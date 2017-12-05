College basketball rankings: Florida State joins Top 25 (and 1) after beating Florida

Florida State lost its top three scorers from last season — among them a one-and-done prospect (Jonathan Isaac) who was selected sixth overall in the 2017 NBA Draft. Regardless, Leonard Hamilton still has talent in the program. And that was clear Monday night when the Seminoles left the O'Connell Center with an 83-66 victory over Florida.

There was nothing fluky about it.

Florida State controlled things from start to finish and won despite shooting poorly — mostly because Florida shot even worse. So now the Seminoles are 7-0 with two true-road wins. And they'll be favored in each of their next five games, which suggests they should be 12-0 when they open their ACC schedule with games at Duke (Dec. 30), vs. North Carolina (Jan. 3) and at Miami (Jan. 7). That could be rough, obviously. But either way, for now, I slotted FSU 11th in the updated CBS Sports Top 25 (and one) based on the results to date. That puts the Seminoles one spot above the Florida team they just hammered. And their elevation from unranked to 11th pushed everybody now below Florida down one spot, no fault of their own. It caused Texas Tech to go from 26th to out, no fault of its own.

The complete Top 25 (and one) is below.