode Island 18; Texas-Arlington 15; Syracuse 13; Florida State 13; Saint Mary's 10; Butler 8; Michigan 7; Alabama 6; Georgia 4; Kansas State 4; Vermont 3; Missouri 2; Providence 2; San Diego State 1; Southern Methodist 1; Boise State 1; Washington State 1.