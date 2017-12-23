College basketball rankings: Freshman star Trae Young fueling surging OU Sooners

You're not going to believe this. But Trae Young went bonkers again Friday night. The Oklahoma star took 16 shots, made nine and finished with 31 points and 12 assists in a 104-78 blowout of Northwestern. He continues to operate on a level above everybody else in college basketball. And unless the freshman point guard gets hurt, or the Sooners just fall apart under the pressures of the Big 12 schedule, Young is likely going to be the National Player of the Year.

The numbers are just stupid.

Young is now averaging 28.7 points and 10.4 assists on the season. He leads the nation in both categories. And when you consider no freshman has ever led the nation in points and assists, it's not ridiculous, in fact it's accurate, to suggest we're watching Young do things nobody his age has ever done in this sport.

Plus, he's doing it for a good team.

The easy win over Northwestern pushed the Sooners to 10-1 and extended their winning streak to eight games. Next up is the Big 12 opener at TCU. The Horned Frogs are 10th in the CBS Sports Top 25 (and one). The Sooners are 12th. They are two of six Big 12 programs ranked in the updated Top 25 (and one).

The complete Top 25 (and one) is below.