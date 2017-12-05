College basketball rankings: Florida State joins Top 25 (and 1) after beating Florida
The undefeated Seminoles are No. 11 in our rankings thanks to a double-digit win over the Gators
Florida State lost its top three scorers from last season — among them a one-and-done prospect (Jonathan Isaac) who was selected sixth overall in the 2017 NBA Draft. Regardless, Leonard Hamilton still has talent in the program. And that was clear Monday night when the Seminoles left the O'Connell Center with an 83-66 victory over Florida.
There was nothing fluky about it.
Florida State controlled things from start to finish and won despite shooting poorly — mostly because Florida shot even worse. So now the Seminoles are 7-0 with two true-road wins. And they'll be favored in each of their next five games, which suggests they should be 12-0 when they open their ACC schedule with games at Duke (Dec. 30), vs. North Carolina (Jan. 3) and at Miami (Jan. 7). That could be rough, obviously. But either way, for now, I slotted FSU 11th in the updated CBS Sports Top 25 (and one) based on the results to date. That puts the Seminoles one spot above the Florida team they just hammered. And their elevation from unranked to 11th pushed everybody now below Florida down one spot, no fault of their own. It caused Texas Tech to go from 26th to out, no fault of its own.
The complete Top 25 (and one) is below.
|
Rk
|
Teams
|
Chg
|
Rcrd
|1
|
|The Blue Devils own three wins over teams (Michigan State, Florida, Texas) also in the Top 25 (and one). Marvin Bagley is averaging 22.0 points and 11.2 rebounds in 31.3 minutes per game.
|--
|10-0
|2
|
|Bill Self has already recorded two victories over fellow Hall of Famers (John Calipari, Jim Boeheim) this season. Devonte' Graham is averaging 18.6 points and 8.0 assists in 33.6 minutes per game.
|--
|7-0
|3
|
|The Spartans have top-15 KenPom wins over North Carolina and Notre Dame. Their lone loss is a single-digit loss to Duke.
|--
|7-1
|4
|
|Bonzie Colson finished with 13 points and nine rebounds in Sunday's win over St. Francis Brooklyn. Notre Dame's only loss is a neutral-court loss to Michigan State.
|--
|7-1
|5
|
|The Shockers' lone loss is a single-point loss to Notre Dame. Shaquille Morris is averaging 13.9 points and 5.4 rebounds in 22.0 minutes per game.
|--
|6-1
|6
|
|The Wildcats' lone loss is a single-digit loss to Kansas. Kevin Knox is averaging 16.6 points and 5.9 rebounds in 35.3 minutes per game.
|--
|7-1
|7
|
|Six of Villanova's eight wins are double-digit victories. Mikal Bridges is averaging 17.9 points and 6.3 rebounds in 29.9 minutes per game.
|--
|8-0
|8
|
|Robert Williams grabbed 14 rebounds in 25 minutes during Thursday's win over UT Rio Grande Valley. He's averaging 8.8 points and 10.0 rebounds in 22.8 minutes per game.
|--
|7-0
|9
|
|The Hurricanes' perfect record features a win over Minnesota. Bruce Brown is averaging 11.7 points and 8.6 rebounds in 32.3 minutes per game.
|1
|7-0
|10
|
|Each of the Tar Heels' eight wins have come by double-digits. Their lone loss is a neutral-court loss to Michigan State.
|1
|8-1
|11
|
|The Seminoles' perfect record features six double-digit wins - most notably a 17-point win at Florida. Terance Mann is averaging 16.7 points in 30.0 minutes per game.
|16
|7-0
|12
|
|The Gators' only losses are to Duke and Florida State. They own victories over Gonzaga and Stanford.
|3
|5-2
|13
|
|The Zags' only loss is a 2OT loss to Florida. Mark Few's team owns victories over Texas, Creighton and Ohio State.
|1
|7-1
|14
|
|The Golden Gophers' lone loss is a single-digit loss to Miami. Jordan Murphy has nine double-doubles in nine games.
|1
|8-1
|15
|
|The Cavaliers have the nation's best defensive-efficiency rating. They've held four of their eight opponents to fewer than 50 points.
|1
|8-0
|16
|
|The Sun Devils' perfect record features wins over Xavier, Kansas State and San Diego State. Tra Holder is averaging 22.1 points, 6.0 rebounds and 5.1 assists in 35.4 minutes per game.
|1
|7-0
|17
|
|The Musketeers' lone loss is a neutral-court loss to Arizona State. Their resume features three top-50 KenPom wins, most notably victories over Baylor and Cincinnati.
|1
|7-1
|18
|
|The Bearcats' lone loss is a road loss to Xavier. Gary Clark is averaging 13.8 points and 8.0 rebounds in 23.9 minutes per game.
|1
|7-1
|19
|
|The Horned Frogs have won 13 straight games dating back to last season. Kenrich Williams is averaging 12.4 points and 10.1 rebounds in 32.3 minutes per game.
|1
|8-0
|20
|
|The Bears' only losses are to Wichita State and Xavier. They own wins over Creighton and Wisconsin.
|1
|6-2
|21
|
|The Bluejays' two losses are to Gonzaga and Baylor. They led both of those games at the half.
|1
|5-2
|22
|
|The Mountaineers have won seven straight since losing to Texas A&M. Jevon Carter is averaging a team-high 19.0 points, 5.5 assists and 4.8 rebounds.
|1
|7-1
|23
|
|The Wolf Pack's perfect record features wins over Rhode Island and Davidson. Caleb Martin is averaging 19.0 points and 5.4 rebounds in 30.1 minutes per game.
|1
|8-0
|24
|
|The Longhorns' two losses are OT losses to Duke and Gonzaga. Mohamed Bamba is averaging 10.3 points, 9.7 rebounds and 4.0 blocks in 27.2 minutes per game.
|1
|5-2
|25
|
|The Rams' two losses are to teams (Virginia, Nevada) ranked higher than them in the Top 25 (and one). URI owns wins over Seton Hall and Providence.
|1
|5-2
|26
|
|The Pirates' lone loss is a single-point loss to Rhode Island. They own wins over Texas Tech and Louisville.
|1
|7-1
In: Florida State
Out: Texas Tech
-
At least one coach would take LiAngelo
The off-court incidents and LaVar Ball aren't enough to scare all coaches away
-
Big coaches call for harsh punishments
Roy Williams, Tom Izzo, Mark Few and Coach K offer their thoughts on college hoops' reputation...
-
Melo, Gelo explore overseas career
LiAngelo left UCLA on Monday and his youngest brother, LaMelo, is a five-star Class of 2019...
-
Liberty sinks Georgia State at buzzer
The epic win comes just days after Liberty lost a triple-overtime bout with UNC-Greensboro
-
End of Ball era would be welcome at UCLA
LaVar Ball pulling LiAngelo out of UCLA is the best thing that could happen for the Bruins
-
AP voter moves Washington St. up?
Would you believe there's somebody ranking Washington State 17th?
Add a Comment