College basketball rankings: Florida State is 15th in the Top 25 And 1 heading into Sunday's showdown with Villanova

Villanova has won two straight since losing back-to-back games at home to Michigan and Furman. But the Wildcats still don't have a victory over a team likely to make the 2019 NCAA Tournament.

They'll have an opportunity to change that Sunday.

That's because Villanova is playing Florida State — which is 5-0 with wins over LSU and Florida -- in the title game of the AdvoCare Invitational inside the HP Field House at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex. It's a chance for the reigning national champions to show they've recovered from a rough start.

Villanova was No. 9 in the preseason Top 25 And 1 but is now unranked. Florida State is 15th. The complete Top 25 And 1 is below.