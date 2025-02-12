Tuesdays are clearly the biggest weekdays in the sport -- in part because SEC teams are always in action, which is why we've had at least one ranked-versus-ranked matchup each Tuesday in 2025.
No other weekday can make that claim.
On this Tuesday night, i.e., last night, there were two ranked-versus-ranked matchups on the SEC schedule and both delivered results that caused movement in the top 10 of Wednesday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings, where Auburn remains No. 1 for the 36th consecutive day.
Florida won at Mississippi State, 81-68, while Tennessee lost at Kentucky, 75-64. As a result of those developments, the top four in the Top 25 And 1 is now Auburn, Alabama, Florida and Duke, in that order, and, yes, those are the schools I believe should be the top four seeds when the selection committee's current projected top 16 for the 2025 NCAA Tournament is unveiled Saturday at 12:30 pm ET on CBS.
Why did Florida jump Duke in the Top 25 And 1?
Simply put, I now think the Gators have a superior body of work after winning at Mississippi State to match Duke's 5-3 record in Q1. Moving on to Quadrant 2, that's where Florida has a 7-0 mark compared to Duke's 4-0 record. And, for what's worth, the Gators have also passed Duke in the strength-of-record metric.
I've been asked several times lately if I believe the SEC could get all four No. 1 seeds on Selection Sunday? My answer is that I suppose it's possible but doubt it'll happen because of Duke, Houston, St. John's or some Big Ten school, perhaps. I just don't see the SEC sweeping the No. 1 seeds. But the league is so strong that imagining four SEC schools at the Final Four, and/or two in the championship game down in San Antonio, isn't that difficult to do at all.
Top 25 And 1 rankings
Rk
Teams
Chg
Rcrd
|1
Auburn
|Johni Broome finished with 17 points and seven rebounds in Tuesday's 80-68 win at Vanderbilt. The Tigers' next game is Saturday at Alabama.
|--
|22-2
|2
Alabama
|Jarin Stevenson finished with 22 points and four rebounds in Tuesday's 103-80 win at Texas. The Crimson Tide's next game is Saturday against Auburn.
|--
|21-3
|3
Florida
|Denzel Aberdeen finished with 20 points and four rebounds in Tuesday's 81-68 win at Mississippi State. The Gators' next game is Saturday against South Carolina.
|2
|21-3
|4
Duke
|Caleb Foster was 0-of-3 from the field in Saturday's 77-71 loss at Clemson. The Blue Devils' next game is Wednesday against Cal.
|--
|20-3
|5
Houston
|L.J. Cryer finished with 14 points and three assists in Monday's 76-85 win over Baylor. The Cougars' next game is Saturday at Arizona.
|1
|20-4
|6
St. John's
|RJ Luis finished with 21 points and seven rebounds in Friday's 68-62 win at UConn. The Red Storm's next game is Wednesday at Villanova.
|2
|21-3
|7
Tennessee
|Chaz Lanier was 3-of-13 from the field in Tuesday's 75-64 loss at Kentucky. The Vols' next game is Saturday against Vanderbilt.
|4
|20-5
|8
Texas A&M
|Solomon Washington finished with 17 points and five rebounds in Tuesday's 69-53 win over Georgia. The Aggies' next game is Saturday against Arkansas.
|2
|19-5
|9
Iowa St.
|Keshon Gilbert finished with 15 points and seven rebounds in Tuesday's 77-65 win at UCF. The Cyclones' next game is Saturday against Cincinnati.
|--
|19-5
|10
Purdue
|Caleb Furst was 2-of-7 from the field in Tuesday's 75-73 loss at Michigan. The Boilermakers' next game is Saturday against Wisconsin.
|3
|19-6
|11
Marquette
|Kam Jones finished with 19 points and four assists in Tuesday's 68-58 win over DePaul. The Golden Eagles' next game is Tuesday against Seton Hall.
|--
|19-6
|12
Memphis
|PJ Haggerty finished with 20 points and seven assists in Sunday's 90-82 win over Temple. The Tigers' next game is Thursday at South Florida.
|--
|20-4
|13
Michigan
|Danny Wolf finished with 15 points and nine rebounds in Tuesday's 75-73 win over Purdue. The Wolverines' next game is Sunday at Ohio State.
|2
|19-5
|14
Ole Miss
|Dre Davis finished with 22 points and seven rebounds in Saturday's 72-70 win at LSU. The Rebels' next game is Wednesday at South Carolina.
|--
|18-6
|15
Kentucky
|Otega Oweh finished with 13 points and six rebounds in Tuesday's 75-64 win over Tennessee. The Wildcats' next game is Saturday at Texas.
|1
|17-7
|16
Wisconsin
|John Tonje finished with 22 points and six rebounds in Saturday's 74-63 win over Iowa. The Badgers' next game is Saturday at Purdue
|2
|19-5
|17
Texas Tech
|Elijah Hawkins was 3-of-12 from the field in Saturday's 82-73 loss at Arizona. The Red Raiders' next game is Wednesday against Arizona State.
|5
|18-5
|18
Michigan St.
|Tre Holloman was 2-of-8 from the field in Tuesday's 71-67 loss to Indiana. The Spartans' next game is Saturday at Illinois.
|5
|19-5
|19
Miss. St.
|RJ Melendez was 1-of-5 from the field in Tuesday's 81-68 loss to Florida. The Bulldogs' next game is Saturday at Ole Miss.
|2
|17-7
|20
Creighton
|Steven Ashworth was 1-of-8 from the field in Tuesday's 70-66 loss to UConn. The Bluejays' next game is Sunday at St. John's.
|1
|18-7
|21
Arizona
|Caleb Love was 3-of-15 from the field in Tuesday's 73-70 loss at Kansas State. The Wildcats' next game is Saturday against Houston.
|1
|17-7
|22
UCLA
|Sebastian Mack was 4-of-11 from the field in Tuesday's 83-78 loss at Illinois. The Bruins' next game is Friday at Indiana.
|1
|18-7
|23
Missouri
|Tamar Bates was 5-of-17 from the field in Saturday's 67-64 loss to Texas A&M. The Tigers' next game is Wednesday against Oklahoma.
|--
|17-6
|24
Louisville
|Reyne Smith finished with 26 points and five assists in Saturday's 88-78 win over Miami. The Cardinals' next game is Wednesday at NC State.
|--
|18-6
|25
Kansas
|Hunter Dickinson finished with 19 points and nine rebounds in Tuesday's 71-59 win over Colorado. The Jayhawks' next game is Saturday at Utah.
|--
|17-7
|26
Clemson
|Viktor Lakhin finished with 22 points and six rebounds in Monday's 85-65 win over North Carolina. The Tigers' next game is Saturday at Florida State.
|--
|20-5