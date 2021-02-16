Mike Krzyzewski hasn't won an ACC regular-season title since 2010. Jim Boeheim has been in the league since 2013 and never won one. So that's two active Naismith Memorial Hall of Fame coaches who either haven't done in a long time, or haven't done ever, what Florida State's Leonard Hamilton did last season. And now Hamilton's on the verge of maybe doing it again after Monday's 81-60 win over Virginia.
The 21-point blowout, in which FSU made 13 of the 24 3-pointers it attempted, placed the Seminoles into a tie in the loss column atop the ACC standings with Virginia. Florida State is 8-2 in the league; Virginia is 11-2. So, again, Hamilton's program has a real chance to win another conference championship just a year after taking the outright ACC title last season.
"We can play anybody in the country when we're locked in and focused on our opponent and the game plan and execute it," said Florida State forward RaiQuan Gray, who finished with 15 points and five rebounds against Virginia. "We have to keep that focus the rest of the year."
What's remarkable about the Seminoles once again operating at the top of the ACC is that they had to replace three of the top four scorers from last season's team, most notably lottery picks Patrick Williams and Devin Vassell. Regardless, a source close to the program told me in the preseason he believed this season's team could be better than last season's. And, for what it's worth, after Monday's win, the Seminoles jumped to 13th at KenPom.
They finished 15th last season.
Florida State is No. 13 in Tuesday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings. The Seminoles' next game is scheduled for Saturday against Virginia Tech.
Tuesday's Top 25 And 1 rankings
Rk
Teams
Chg
Rcrd
|1
Gonzaga
|Gonzaga's perfect record includes double-digit victories over Virginia, Iowa and Kansas. The Zags have won their 11 WCC games by 24.6 points.
|--
|20-0
|2
Baylor
|Baylor's perfect record is highlighted by victories over Texas, Illinois, Texas Tech and Kansas. The Bears have won 15 of their 17 games by double-digits.
|--
|17-0
|3
Michigan
|Michigan is 8-1 in the first two quadrants with double-digit wins over Wisconsin and Purdue. The Wolverines' lone loss came at Minnesota.
|--
|14-1
|4
Ohio St.
|Ohio State is 9-1 in its past 10 games with wins over Illinois, Wisconsin and Iowa. The Buckeyes lead the nation with eight Quadrant 1 wins.
|--
|17-4
|5
Illinois
|Illinois is 10-5 in the first two quadrants with zero additional losses. The Illini will take a five-game winning streak into Tuesday's game with Northwestern.
|--
|14-5
|6
Houston
|Houston is 10-1 in its past 11 games with nine double-digit wins in that stretch. The Cougars are 7-1 in the first two quadrants with one additional loss at East Carolina.
|--
|17-2
|7
Alabama
|Alabama is 10-5 in the first two quadrants with victories over Tennessee and Arkansas. The Crimson Tide will take a two-game winning streak into Wednesday's game at Texas A&M.
|--
|17-5
|8
Oklahoma
|Oklahoma is 7-1 in its past eight games with wins over Alabama, West Virginia, Texas and Kansas. The Sooners have zero losses outside of Quadrant 1.
|--
|13-5
|9
W. Virginia
|West Virginia's three-game winning streak was snapped Saturday by Oklahoma. The Mountaineers are 9-6 in the first two quadrants with zero losses outside of Quadrant 1.
|1
|14-6
|10
Villanova
|Villanova's two-game winning streak was snapped Saturday at Creighton. The Wildcats are 5-3 in the first two quadrants with zero losses outside of Quadrant 1.
|1
|13-3
|11
Texas
|Texas is 6-5 in the first two quadrants with zero losses outside of Quadrant 1. The Longhorns will take a two-game winning streak into Tuesday's game at Oklahoma.
|1
|13-5
|12
USC
|USC is 6-3 in the first two quadrants with zero additional losses. The Trojans' six-game winning streak features victories over UCLA and Stanford.
|1
|17-3
|13
Florida St.
|Florida State is 7-2 in the first two quadrants with one additional loss to UCF. The Seminoles are 7-1 in their past eight games with victories over Virginia and Louisville.
|1
|12-3
|14
Virginia
|Virginia's four-game winning streak was snapped Monday via a double-digit loss at Florida State. The Cavaliers are 3-3 in the first quadrant with one additional loss to San Francisco.
|5
|15-4
|15
Va. Tech
|Virginia Tech is 3-1 in its past four games after Saturday's win at Miami. The Hokies are 7-4 in the first two quadrants with zero additional losses.
|--
|14-4
|16
Iowa
|Iowa is 8-6 in the first two quadrants with only one loss outside of Quadrant 1. The Hawkeyes will take a two-game winning streak into Thursday's game at Wisconsin.
|--
|15-6
|17
Wisconsin
|Wisconsin is 8-7 in the first two quadrants with zero additional losses. The Badgers have alternated wins and losses for eight consecutive games.
|--
|15-7
|18
Creighton
|Creighton is 6-1 in its past seven games with wins over Villanova and Seton Hall. The Bluejays are 11-2 in the first two quadrants with three additional losses falling in Quadrant 3.
|--
|16-5
|19
Missouri
|Missouri is on a two-game losing streak after Saturday's loss to Arkansas. The Tigers are 6-5 in the first two quadrants with only one loss outside of Quadrant 1.
|--
|13-5
|20
Tennessee
|Tennessee is 4-4 in its past eight games after Saturday's loss at LSU. The Vols are 5-5 in the first two quadrants with only one loss outside of Quadrant 1.
|--
|14-5
|21
Texas Tech
|Texas Tech is 3-3 in its past six games after Tuesday's double-digit loss to West Virginia. The Red Raiders are 5-6 in the first two quadrants heading into Monday's game at TCU.
|--
|14-6
|22
Louisville
|Louisville's 8-3 record in the first two quadrants includes victories over Duke, Virginia Tech, Pitt and Georgia Tech. Three of the Cardinals' four losses have come inside the first quadrant.
|--
|11-4
|23
Loyola-Chi.
|Loyola Chicago is 5-4 in the first two quadrants with zero additional losses. The Ramblers are 11-1 in their past 12 games with the lone loss in that stretch coming at Drake.
|--
|18-4
|24
Kansas
|Kansas is 7-7 in the first two quadrants with zero losses outside of Quadrant 1. The Jayhawks will take a three-game winning streak into Wednesday's game at Kansas State.
|--
|15-7
|25
Rutgers
|Rutgers is 5-1 in its past six games with wins over Minnesota and Indiana. The Scarlet Knights are 7-7 in the first two quadrants with only one loss outside of Quadrant 1.
|--
|12-7
|26
Arkansas
|Arkansas is 6-1 in its past seven games with wins over Missouri and Ole Miss. The Razorbacks are 8-5 in the first two quadrants with only one loss outside of Quadrant 1.
|--
|16-5