Tuesdays are clearly the biggest weekdays in the sport -- in part because SEC teams are always in action, which is why we've had at least one ranked-versus-ranked matchup each Tuesday in 2025.

No other weekday can make that claim.

On this Tuesday night, i.e., last night, there were two ranked-versus-ranked matchups on the SEC schedule and both delivered results that caused movement in the top 10 of Wednesday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings, where Auburn remains No. 1 for the 36th consecutive day.

Florida won at Mississippi State, 81-68, while Tennessee lost at Kentucky, 75-64. As a result of those developments, the top four in the Top 25 And 1 is now Auburn, Alabama, Florida and Duke, in that order, and, yes, those are the schools I believe should be the top four seeds when the selection committee's current projected top 16 for the 2025 NCAA Tournament is unveiled Saturday at 12:30 pm ET on CBS.

Why did Florida jump Duke in the Top 25 And 1?

Simply put, I now think the Gators have a superior body of work after winning at Mississippi State to match Duke's 5-3 record in Q1. Moving on to Quadrant 2, that's where Florida has a 7-0 mark compared to Duke's 4-0 record. And, for what's worth, the Gators have also passed Duke in the strength-of-record metric.

I've been asked several times lately if I believe the SEC could get all four No. 1 seeds on Selection Sunday? My answer is that I suppose it's possible but doubt it'll happen because of Duke, Houston, St. John's or some Big Ten school, perhaps. I just don't see the SEC sweeping the No. 1 seeds. But the league is so strong that imagining four SEC schools at the Final Four, and/or two in the championship game down in San Antonio, isn't that difficult to do at all.

Top 25 And 1 rankings

Biggest Movers
5 Texas Tech
5 Michigan St.
Rk
Teams
  
Chg
Rcrd
1 Auburn Johni Broome finished with 17 points and seven rebounds in Tuesday's 80-68 win at Vanderbilt. The Tigers' next game is Saturday at Alabama. -- 22-2
2 Alabama Jarin Stevenson finished with 22 points and four rebounds in Tuesday's 103-80 win at Texas. The Crimson Tide's next game is Saturday against Auburn. -- 21-3
3 Florida Denzel Aberdeen finished with 20 points and four rebounds in Tuesday's 81-68 win at Mississippi State. The Gators' next game is Saturday against South Carolina. 2 21-3
4 Duke Caleb Foster was 0-of-3 from the field in Saturday's 77-71 loss at Clemson. The Blue Devils' next game is Wednesday against Cal. -- 20-3
5 Houston L.J. Cryer finished with 14 points and three assists in Monday's 76-85 win over Baylor. The Cougars' next game is Saturday at Arizona. 1 20-4
6 St. John's RJ Luis finished with 21 points and seven rebounds in Friday's 68-62 win at UConn. The Red Storm's next game is Wednesday at Villanova. 2 21-3
7 Tennessee Chaz Lanier was 3-of-13 from the field in Tuesday's 75-64 loss at Kentucky. The Vols' next game is Saturday against Vanderbilt. 4 20-5
8 Texas A&M Solomon Washington finished with 17 points and five rebounds in Tuesday's 69-53 win over Georgia. The Aggies' next game is Saturday against Arkansas. 2 19-5
9 Iowa St. Keshon Gilbert finished with 15 points and seven rebounds in Tuesday's 77-65 win at UCF. The Cyclones' next game is Saturday against Cincinnati. -- 19-5
10 Purdue Caleb Furst was 2-of-7 from the field in Tuesday's 75-73 loss at Michigan. The Boilermakers' next game is Saturday against Wisconsin. 3 19-6
11 Marquette Kam Jones finished with 19 points and four assists in Tuesday's 68-58 win over DePaul. The Golden Eagles' next game is Tuesday against Seton Hall. -- 19-6
12 Memphis PJ Haggerty finished with 20 points and seven assists in Sunday's 90-82 win over Temple. The Tigers' next game is Thursday at South Florida. -- 20-4
13 Michigan Danny Wolf finished with 15 points and nine rebounds in Tuesday's 75-73 win over Purdue. The Wolverines' next game is Sunday at Ohio State. 2 19-5
14 Ole Miss Dre Davis finished with 22 points and seven rebounds in Saturday's 72-70 win at LSU. The Rebels' next game is Wednesday at South Carolina. -- 18-6
15 Kentucky Otega Oweh finished with 13 points and six rebounds in Tuesday's 75-64 win over Tennessee. The Wildcats' next game is Saturday at Texas. 1 17-7
16 Wisconsin John Tonje finished with 22 points and six rebounds in Saturday's 74-63 win over Iowa. The Badgers' next game is Saturday at Purdue 2 19-5
17 Texas Tech Elijah Hawkins was 3-of-12 from the field in Saturday's 82-73 loss at Arizona. The Red Raiders' next game is Wednesday against Arizona State. 5 18-5
18 Michigan St. Tre Holloman was 2-of-8 from the field in Tuesday's 71-67 loss to Indiana. The Spartans' next game is Saturday at Illinois. 5 19-5
19 Miss. St. RJ Melendez was 1-of-5 from the field in Tuesday's 81-68 loss to Florida. The Bulldogs' next game is Saturday at Ole Miss. 2 17-7
20 Creighton Steven Ashworth was 1-of-8 from the field in Tuesday's 70-66 loss to UConn. The Bluejays' next game is Sunday at St. John's. 1 18-7
21 Arizona Caleb Love was 3-of-15 from the field in Tuesday's 73-70 loss at Kansas State. The Wildcats' next game is Saturday against Houston. 1 17-7
22 UCLA Sebastian Mack was 4-of-11 from the field in Tuesday's 83-78 loss at Illinois. The Bruins' next game is Friday at Indiana. 1 18-7
23 Missouri Tamar Bates was 5-of-17 from the field in Saturday's 67-64 loss to Texas A&M. The Tigers' next game is Wednesday against Oklahoma. -- 17-6
24 Louisville Reyne Smith finished with 26 points and five assists in Saturday's 88-78 win over Miami. The Cardinals' next game is Wednesday at NC State. -- 18-6
25 Kansas Hunter Dickinson finished with 19 points and nine rebounds in Tuesday's 71-59 win over Colorado. The Jayhawks' next game is Saturday at Utah. -- 17-7
26 Clemson Viktor Lakhin finished with 22 points and six rebounds in Monday's 85-65 win over North Carolina. The Tigers' next game is Saturday at Florida State. -- 20-5