Florida moved up one spot and Auburn fell one spot in the latest USA Today Coaches Poll leading into the 2025 NCAA Tournament. The Gators and Tigers switched spots in a top-five shakeup after the SEC Tournament this week, with Florida moving up to No. 3 and Auburn falling to No. 4, making the Gators the highest-ranked SEC team in the poll entering March Madness.

Duke and Houston topped the poll at No. 1 and No. 2.

Four different teams earned at least one first-place vote this week, with Duke earning 25 of 31 first-place votes. Florida had the second-most with three followed by Houston with two and Auburn with one. Houston's total points in the poll gave it a narrow 731-715 edge to remain at No. 2 over surging Florida.

The rest of the top 10 this week was largely unchanged save for a one-spot drop for Michigan State and Clemson falling out of the top 10 to No. 13. Wisconsin made a four-spot leap into the top 10 to claim its highest ranking in the poll after a runner-up finish at this week's Big Ten Tournament.

Big Ten Tournament champion Michigan was the second-biggest riser in the poll, up to No. 15 from No. 21 last week after three wins in three days over Purdue, Maryland and Wisconsin. Gonzaga was the biggest riser in going from unranked to No. 23.

The full top 25 of the Coaches Poll is below. First-place votes are in parentheses.

Coaches Poll Top 25