Auburn retained its spot at No. 1 in the AP Top 25 poll Monday for a sixth consecutive week after a road win Saturday over No. 2 Alabama. The Tigers, whose unanimous standing at No. 1 ended last week after a three-poll stint, earned all but one first-place votes to near unanimous status once again, with Florida earning the final first-place vote.

The ators rose to No. 2, their highest mark in the AP poll since 2014, after beating No. 1 Auburn a week ago and beating Mississippi State and South Carolina this week. Meanwhile last week's No. 2, Alabama, fell two spots to No. 4 after a 94-85 home loss to Auburn.

Sandwiched between the Gators and the Tide is Duke, which last week was tied with Florida at No. 3 and now holds the spot alone. The Blue Devils have been ranked in the top five for 11 weeks now and counting after a perfect week which moved them to 22-3 on the season and 14-1 in ACC play.

AP Top 25

1. Auburn (59)

2. Florida (1)

3. Duke

4. Alabama

5. Houston

6. Tennessee

7. Texas A&M

8. Iowa State

9. Texas Tech

10. St. John's

11. Wisconsin

12. Michigan

13. Purdue

14. Michigan State

15. Missouri

16. Marquette

17. Kentucky

18. Clemson

19. Arizona

20. Maryland

21. Mississippi State

22. Memphis

23. Kansas

24. Ole Miss

25. Louisville

Also receiving votes: New Mexico 117, Saint Mary's 63, UCLA 56, Creighton 27, Illinois 22, UConn 20, George Mason 15, Gonzaga 14, High Point 1.