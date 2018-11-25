College basketball rankings: Florida State is 15th in the Top 25 And 1 heading into Sunday's showdown with Villanova
Leonard Hamilton's Seminoles are 5-0 with wins over LSU and Florida
Villanova has won two straight since losing back-to-back games at home to Michigan and Furman. But the Wildcats still don't have a victory over a team likely to make the 2019 NCAA Tournament.
They'll have an opportunity to change that Sunday.
That's because Villanova is playing Florida State — which is 5-0 with wins over LSU and Florida -- in the title game of the AdvoCare Invitational inside the HP Field House at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex. It's a chance for the reigning national champions to show they've recovered from a rough start.
Villanova was No. 9 in the preseason Top 25 And 1 but is now unranked. Florida State is 15th. The complete Top 25 And 1 is below.
Rk
Teams
Chg
Rcrd
|1
|Kansas
|The Jayhawks' resume features three top-40 KenPom wins. Dedric Lawson is averaging 17.8 points, 10.4 rebounds and 3.8 assists.
|--
|5-0
|2
|Gonzaga
|Gonzaga shot 52.3 percent from the field in Wednesday's win over Duke. Four of the Zags' six victories are top-95 KenPom wins.
|--
|6-0
|3
|Duke
|Duke's resume features two wins over top-10 teams and a lone loss to No. 1 Gonzaga. The Blue Devils host Indiana on Tuesday night.
|--
|5-1
|4
|Tennessee
|The Vols' lone loss is a single-digit loss to No. 1 Kansas in OT. Grant Williams is averaging 21.6 points, 8.4 rebounds and 4.2 assists.
|--
|4-1
|5
|Nevada
|Caleb and Cody Martin combined for 47 points in Friday's win over UMass. Nevada has won its six games by an average of 22.3 points.
|--
|6-0
|6
|Virginia
|The Cavaliers beat Wisconsin Friday to win the Battle 4 Atlantis. De'Andre Hunter finished with 20 points and nine rebounds.
|--
|6-0
|7
|Michigan
|Ignas Brazdeikis has scored 20 points in each of Michigan's past two wins. The freshman forward is averaging 15.7 points and 5.8 rebounds.
|--
|6-0
|8
|Kentucky
|PJ Washington finished with 19 points and 11 rebounds in Wednesday's win over Winthrop. The Wildcats have won four straight since losing to Duke.
|--
|5-1
|9
|Auburn
|The Tigers have three top-65 wins - among them victories over Washington and Arizona. The lone loss is a six-point loss to Duke.
|--
|5-1
|10
|Michigan St.
|The Spartans shot 51.0 percent from the field Friday while beating Texas to win the Las Vegas Invitational. Joshua Langford had a game-high 29 points.
|--
|5-1
|11
|Texas
|The Longhorns went 1-1 in Las Vegas with a win over North Carolina and a loss to Michigan State. Kerwin Roach scored a total of 47 points in the two games.
|--
|5-1
|12
|N. Carolina
|Coby White finished with 19 points and eight assists in Friday's win over UCLA. Nassir Little added 14 points off the bench.
|--
|6-1
|13
|Kansas St.
|Dean Wade is averaging 16.2 points and 8.3 rebounds. Next up is Saturday's game at Marquette.
|--
|6-0
|14
|Va. Tech
|Nickeil Alexander -Walker is averaging 19.6 points, 5.4 rebounds and 4.4 assists. They'll play at Penn State on Tuesday.
|--
|5-0
|15
|Florida St.
|Mfiondu Kabengele made a 3-pointer in the final second of OT to lift FSU past LSU on Friday. The Seminoles will play Villanova on Sunday in the title game of the AdvoCare Invitational.
|--
|5-0
|16
|Texas Tech
|Jarrett Culver is averaging a team-high 18.8 points, 5.2 rebounds and 4.3 assists. The Red Raiders' next game is Saturday against Memphis.
|--
|6-0
|17
|LSU
|The Tigers shot 51.9 percent from the field Friday but still lost to Florida State in OT. They'll play Oklahoma State on Sunday in the third-place game of the AdvoCare Invitational
|--
|5-1
|18
|Ohio St.
|The Buckeyes are now 31-9 all-time under Chris Holtmann. Next up is Wednesday's game against Syracuse.
|--
|6-0
|19
|Maryland
|Bruno Fernando finished with 18 points, 16 rebounds and four blocks in Friday's win over Marshall. The sophomore forward is averaging 16.2 points, 9.3 rebounds and 2.5 blocks.
|--
|6-0
|20
|Purdue
|Carsen Edwards had 19 points, five assists and four steals in Friday's win over Robert Morris. The Boilermakers' lone loss came to Virginia Tech.
|--
|5-1
|21
|Wisconsin
|The Badgers missed nine of their 11 3-point attempts in Friday's loss to Virginia. Ethan Happ had 22 points, 15 rebounds and six assists.
|--
|5-1
|22
|Iowa
|Luke Garza has scored 22 points in two consecutive games. The Hawkeyes own wins over Oregon and UConn.
|--
|5-0
|23
|Oregon
|Bol Bol finished with 21 points and nine rebounds in Tuesday's win over Green Bay The Ducks' lone loss is to Iowa.
|--
|4-1
|24
|Creighton
|Ty-Shon Alexander scored 36 points on 16 field goal attempts in Wednesday's win over Clemson. Creighton's lone loss is a loss to Ohio State.
|--
|5-1
|25
|Minnesota
|Jordan Murphy recorded a double-double for the fourth time in five games in Wednesday's win over Washington. Three of the Gophers' five victories are top-75 KenPom wins.
|--
|5-0
|26
|Arizona St.
|The Sun Devils' perfect record features a neutral-court win over Mississippi State. Freshman Luguentz Dort is averaging a team-high 23.0 and 7.8 rebounds.
|--
|5-0
