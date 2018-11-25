College basketball rankings: Florida State is 15th in the Top 25 And 1 heading into Sunday's showdown with Villanova

Leonard Hamilton's Seminoles are 5-0 with wins over LSU and Florida

Villanova has won two straight since losing back-to-back games at home to Michigan and Furman. But the Wildcats still don't have a victory over a team likely to make the 2019 NCAA Tournament.

They'll have an opportunity to change that Sunday.

That's because Villanova is playing Florida State — which is 5-0 with wins over LSU and Florida -- in the title game of the AdvoCare Invitational inside the HP Field House at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex. It's a chance for the reigning national champions to show they've recovered from a rough start.

Villanova was No. 9 in the preseason Top 25 And 1 but is now unranked. Florida State is 15th. The complete Top 25 And 1 is below.

1 Kansas The Jayhawks' resume features three top-40 KenPom wins. Dedric Lawson is averaging 17.8 points, 10.4 rebounds and 3.8 assists. --5-0
2 Gonzaga Gonzaga shot 52.3 percent from the field in Wednesday's win over Duke. Four of the Zags' six victories are top-95 KenPom wins. --6-0
3 Duke Duke's resume features two wins over top-10 teams and a lone loss to No. 1 Gonzaga. The Blue Devils host Indiana on Tuesday night. --5-1
4 Tennessee The Vols' lone loss is a single-digit loss to No. 1 Kansas in OT. Grant Williams is averaging 21.6 points, 8.4 rebounds and 4.2 assists. --4-1
5 Nevada Caleb and Cody Martin combined for 47 points in Friday's win over UMass. Nevada has won its six games by an average of 22.3 points. --6-0
6 Virginia The Cavaliers beat Wisconsin Friday to win the Battle 4 Atlantis. De'Andre Hunter finished with 20 points and nine rebounds. --6-0
7 Michigan Ignas Brazdeikis has scored 20 points in each of Michigan's past two wins. The freshman forward is averaging 15.7 points and 5.8 rebounds. --6-0
8 Kentucky PJ Washington finished with 19 points and 11 rebounds in Wednesday's win over Winthrop. The Wildcats have won four straight since losing to Duke. --5-1
9 Auburn The Tigers have three top-65 wins - among them victories over Washington and Arizona. The lone loss is a six-point loss to Duke. --5-1
10 Michigan St. The Spartans shot 51.0 percent from the field Friday while beating Texas to win the Las Vegas Invitational. Joshua Langford had a game-high 29 points. --5-1
11 Texas The Longhorns went 1-1 in Las Vegas with a win over North Carolina and a loss to Michigan State. Kerwin Roach scored a total of 47 points in the two games. --5-1
12 N. Carolina Coby White finished with 19 points and eight assists in Friday's win over UCLA. Nassir Little added 14 points off the bench. --6-1
13 Kansas St. Dean Wade is averaging 16.2 points and 8.3 rebounds. Next up is Saturday's game at Marquette. --6-0
14 Va. Tech Nickeil Alexander -Walker is averaging 19.6 points, 5.4 rebounds and 4.4 assists. They'll play at Penn State on Tuesday. --5-0
15 Florida St. Mfiondu Kabengele made a 3-pointer in the final second of OT to lift FSU past LSU on Friday. The Seminoles will play Villanova on Sunday in the title game of the AdvoCare Invitational. --5-0
16 Texas Tech Jarrett Culver is averaging a team-high 18.8 points, 5.2 rebounds and 4.3 assists. The Red Raiders' next game is Saturday against Memphis. --6-0
17 LSU The Tigers shot 51.9 percent from the field Friday but still lost to Florida State in OT. They'll play Oklahoma State on Sunday in the third-place game of the AdvoCare Invitational --5-1
18 Ohio St. The Buckeyes are now 31-9 all-time under Chris Holtmann. Next up is Wednesday's game against Syracuse. --6-0
19 Maryland Bruno Fernando finished with 18 points, 16 rebounds and four blocks in Friday's win over Marshall. The sophomore forward is averaging 16.2 points, 9.3 rebounds and 2.5 blocks. --6-0
20 Purdue Carsen Edwards had 19 points, five assists and four steals in Friday's win over Robert Morris. The Boilermakers' lone loss came to Virginia Tech. --5-1
21 Wisconsin The Badgers missed nine of their 11 3-point attempts in Friday's loss to Virginia. Ethan Happ had 22 points, 15 rebounds and six assists. --5-1
22 Iowa Luke Garza has scored 22 points in two consecutive games. The Hawkeyes own wins over Oregon and UConn. --5-0
23 Oregon Bol Bol finished with 21 points and nine rebounds in Tuesday's win over Green Bay The Ducks' lone loss is to Iowa. --4-1
24 Creighton Ty-Shon Alexander scored 36 points on 16 field goal attempts in Wednesday's win over Clemson. Creighton's lone loss is a loss to Ohio State. --5-1
25 Minnesota Jordan Murphy recorded a double-double for the fourth time in five games in Wednesday's win over Washington. Three of the Gophers' five victories are top-75 KenPom wins. --5-0
26 Arizona St. The Sun Devils' perfect record features a neutral-court win over Mississippi State. Freshman Luguentz Dort is averaging a team-high 23.0 and 7.8 rebounds. --5-0
