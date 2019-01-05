College Basketball Rankings: Florida State, No. 10 in the Top 25 And 1, plays at No. 4 Virginia on Saturday
Leonard Hamilton's Seminoles are 12-1 with wins over Purdue, Florida and LSU
There's only one game this weekend between two top-10 teams -- and one of the teams involved, as we noted on Friday's episode of the CBS Sports Eye On College Basketball Podcast, has to be the least talked-about top-10 team in the nation.
That team is Florida State.
Seriously, have you thought about FSU for even three seconds this season? The Seminoles don't have any statistical monsters, they don't have a projected first-round NBA Draft pick and they don't represent a blue-blood program or an upstart mid-major -- point being they do not check any of the boxes that typically create discussions.
They're just ... good.
The Seminoles enter Saturday's game at Virginia on a seven-game winning streak. They're 12-1 with victories over Purdue, Florida and LSU -- and, remarkably, they've done most of this without last season's leading scorer, Phil Cofer, who has only played in three games because of a preseason foot injury.
FSU is No. 10 in Saturday morning's updated Top 25 And 1.
Virginia is No. 4.
Tip is scheduled for 3 p.m. ET.
Saturday's Top 25 And 1
Rk
Teams
Chg
Rcrd
|1
|Tennessee
|The Vols' 11-1 record features a win over Gonzaga and 10 double-digit victories over unranked opponents. The lone loss is an overtime loss to Kansas.
|--
|11-1
|2
|Duke
|The Blue Devils' resume features wins over Texas Tech, Auburn, Indiana and Kentucky. RJ Barrett is averaging 23.8 points and 6.8 rebounds in 31.1 minutes per game.
|--
|11-1
|3
|Nevada
|Ten of Nevada's 14 wins have come by double-digits. And seven of the 14 have come away from home - most notably victories over Arizona State and Loyola-Chicago.
|--
|14-0
|4
|Virginia
|The Cavaliers' win over Marshall on Monday doubled as Tony Bennett's 300th career victory. Virginia is 12-0 for the first time since it roared off to a 19-0 start in 2014-15.
|--
|12-0
|5
|Michigan
|The Wolverines' perfect start includes wins over North Carolina, Purdue and Villanova. Two of Michigan's next six games will be played against Indiana.
|--
|14-0
|6
|Kansas
|The Jayhawks' win over Oklahoma on Wednesday was their 18th straight victory over the Sooners inside Allen Fieldhouse. KU's resume includes five wins over top-40 KenPom teams.
|--
|12-1
|7
|Gonzaga
|The Zags' resume includes wins over Duke and Creighton and losses to Tennessee and North Carolina. They'll take a 14-game home winning streak into Saturday's WCC opener with Santa Clara.
|--
|13-2
|8
|Michigan St.
|The Spartans have won seven consecutive games since losing in overtime at Louisville. Their perfect Big Ten record will be at stake Saturday at Ohio State.
|--
|12-2
|9
|Texas Tech
|The Red Raiders' resume features three wins over top-90 KenPom teams and a lone loss on a neutral court to Duke. Their next two games are home games against Kansas State and Oklahoma.
|--
|12-1
|10
|Florida St.
|The Seminoles have won seven straight games since losing to Villanova. They'll open the ACC portion of their schedule Saturday at Virginia.
|--
|12-1
|11
|Va. Tech
|The Hokies will take a seven-game winning streak into Saturday's game against Boston College. Nickeil Alexander-Walker is averaging 18.3 points, 4.3 rebounds and 3.7 assists in 31.8 minutes per game.
|--
|12-1
|12
|Ohio St.
|The Buckeyes will take a six-game winning streak into Saturday's game with Michigan State. Kaleb Wesson is averaging 16.5 points and 6.8 rebounds in 24.0 minutes per game.
|--
|12-1
|13
|NC State
|NC State's seven-game winning streak includes victories over Auburn, Penn State, Miami and Vanderbilt. Next up is Tuesday's showdown with North Carolina.
|--
|13-1
|14
|Auburn
|The Tigers are 7-1 in their past eight games with the lone loss coming at NC State. The only other loss on their resume is a single-digit loss to Duke.
|--
|11-2
|15
|Miss. State
|Mississippi State has won nine consecutive games since losing to Arizona State. The best wins on the Bulldogs' resume are victories over Cincinnati, Clemson and Saint Mary's.
|--
|12-1
|16
|Kentucky
|UK's three-game winning streak features a neutral-court win over North Carolina and road win over Louisville. The Wildcats open SEC play Saturday at Alabama.
|--
|10-2
|17
|N. Carolina
|Luke May finished with 14 points and seven rebounds in Wednesday's win over Harvard. The Tar Heels will open the ACC portion of their schedule Saturday at Pittsburgh.
|--
|10-3
|18
|Houston
|Houston's 14-0 record represents the best start for the Cougars since the 1967-68 team opened 31-0. Kelvin Sampson's program has won 27 straight games at home.
|--
|14-0
|19
|Oklahoma
|The Sooners' two losses are both to schools also ranked in the Top 25 And 1 - specifically Kansas and Wisconsin. Three of their next four games will be at the Lloyd Noble Center.
|--
|11-2
|20
|Cincinnati
|The Bearcats' two losses are both to schools also ranked in the Top 25 And 1 - specifically Ohio State and Mississippi State. Jarron Cumberland finished with 22 points, seven rebounds and five assists in Wednesday's win over Tulane.
|--
|12-2
|21
|Indiana
|The Hoosiers' seven-game winning streak includes victories over Louisville, Butler, Penn State and Northwestern. They're 3-0 in the Big Ten for the first time since 2016.
|--
|12-2
|22
|Marquette
|The Golden Eagles' eight-game winning streak was snapped Tuesday at St. John's. Next up is Sunday's Big East home opener against Xavier.
|--
|11-3
|23
|Nebraska
|The Huskers' four-game winning streak was snapped Wednesday at Maryland. Nebraska will try to avoid dropping to 1-3 in the Big Ten when it plays at Iowa on Saturday.
|--
|11-3
|24
|Buffalo
|The Bulls' body of work includes wins over three top-55 KenPom teams and a lone loss at Marquette. Buffalo is projected to win the MAC by multiple games.
|--
|13-1
|25
|Seton Hall
|The Pirates' seven-game winning streak includes victories over Kentucky, Maryland and St. John's. Myles Powell is averaging 22.6 points in 35.5 minutes per game.
|--
|11-3
|26
|St. John's
|The Red Storm's resume features wins over Marquette and VCU - with the lone loss coming at Seton Hall. Shamorie Ponds is averaging 19.2 points, 6.0 assists and 4.8 rebounds in 33.4 minutes per game.
|--
|13-1
-
