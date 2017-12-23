College basketball rankings: Freshman star Trae Young fueling surging OU Sooners
Next up for Oklahoma is the Big 12 opener against undefeated TCU
You're not going to believe this. But Trae Young went bonkers again Friday night. The Oklahoma star took 16 shots, made nine and finished with 31 points and 12 assists in a 104-78 blowout of Northwestern. He continues to operate on a level above everybody else in college basketball. And unless the freshman point guard gets hurt, or the Sooners just fall apart under the pressures of the Big 12 schedule, Young is likely going to be the National Player of the Year.
The numbers are just stupid.
Young is now averaging 28.7 points and 10.4 assists on the season. He leads the nation in both categories. And when you consider no freshman has ever led the nation in points and assists, it's not ridiculous, in fact it's accurate, to suggest we're watching Young do things nobody his age has ever done in this sport.
Plus, he's doing it for a good team.
The easy win over Northwestern pushed the Sooners to 10-1 and extended their winning streak to eight games. Next up is the Big 12 opener at TCU. The Horned Frogs are 10th in the CBS Sports Top 25 (and one). The Sooners are 12th. They are two of six Big 12 programs ranked in the updated Top 25 (and one).
The complete Top 25 (and one) is below.
Rk
Teams
Chg
Rcrd
|1
|Villanova
|The Wildcats' perfect record features wins over Tennessee and Gonzaga. They've won seven straight games by double digits.
|--
|12-0
|2
|Arizona State
|The Sun Devils' perfect record features double-digit wins over Xavier and Kansas. Their next game is their Pac-12 opener at Arizona.
|--
|12-0
|3
|Michigan State
|The Spartans have won 11 straight games since losing to Duke in Chicago. Michigan State still has two more non-league games before it opens the Big Ten schedule vs. Maryland.
|--
|12-1
|4
|Kentucky
|The Wildcats have won seven straight since losing to Kansas. UK's remaining non-league games are against UCLA, Louisville and West Virginia.
|--
|9-2
|5
|Miami (Fla.)
|Eight of the Hurricanes' 10 wins are by double digits. They'll open the ACC portion of their schedule with road games at Pitt and Georgia Tech.
|--
|10-0
|6
|Texas A&M
|The Aggies beat Buffalo easily on Thursday even though their leading scorer, D.J. Hogg, did not play. Texas A&M's resume features four top-50 KenPom wins.
|--
|11-1
|7
|West Virginia
|The Mountaineers have won 10 consecutive games since losing their season-opener to Texas A&M. Their best win is over Virginia.
|--
|11-1
|8
|Virginia
|The Cavaliers' lone loss is a single-digit loss at West Virginia. Their next game is their ACC opener against Boston College.
|--
|11-1
|9
|Duke
|The Blue Devils' lone loss is a loss at Boston College. That makes them the only team currently in the top 10 of the Top 25 (and one) with a sub-75 KenPom loss.
|--
|12-1
|10
|TCU
|The Horned Frogs will take a 17-game winning streak that dates to last season into their Big 12 opener with Oklahoma. Their resume features wins over SMU, Nevada and St. Bonaventure.
|--
|12-0
|11
|Xavier
|The Musketeers have won seven straight games since losing to Arizona State. Next up is their Big East opener at Marquette.
|--
|12-1
|12
|Oklahoma
|The Sooners will take an eight-game winning streak into their Big 12 opener at TCU. Trae Young is leading the nation in both points and assists.
|--
|10-1
|13
|Wichita State
|The Shockers own wins over Baylor and Oklahoma State. They had Markis McDuffie for the first time this season in Friday's win over Florida Gulf Coast.
|--
|10-2
|14
|North Carolina
|The Tar Heels are the only team in the Top 25 (and one) with a sub-150 KenPom loss. Their resume also features three top-35 KenPom wins.
|--
|11-2
|15
|Tennessee
|The Vols struggled in (but won) Wednesday's game with Furman. Their losses are to Villanova and North Carolina.
|--
|9-2
|16
|Purdue
|The Boilermakers have won eight straight games since losing to Western Kentucky. They have three top-35 KenPom wins.
|--
|12-2
|17
|Kansas
|The Jayhawks have won three straight games since losing consecutive games to Washington and Arizona State. But their resume still features just one top-50 KenPom win.
|--
|10-2
|18
|Arizona
|The Wildcats have won seven straight games since losing three straight in the Battle 4 Atlantis. Rawle Alkins is averaging 16.0 points per game since returning from injury.
|--
|10-3
|19
|Florida State
|The Seminoles have won two straight games since they lost a single-point game to Oklahoma State. FSU's first three ACC games will be against Duke, UNC and Miami.
|--
|11-1
|20
|Baylor
|The Bears have won five straight games since losing to Wichita State. Their other loss came at Xavier.
|--
|10-2
|21
|Gonzaga
|The Zags' resume features three top-50 KenPom wins -- most notably victories over Creighton and Texas. Thursday's loss at San Diego State was Gonzaga's first sub-50 KenPom loss.
|--
|10-3
|22
|Creighton
|The Bluejays have won five straight games since losing at Gonzaga. Their other loss is a single-digit loss to Baylor.
|--
|10-2
|23
|Texas Tech
|The Red Raiders have won five straight games since losing to Seton Hall in New York. Their next game is their Big 12 opener against Baylor
|--
|11-1
|24
|Cincinnati
|The Bearcats closed the non-league portion of their schedule with four straight wins. Next up is UC's AAC opener against Memphis on New Year's Eve.
|--
|11-2
|25
|Arkansas
|The Hogs' resume features wins over Oklahoma and Minnesota. The one bad loss is a 26-point loss at Houston.
|--
|9-2
|26
|Seton Hall
|The Pirates have won six of their seven games since losing a single-point contest to Rhode Island. The only loss in that stretch is a single-digit loss at Rutgers.
|--
|11-2
