It's a two-horse race atop college basketball's preseason Coaches Poll. Florida and Duke combined to receive 28 of 30 first-place votes. That is right in line with Monday's preseason AP Top 25 poll, which tabbed the Gators No. 1 with Duke on their heels. The computers tend to agree, too. Duke and Florida are uncontested atop KenPom.com's 2027 projections.

The coaches are also aligned with the AP Poll voters with Illinois at No. 3, fresh off its first Final Four appearance since 2005. Where the coaches differ from the scribes starts at No. 4, with Arizona getting the nod over Dan Hurley and the Connecticut Huskies. Arizona will have one of the best Big Three's in the sport with big wing Ivan Kharchenkov, five-star freshman Caleb Holt and intimidating center Mo Krivas. UConn counters with arguably college basketball's best 1-2 punch in the backcourt. Point guard Silas Demary Jr. and shooting guard Braylon Mullins will be firmly in the mix to win the Bob Cousy Award and Jerry West Award, respectively.

AP Top 25 poll reactions: Michigan overrated; Kansas, UK underrated in preseason college basketball rankings Cameron Salerno

Here is the entire poll and the panel of coaches whose votes will be tabulated this season.

College Basketball Preseason Coaches Poll 🏀

The top 25 teams in the USA Today college basketball Coaches Poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking:

Rank Team Record Points Prev. 1 Florida (20) 0-0 732 NR 2 Duke (8) 0-0 725 NR 3 Illinois (2) 0-0 683 NR 4 Arizona 0-0 634 NR 5 UConn 0-0 612 NR 6 Michigan State 0-0 570 NR 7 Texas 0-0 527 NR 8 Houston 0-0 486 NR 9 Tennessee 0-0 436 NR 10 Virginia 0-0 409 NR 11 Louisville 0-0 369 NR 12 Gonzaga 0-0 361 NR 13 Arkansas 0-0 345 NR 14 St. John's 0-0 316 NR 14 Iowa State 0-0 316 NR 16 Texas Tech 0-0 314 NR 17 Miami 0-0 292 NR 18 Kansas 0-0 286 NR 18 Alabama 0-0 286 NR 20 Michigan 0-0 219 NR 21 Vanderbilt 0-0 164 NR 22 USC 0-0 103 NR 23 Kentucky 0-0 100 NR 24 Purdue 0-0 83 NR 25 BYU 0-0 76 NR

Also receiving votes: Nebraska 66, UCLA 64, Missouri 60, Ohio State 31, North Carolina 24, Texas A&M 19, Villanova 14, Indiana 9, Wisconsin 5, Saint Louis 4, Cincinnati 4, West Virginia 2, Creighton 2, Maryland 1, Auburn 1

Here are the 30 coaches on the voting panel: John Becker, Vermont; Jeff Boals, Ohio; Matt Braeuer, Stephen F. Austin; Pat Chambers, Florida Gulf Coast; Scott Drew, Baylor; Dan Earl, Chattanooga; A.W. Hamilton, Eastern Kentucky; Alan Huss, Creighton; Donte' Jackson, Alabama A&M; Ben Jacobson, Utah State; James Jones, Yale; Greg Kampe, Oakland; Eric Konkol, Tulsa; Brad Korn, Southeast Missouri State; Anthony Latina, Sacred Heart; Shantay Legans, Portland; Jim Les, UC Davis; Luke Loucks, Florida State; Nick McDevitt, Middle Tennessee; Mike McGarvey, Lafayette; Dan Monson, Eastern Washington; Chris Mooney, Richmond; Mike Morrell, UNC Asheville; Andy Newman, Cal State Northridge; Nate Oats, Alabama; Matt Painter, Purdue; Paul Sather, North Dakota; Patrick Sellers, Central Connecticut State; Zach Spiker, Drexel; Stan Waterman, Delaware State.