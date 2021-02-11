Tennessee was the preseason pick to win the SEC -- somewhat because the Vols were returning lots of proven pieces, but mostly because they were adding two five-star freshmen to an otherwise experienced roster.
It made sense on paper.
But then the season started, and those five-star freshmen -- Jaden Springer and Keon Johnson -- didn't initially make much of an impact. They both came off the bench in the Vols' first game against Colorado. One played 13 minutes, the other nine. They combined for a total of just 10 points.
It was kind of underwhelming.
But a lot has changed since December. Springer and Johnson, both of whom project as possible one-and-done, first-round NBA Draft picks, are now in Tennessee's starting lineup. Each is playing heavy minutes. They combined for 50 points in last Saturday's 82-71 victory at Kentucky, then 41 more in Wednesday's 89-81 win over Georgia.
Johnson is getting the big dunks.
Springer is scoring most of the points.
"Jaden is able to score from all three levels," Tennessee coach Rick Barnes said after Springer scored a career-high 30 against Georgia, just four nights after scoring 23 at Kentucky. "He's learning a lot about his game."
Not to mention making Tennessee more dangerous.
The 6-foot-4 guard is averaging 17.0 points and 4.0 rebounds in his past four outings and is the main reason Tennessee is 4-1 in its past five games. Tennessee is now 14-4 overall and 6-4 in the first two quadrants with zero additional losses. The Vols remain No. 17 in Thursday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings with a game at LSU scheduled for Saturday afternoon.
Thursday's Top 25 And 1 rankings
Rk
Teams
Chg
Rcrd
|1
Gonzaga
|Gonzaga's perfect record includes double-digit victories over Virginia, Iowa and Kansas. The Zags have won their 10 West Coast Conference games by an average of 23.2 points.
|--
|19-0
|2
Baylor
|Baylor's perfect record is highlighted by victories over Texas, Illinois, Texas Tech and Kansas. The Bears have won 15 of their 17 games by double-digits.
|--
|17-0
|3
Michigan
|Michigan is 8-1 in the first two quadrants with double-digit wins over Minnesota, Wisconsin and Purdue. The Wolverines' lone loss came at Minnesota.
|--
|13-1
|4
Ohio St.
|Ohio State is 8-1 in its past nine games with wins over Illinois, Wisconsin and Iowa. The Buckeyes lead the nation with nine Quadrant 1 victories.
|--
|16-4
|5
Illinois
|Illinois is 10-5 in the first two quadrants after Saturday's win over Wisconsin. The Illini's four-game winning streak consists of four Quadrant 1 victories.
|--
|13-5
|6
Villanova
|Villanova is 11-1 in its past 12 games with wins over Texas and Seton Hall. The Wildcats are 5-2 in the first two quadrants with zero additional losses.
|--
|13-2
|7
Houston
|Houston is 10-1 in its past 11 games with nine double-digit wins in that stretch. The Cougars are 7-1 in the first two quadrants with one additional loss at East Carolina.
|--
|17-2
|8
Alabama
|Alabama is 12-4 in the first two quadrants with victories over Tennessee, Arkansas and LSU. The Crimson Tide's only loss outside of the first two quadrants is a December loss to Western Kentucky.
|1
|16-5
|9
W. Virginia
|West Virginia improved to 8-5 in the first two quadrants via Tuesday's double-digit win at Texas Tech. All five of the Mountaineers' losses qualify as Quadrant 1 defeats.
|1
|14-5
|10
Missouri
|Missouri's three-game winning streak was snapped Wednesday at Ole Miss. The Tigers dropped to 7-4 in the first two quadrants with zero additional losses.
|2
|13-4
|11
Oklahoma
|Oklahoma is 6-1 in its past seven games with the lone loss in that stretch coming at Texas Tech. All five of the Sooners' losses qualify as Quadrant 1 defeats.
|--
|12-5
|12
Texas
|Texas snapped its three-game losing streak Tuesday at Kansas State. The Longhorns are 6-5 in the first two quadrants with all five losses qualifying as Quadrant 1 defeats.
|--
|12-5
|13
Virginia
|Virginia is 10-1 since losing to Gonzaga with victories in that stretch coming against Clemson and Syracuse. The Cavaliers are 7-3 in the first two quadrants with zero additional losses.
|--
|14-3
|14
Florida St.
|Florida State's five-game winning streak was snapped Saturday at Georgia Tech. The Seminoles are 6-2 in the first two quadrants with one additional loss to UCF.
|--
|10-3
|15
Va. Tech
|Virginia Tech is 3-1 in its past four games after Saturday's win at Miami. The Hokies are 7-4 in the first two quadrants with zero additional losses.
|--
|14-4
|16
USC
|USC's four-game winning streak features wins over UCLA and Stanford. The Trojans are 5-3 in the first two quadrants with zero additional losses.
|--
|15-3
|17
Tennessee
|Tennessee is 4-1 in its past five games with victories against Kansas and Kentucky. The Vols are 6-4 in the first two quadrants with only one loss coming outside of the first quadrant.
|--
|14-4
|18
Wisconsin
|Wisconsin is 8-6 in the first two quadrants with zero additional losses. The Badgers are 2-1 in their past three games with the lone loss in that stretch coming at Illinois.
|--
|15-6
|19
Iowa
|Iowa improved to 7-6 in the first two quadrants after Wednesday's double-digit win over Rutgers. Five of the Hawkeyes' six losses qualify as Quadrant 1 defeats.
|--
|14-6
|20
Texas Tech
|Texas Tech is 3-3 in its past six games after Tuesday's double-digit loss to West Virginia. The Red Raiders are 5-6 in the first two quadrants heading into Monday's game at TCU.
|--
|14-6
|21
Louisville
|Louisville's 8-3 record in the first two quadrants includes victories over Duke, Virginia Tech, Pitt and Georgia Tech. Three of the Cardinals' four losses have come inside the first quadrant.
|--
|11-4
|22
Creighton
|Creighton is 5-1 in its past six games after Tuesday's double-digit win at Georgetown. The Bluejays are 10-2 in the first two quadrants with their other three losses coming in Quadrant 3.
|--
|15-5
|23
Loyola-Chi.
|Loyola Chicago's 10-game winning streak includes nine double-digit victories. The Ramblers have zero losses outside of the first two quadrants.
|--
|17-3
|24
Purdue
|Purdue is 6-2 in its past eight games after Saturday's win over Northwestern. The Boilermakers are 9-6 in the first two quadrants with one additonal loss at Miami.
|1
|13-7
|25
Kansas
|Kansas improved to 7-7 in the first two quadrants with Monday's double-digit win over Oklahoma State. All seven of the Jayhawks' losses qualify as Quadrant 1 defeats.
|1
|13-7
|26
Rutgers
|Rutgers' four-game winning streak was snapped Wednesday at Iowa. The loss dropped the Scarlet Knights to 7-7 in the first two quadrants with zero additional losses.
|2
|11-7