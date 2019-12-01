College basketball rankings: Florida State, No. 18 in Top 25 And 1, beats Purdue to win Emerald Coast Classic

Florida State received 36 points in the preseason Associated Press Top 25 poll, then lost its season-opener to a Pitt team that subsequently lost to Nicholls State. Needless to say, that wasn't a good start. But, ever since, everything's been great for the Seminoles -- who beat Purdue 63-60 in OT on Saturday to win the Emerald Coast Classic and extend their winning streak to seven heading into Tuesday's game at Indiana.

So proud of my players, staff and our fans this weekend. A great weekend for the #Noles 🏆 pic.twitter.com/MAuscmsCbk — Leonard Hamilton (@FSUCoachHam) December 1, 2019

The victory over Purdue doubled as the Seminoles' third win over a top-35 KenPom team this season and served as a reminder that Hamilton has a quality team once again. The 71-year-old coach, who is Florida State's all-time winningest coach, has guided FSU to the second weekend of each of the past two NCAA Tournaments -- specifically to the Elite Eight in 2018 and Sweet 16 in 2019. He won a school-record 29 games last season and was one of just two coaches to record a victory over the eventual national champion Virginia Cavaliers. Duke's Hall of Fame coach, Mike Krzyzewski, was the only other.

FSU is No. 18 in Sunday's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings. The Seminoles are one of five ACC schools in the top 20. Louisville remains No. 1 for the fifth straight morning.

Sunday's Top 25 And 1