1 Houston This ranking is based on the Cougars returning three of the top seven scorers -- specifically Emanuel Sharp, Milos Uzan and Joseph Tugler -- from a team that finished 35-5 and advanced to the championship game of the 2025 NCAA Tournament. That core will be joined by a recruiting class highlighted by Creighton transfer Pop Isaacs, Sam Houston transfer Kalifa Sakho, five-star freshman Chris Cenac Jr. and four-star freshmen Isiah Harwell and Kingston Flemings. -- 35-5

2 Purdue This ranking is based on the Boilermakers returning five of the top six scorers - specifically Trey Kaufman-Renn, Braden Smith, Fletcher Loyer, Daniel Jacobsen and C.J. Cox - from a team that finished 24-12 and advanced to the Sweet 16 of the 2025 NCAA Tournament. That core will be joined by a recruiting class highlighted by South Dakota State transfer Oscar Cluff, North Florida transfer Liam Murphy and international prospect Omer Mayer. 2 24-12

3 Duke This ranking is based on the Blue Devils returning three of the top seven scorers -- specifically Tyrese Proctor, Isaiah Evans and Caleb Foster - from a team that finished 35-4 and advanced to the Final Four of the 2025 NCAA Tournament. That core will be joined by a recruiting class highlighted by five-star freshmen Cameron Boozer and Shelton Henderson and four-star freshmen Nikolas Khamenia and Cayden Boozer. 1 35-4

4 UConn This ranking is based on the Huskies returning four of the top seven scorers - specifically Solo Ball, Alex Karaban, Tarris Reed and Jaylin Stewart - from a team that finished 24-11 and advanced to the second round of the 2025 NCAA Tournament. That core will be joined by a recruiting class highlighted by Georgia transfer Silas Demary Jr., Dayton transfer Malachi Smith, five-star freshman Braylon Mullins and four-star freshmen Darius Adams and Eric Reibe. 1 24-11

5 BYU This ranking is based on the Cougars returning four of the top 10 scorers - specifically Richie Saunders, Dawson Baker, Keba Keita and Mihailo Boskovic - from a team that finished 26-10 and advanced to the Sweet 16 of the 2025 NCAA Tournament. That core will be joined by a recruiting class highlighted by Baylor transfer Robert Wright, five-star freshman AJ Dybantsa and four-star freshmen Xavion Staton and Chamberlain Burgess. -- 26-10

6 Texas Tech This ranking is based on the Red Raiders returning three of the top nine scorers - specifically JT Toppin, Christian Anderson and Federiko Federiko - from a team that finished 28-9 and advanced to the Elite Eight of the 2025 NCAA Tournament. That core will be joined by Washington State transfer LeJuan Watts, UNC Greensboro transfer Donovan Atwell and redshirt freshmen Marial Akuentok. -- 28-9

7 UCLA This ranking is based on the Bruins returning three of the top four scorers - specifically Tyler Bilodeau, Eric Dailey Jr. and Skyy Clark - from a team that finished 23-11 and advanced to the second round of the 2025 NCAA Tournament. That core will be joined by a recruiting class featuring New Mexico transfer Donovan Dent, Michigan State transfer Xavier Booker, Kansas City transfer Jamar Brown and San Diego transfer Steven Jamerson. -- 23-11

8 Arizona This ranking is based on the Wildcats returning four of the top eight scorers -- specifically Jaden Bradley, Tobe Awaka, Motiejus Krivas and Anthony Dell'Orso -- from a team that finished 24-13 and advanced to the Sweet 16 of the 2025 NCAA Tournament. That core will be joined by a recruiting class highlighted by Harvard transfer Evan Nelson, five-star freshmen Koa Peat and Brayden Burries, and four-star freshman Dwayne Aristode. -- 24-13

9 Michigan This ranking is based on the Wolverines returning two of the top eight scorers -- specifically Roddy Gayle Jr. and L.J. Cason -- from a team that finished 27-10 and advanced to the Sweet 16 of the 2025 NCAA Tournament. That core will be joined by a recruiting class highlighted by UAB transfer Yaxel Lendeborg, Illinois transfer Morez Johnson Jr., North Carolina transfer Elliot Cadeau, UCLA transfer Aday Mara and four-star freshmen Trey McKenney and Winters Grady. -- 27-10

10 Florida This ranking is based on the Gators returning seven of the top 10 scorers - specifically Alex Condon, Thomas Haugh, Denzel Aberdeen. Reuben Chinyelu, Sam Alexis, Urban Klavzar and Micah Handlogten - from a team that finished 36-4 and won the 2025 NCAA Tournament. That core will be joined by a recruiting class highlighted by Princeton transfer Xaivian Lee and four-star freshmen CJ Ingram and Alex Lloyd. 1 36-4

11 Iowa St. This ranking is based on the Cyclones returning three of the top five scorers - specifically Joshua Jefferson, Milan Momcilovic and Tamin Lipsey - from a team that finished 25-10 and advanced to the second round of the 2025 NCAA Tournament. That core will be joined by a recruiting class highlighted by Virginia transfer Blake Buchanan, Purdue Fort Wayne transfer Eric Mulder, Eastern Washington transfer Mason Williams and four-star freshman Jamarion Batemon. 1 25-10

12 St. John's This ranking is based on the Red Storm returning three of the top six scorers - specifically Zuby Ejiofor, Simeon Wilcher and Vince Iwuchukwu - from a team that finished 31-5 and advanced to the second round of the 2025 NCAA Tournament. That core will be joined by a recruiting class highlighted by Providence transfer Bryce Hopkins, Arizona State transfer Joson Sanon and Stanford transfer Oziyah Sellers. 1 31-5

13 Auburn This ranking is based on the Tigers returning two of the top three scorers - specifically Chad Baker-Mazara and Tahaad Pettiford - from a team that finished 32-6 and advanced to the Final Four of the 2025 NCAA Tournament. That core will be joined by a recruiting class highlighted by UCF transfer Keyshawn Hall, Mississippi State transfer KeShawn Murphy, JUCO transfer Abdul Bashir and four-star freshmen Sebastian Williams-Adams and Kaden Magwood. 1 32-6

14 Louisville This ranking is based on the Cardinals returning two of the top six scorers - specifically J'Vonne Hadley and James Scott - from a team that finished 27-8 and advanced to the first round of the 2025 NCAA Tournament. That core will be joined by a recruiting class highlighted by Virginia transfer Isaac McKneely, Xavier transfer Ryan Conwell, Kennesaw State transfer Adrian Wooley, five-star freshman Mikel Brown and four-star freshman Sananda Fru. -- 27-8

15 Kentucky This ranking is based on the Wildcats returning two of the top seven scorers -- specifically Otega Oweh and Brandon Garrison - from a team that finished 24-12 and advanced to the Sweet 16 of the 2025 NCAA Tournament. That core will be joined by a recruiting class highlighted by Arizona State transfer Jayden Quaintance, Alabama transfer Mouhamed Dioubate, Pitt transfer Jaland Lowe, Tulane transfer Kam Williams and four-star freshmen Jasper Johnson and Malachi Moreno. -- 24-12

16 Michigan St. This ranking is based on the Spartans returning four of the top eight scorers - specifically Coen Carr, Jaxon Kohler, Jeremy Fears and Carson Cooper - from a team that finished 30-7 and advanced to the Elite Eight of the 2025 NCAA Tournament. That core will be joined by a recruiting class highlighted by FAU transfer Kaleb Glenn and four-star freshmen Cam Ward and Jordan Scott. -- 30-7

17 Oregon This ranking is based on the Ducks returning four of the top 10 scorers - specifically Nate Bittle, Jackson Shelstad, Kwame Evans Jr. and Jamari Phillips - from a team that finished 25-10 and advanced to the second round of the 2025 NCAA Tournament. That core will be joined by a recruiting class highlighted by Elon transfer TK Simpkins and three-star freshman JJ Frakes. -- 25-10

18 Kansas This ranking is based on the Jayhawks returning one of the top seven scorers - specifically Flory Bidunga - from a team that finished 21-13 and advanced to the first round of the 2025 NCAA Tournament. That core will be joined by a recruiting class highlighted by Illinois transfer Tre White, Loyola Chicago transfer Jayden Dawson, St. Bonaventure transfer Melvin Council, five-star freshman Darryn Peterson and four-star freshman Samis Calderon - plus Elmarko Jackson, a former five-star prospect who missed this past season with a knee injury. 2 21-13

19 Arkansas This ranking is based on the Razorbacks returning four of the top nine scorers - specifically DJ Wagner, Karter Knox, Trevon Brazile and Billy Richmond III - from a team that finished 22-14 and advanced to the Sweet 16 of the 2025 NCAA Tournament. That core will be joined by a recruiting class highlighted by Florida State transfer Malique Ewin, South Carolina transfer Nick Pringle, five-star freshmen Darius Acuff Jr. and Meleek Thomas. 2 22-14

20 Texas This ranking is based on the Longhorns returning three of the top six scorers - specifically Jordan Pope, Tramon Mark and Chendall Weaver - from a team that finished 19-16 and advanced to the first round of the 2025 NCAA Tournament. That core will be joined by a recruiting class highlighted by Xavier transfer Lassina Traore, FAU transfer Matas Vokietaitis, Purdue transfer Camden Heide, Xavier transfer Dailyn Swain and four-star freshman John Clark. 2 19-16

21 Alabama This ranking is based on the Crimson Tide returning two of the top four scorers - specifically Latrell Wrightsell Jr. and Aden Hollowayl - from a team that finished 28-9 and advanced to the Elite Eight of the 2025 NCAA Tournament. That core will be joined by a recruiting class highlighted by Miami transferJalil Bethea, Florida State transfer Tayor Bol Bowen, Bucknell transfer Noah Williamson and four-star freshmen London Jemison, Davion Hannah and Amari Allen. 2 28-9

22 Ohio St. This ranking is based on the Buckeyes returning four of the top six scorers - specifically Bruce Thornton, Devin Royal, John Mobley Jr. and Sean Stewart - from a team that finished 17-15 and missed the 2025 NCAA Tournament. That core will be joined by Wright State transfer Brandon Noel, Santa Clara transfer Christoph Tilly, Indiana transfer Gabe Cupps and four-star freshmen A'mare Bynum and Dorian Jones. -- 17-15

23 Tennessee This ranking is based on the Vols returning three of the top eight scorers - specifically Felix Okpara, J.P. Estrella and Cade Phillips - from a team that finished 30-8 and advanced to the Elite Eight of the 2025 NCAA Tournament. That core will be joined by a recruiting class highlighted by Vanderbilt transfer Jaylen Carey, Maryland transfer Ja'Kobi Gillespie and four-star freshmen Amari Evans and DeWayne Brown. -- 30-8

24 N. Carolina This ranking is based on the Tar Heels returning three of the top six scorers - specifically Seth Trimble, Ven Lubin and Drake Powell - from a team that finished 23-14 and advanced to the first round of the 2025 NCAA Tournament. That core will be joined by a recruiting class highlighted by Arizona transfer Henri Veesaar, Alabama transfer Jarin Stevenson, West Virginia transfer Jonathan Powell, Colorado State transfer Kyan Evans, five-star freshman Caleb Wilson and four-star freshmen Isaiah Denis and Derek Dixon. -- 23-14

25 Wisconsin This ranking is based on the Badgers returning three of the top nine scorers - specifically John Blackwell, Nolan Winter and Jack Janicki - from a team that finished 27-10 and advanced to the second round of the 2025 NCAA Tournament. That core will be joined by a recruiting class highlighted by San Diego State transfer Nick Boyd, Virginia transfer Andrew Rohde, Portland transfer Austin Rapp and four-star freshman Zach Kinziger. -- 27-10