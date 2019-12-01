College basketball rankings: Florida State, No. 18 in Top 25 And 1, beats Purdue to win Emerald Coast Classic
Florida State will take a seven-game winning streak into Tuesday's game at Indiana
Florida State received 36 points in the preseason Associated Press Top 25 poll, then lost its season-opener to a Pitt team that subsequently lost to Nicholls State. Needless to say, that wasn't a good start. But, ever since, everything's been great for the Seminoles -- who beat Purdue 63-60 in OT on Saturday to win the Emerald Coast Classic and extend their winning streak to seven heading into Tuesday's game at Indiana.
The victory over Purdue doubled as the Seminoles' third win over a top-35 KenPom team this season and served as a reminder that Hamilton has a quality team once again. The 71-year-old coach, who is Florida State's all-time winningest coach, has guided FSU to the second weekend of each of the past two NCAA Tournaments -- specifically to the Elite Eight in 2018 and Sweet 16 in 2019. He won a school-record 29 games last season and was one of just two coaches to record a victory over the eventual national champion Virginia Cavaliers. Duke's Hall of Fame coach, Mike Krzyzewski, was the only other.
FSU is No. 18 in Sunday's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings. The Seminoles are one of five ACC schools in the top 20. Louisville remains No. 1 for the fifth straight morning.
Sunday's Top 25 And 1
Rk
Teams
Chg
Rcrd
|1
|Louisville
|Jordan Nwora scored 25 points in Friday's 71-54 victory over Western Kentucky. The Cardinals' 7-0 record features six double-digit wins.
|--
|7-0
|2
|Kansas
|Udoka Azubuike scored 29 points and blocked four shots in Wednesday's 90-84 overtime win over Dayton. The Jayhawks have won six straight since their season-opening loss to Duke.
|--
|6-1
|3
|Maryland
|Anthony Cowan scored 17 of his 20 points in the second half of Friday's 80-73 win over Harvard. Jalen Smith added 15 points and 10 rebounds.
|--
|7-0
|4
|Virginia
|The Cavaliers only allowed Maine to make eight field goals in Wednesday's 46-26 win over the Black Bears. Mamadi Diakite led Virginia with 15 points and seven rebounds.
|--
|7-0
|5
|Michigan
|The Wolverines' perfect record features wins over Gonzaga and North Carolina. Next up for Michigan is a trip to Louisville to play Chris Mack's Cardinals.
|--
|7-0
|6
|Ohio St.
|Andre Wesson made four 3-pointers and finished with 21 points in Friday's 90-57 victory over Morgan State. The Buckeyes' perfect record features wins over Villanova and Cincinnati.
|--
|7-0
|7
|N. Carolina
|Armando Bacot finished with 23 points, 12 rebounds and six blocks in Friday's 78-74 win over Oregon. UNC's lone loss is a single-digit loss to Michigan.
|--
|6-1
|8
|Gonzaga
|The Zags only got 11 points from their bench in Friday's 82-64 loss to Michigan. Gonzaga allowed the Wolverines to shoot 54.0% from the field.
|--
|8-1
|9
|Dayton
|The Flyers lost 90-84 in overtime to Kansas on Wednesday despite making 16 3-pointers. Dayton has the highest effective field goal percentage in the nation.
|--
|5-1
|10
|Kentucky
|Nick Richards and EJ Montgomery combined for 32 points and 17 rebounds in Friday's 69-58 victory over UAB. The Wildcats played for the first time without Nate Sestina, who is expected to miss four weeks with a wrist injury.
|--
|6-1
|11
|Duke
|Matthew Hurt scored a career-high 20 points in Friday's 83-70 win over Winthrop. Fellow freshman Vernon Carey added 17 points and 10 rebounds.
|--
|7-1
|12
|Michigan St.
|Cassius Winston finished with 20 points and four assists in Wednesday's 75-62 victory over UCLA. Michigan State outscored the Bruins 18-2 in transition points.
|--
|5-2
|13
|Oregon
|The Ducks shot 35.7% from the field in Friday's 78-74 loss to North Carolina. Oregon finished fourth in the Battle 4 Atlantis with a 1-2 record.
|--
|6-2
|14
|Seton Hall
|Myles Powell scored 19 of his 24 points in the second half of Friday's 84-76 win over Iowa State. The Pirates' two losses are to Michigan State and Oregon.
|--
|6-2
|15
|Memphis
|Boogie Ellis had 17 first-half points and finished with 21 in Thursday's 83-78 win over NC State. The Tigers won despite the absence of two starters - James Wiseman and Lester Quinones.
|--
|6-1
|16
|Auburn
|Samir Doughty scored 22 points in Tuesday's 79-65 win over Richmond. Austin Wiley added 18 points and was named MVP of the Legends Classic.
|--
|7-0
|17
|Arizona
|Nico Mannion made a game-winning layup in the final seconds of Thursday's 93-91 victory over Pepperdine. The freshman point guard finished with 16 points and 11 assists in 31 minutes.
|--
|8-0
|18
|Florida St.
|Devin Vassell finished with 13 points and six rebounds in Saturday's 63-60 overtime victory over Purdue. Florida State will take a seven-game winning streak into Tuesday's game at Indiana.
|--
|7-1
|19
|Tennessee
|Lamonte Turner sank a 3-pointer at the buzzer in Saturday's 72-69 victory over VCU. UT's one loss is a single-digit loss to Florida State.
|--
|6-1
|20
|Washington
|Isaiah Stewart and Jaden McDaniels combined for 45 points and 10 rebounds in Sunday's 88-69 victory over San Diego. The Huskies' lone loss came to Tennessee on a neutral court.
|--
|5-1
|21
|Baylor
|Jared Butler scored 10 points in the final six minutes and finished with 22 in Sunday's 87-78 victory over Villanova. The Bears were 11-of-19 from 3-point range. in the win.
|--
|5-1
|22
|Villanova
|Villanova lost 87-78 to Baylor on Sunday despite shooting 51.9% from the field. Both of the Wildcats' losses are to teams ranked ahead of them in the Top 25 And 1.
|--
|4-2
|23
|Colorado
|Tyler Bey scored 11 points and grabbed 17 rebounds in Saturday's 59-45 victory over Sacramento State. The Buffaloes won despite finishing with 17 turnovers and just 10 assists.
|--
|6-0
|24
|Butler
|Kamar Baldwin finished with 22 points and five rebounds in Tuesday's 68-67 win over Stanford. Butler's undefeated record features wins over three top-75 KenPom teams.
|--
|7-0
|25
|Oklahoma St.
|Yor Anei finished with 14 points, nine rebounds and four blocks in Friday's 78-37 victory over Ole Miss. The Cowboys' perfect record features three wins over top-100 KenPom teams.
|--
|7-0
|26
|W. Virginia
|Oscar Tshiebwe finished with 19 points and 18 rebounds in Wednesday's 75-63 victory over Wichita State. Four of the Mountaineers' wins are over top-100 KenPom teams.
|--
|6-0
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 25 And 1: Michigan into top 5
Juwan Howard's Wolverines are 7-0 with wins over North Carolina and Gonzaga
-
Battle 4 Atlantis bracket, teams, picks
The Wolverines win the tournament title by beating top-10 teams in back-to-back games
-
Podcast: Impressive start for Michigan
Gary Parrish and Matt Norlander also discuss which team should be No. 1 in Monday's AP poll
-
Markus Howard scores 51 in win over USC
Howard made history in a monstrous win over the Trojans on Friday evening
-
Oregon-UNC delayed as game ball missing
You don't see this every day
-
Top 25 And 1: Louisville faces test
Chris Mack's Cardinals are 6-0 with five double-digit victories and Michigan joins the top...
-
Duke vs. Kansas score, live updates
Kansas had 27 of the game's turnovers and Tre Jones' 15 points led the Blue Devils to a 68-66...