Mike Krzyzewski hasn't won an ACC regular-season title since 2010. Jim Boeheim has been in the league since 2013 and never won one. So that's two active Naismith Memorial Hall of Fame coaches who either haven't done in a long time, or haven't done ever, what Florida State's Leonard Hamilton did last season. And now Hamilton's on the verge of maybe doing it again after Monday's 81-60 win over Virginia.

The 21-point blowout, in which FSU made 13 of the 24 3-pointers it attempted, placed the Seminoles into a tie in the loss column atop the ACC standings with Virginia. Florida State is 8-2 in the league; Virginia is 11-2. So, again, Hamilton's program has a real chance to win another conference championship just a year after taking the outright ACC title last season.

"We can play anybody in the country when we're locked in and focused on our opponent and the game plan and execute it," said Florida State forward RaiQuan Gray, who finished with 15 points and five rebounds against Virginia. "We have to keep that focus the rest of the year."

What's remarkable about the Seminoles once again operating at the top of the ACC is that they had to replace three of the top four scorers from last season's team, most notably lottery picks Patrick Williams and Devin Vassell. Regardless, a source close to the program told me in the preseason he believed this season's team could be better than last season's. And, for what it's worth, after Monday's win, the Seminoles jumped to 13th at KenPom.

They finished 15th last season.

Florida State is No. 13 in Tuesday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings. The Seminoles' next game is scheduled for Saturday against Virginia Tech.

Itching for more college hoops analysis? Listen below and subscribe to the Eye on College Basketball podcast where we take you beyond the hardwood with insider information and instant reactions.

Tuesday's Top 25 And 1 rankings