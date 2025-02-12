Tuesdays are clearly the biggest weekdays in the sport -- in part because SEC teams are always in action, which is why we've had at least one ranked-versus-ranked matchup each Tuesday in 2025.

No other weekday can make that claim.

On this Tuesday night, i.e., last night, there were two ranked-versus-ranked matchups on the SEC schedule and both delivered results that caused movement in the top 10 of Wednesday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings, where Auburn remains No. 1 for the 36th consecutive day.

Florida won at Mississippi State, 81-68, while Tennessee lost at Kentucky, 75-64. As a result of those developments, the top four in the Top 25 And 1 is now Auburn, Alabama, Florida and Duke, in that order, and, yes, those are the schools I believe should be the top four seeds when the selection committee's current projected top 16 for the 2025 NCAA Tournament is unveiled Saturday at 12:30 pm ET on CBS.

Why did Florida jump Duke in the Top 25 And 1?

Simply put, I now think the Gators have a superior body of work after winning at Mississippi State to match Duke's 5-3 record in Q1. Moving on to Quadrant 2, that's where Florida has a 7-0 mark compared to Duke's 4-0 record. And, for what's worth, the Gators have also passed Duke in the strength-of-record metric.

I've been asked several times lately if I believe the SEC could get all four No. 1 seeds on Selection Sunday? My answer is that I suppose it's possible but doubt it'll happen because of Duke, Houston, St. John's or some Big Ten school, perhaps. I just don't see the SEC sweeping the No. 1 seeds. But the league is so strong that imagining four SEC schools at the Final Four, and/or two in the championship game down in San Antonio, isn't that difficult to do at all.

Top 25 And 1 rankings