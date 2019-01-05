College Basketball Rankings: Florida State, No. 10 in the Top 25 And 1, plays at No. 4 Virginia on Saturday

There's only one game this weekend between two top-10 teams -- and one of the teams involved, as we noted on Friday's episode of the CBS Sports Eye On College Basketball Podcast, has to be the least talked-about top-10 team in the nation.

That team is Florida State.

Seriously, have you thought about FSU for even three seconds this season? The Seminoles don't have any statistical monsters, they don't have a projected first-round NBA Draft pick and they don't represent a blue-blood program or an upstart mid-major -- point being they do not check any of the boxes that typically create discussions.

They're just ... good.

The Seminoles enter Saturday's game at Virginia on a seven-game winning streak. They're 12-1 with victories over Purdue, Florida and LSU -- and, remarkably, they've done most of this without last season's leading scorer, Phil Cofer, who has only played in three games because of a preseason foot injury.

FSU is No. 10 in Saturday morning's updated Top 25 And 1.

Virginia is No. 4.

Tip is scheduled for 3 p.m. ET.

Saturday's Top 25 And 1