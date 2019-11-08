College basketball rankings: Friday's Auburn vs. Davidson game features two teams ranked in the Top 25 And 1
Bob McKillop's Wildcats return the top six scorers from a team that went 14-4 in the A-10 last season
Fridays in November are busy in college basketball -- largely because college football dominates Saturdays this month, which decreases the number of television opportunities for hoops. As proof, consider that 11 teams in the CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 are playing Friday while only six are playing Saturday.
Washington vs. Baylor should be interesting.
Either team could win its league this season.
But the best game on the schedule, I think, is Auburn vs. Davidson. It's a contest between a school (Auburn) that returns five of the eight players who played double-digit minutes in the 2019 Final Four against a school (Davidson) that returns the top six scorers from a team that last season went 14-4 in the Atlantic 10. The matchup between the two programs will air and stream live on CBS Sports Network and serve as the opening game of the Veterans Classic at Alumni Hall on campus at the U.S. Naval Academy.
Auburn, coached by Bruce Pearl and led by Samir Doughty and Austin Wiley, is 16th in Friday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 college basketball rankings. Davidson, coached by Bob McKillop and led by Kellan Grady and reigning Atlantic 10 Player of the Year Jon Axel Gudmundsson, is 23rd.
Rk
Teams
Chg
Rcrd
|1
|Kentucky
|Tyrese Maxey scored 26 points on only 12 field-goal attempts in Tuesday's win over Michigan State. The Wildcats won despite shooting just 38.0 percent from the field.
|--
|1-0
|2
|Duke
|Tre Jones scored a team-high 15 points in Tuesday's win over Kansas. The Blue Devils won despite shooting just 35.9 percent from the field because they took 14 more shots than KU.
|--
|1-0
|3
|Michigan St.
|The Spartans missed 21 of the 26 3-pointers they attempted in Tuesday's loss to Kentucky. Preseason National Player of the Year Cassius Winston was responsible for six of those misses.
|--
|0-1
|4
|Louisville
|Jordan Nwora made four 3-pointers and finished with 23 points and 12 rebounds in Tuesday's win at Miami. The Cardinals shot 47.4 percent from 3-point range in the game.
|--
|1-0
|5
|Kansas
|The Jayhawks committed 28 turnovers in Tuesday's loss to Duke. Sophomore guard Devon Dotson finished with six turnovers and five made field goals.
|--
|0-1
|6
|Maryland
|Jalen Smith got 16 points, 11 rebounds and three blocks in Tuesday's win over Holy Cross. The Terrapins won easily despite making just five of the 27 3-pointers they attempted.
|--
|1-0
|7
|Memphis
|James Wiseman took 14 shots and made 11 to finish with 28 points, 11 rebounds and three blocks in Tuesday's win over South Carolina State. Fellow freshman Precious Achiuwa added 14 points and eight rebounds.
|--
|1-0
|8
|N. Carolina
|Cole Anthony finished with 34 points, 11 rebounds and five assists in Wednesday's win over Notre Dame. No UNC freshman had ever previously scored that many points in a debut.
|--
|1-0
|9
|Florida
|Kerry Blackshear, a transfer from Virginia Tech, got 20 points and 10 rebounds in Tuesday's win over North Florida. Freshman Scottie Lewis added nine points and five rebounds off the bench.
|--
|1-0
|10
|Virginia
|The Cavaliers allowed Syracuse to shoot only 23.6 percent from the field in Wednesday's win at the Carrier Dome. Jay Huff finished with 11 points and 12 rebounds off the bench.
|--
|1-0
|11
|Gonzaga
|Corey Kispert made five 3-pointers and scored 28 points in Tuesday's win over Alabama State. The Zags were 10-of-20 from 3-point range in the game.
|--
|1-0
|12
|Seton Hall
|National Player of the Year candidate Myles Powell finished with 27 points and four rebounds in Tuesday's win over Wagner. Jared Rhoden added 12 points off the bench.
|--
|1-0
|13
|Villanova
|Jeremiah Robinson-Earl got 24 points and 13 rebounds in Tuesday's victory over Army. Saddiq Bey added 22 points.
|--
|1-0
|14
|Texas Tech
|Jahmi'us Ramsey finished with 19 points and five rebounds in Tuesday's win over Eastern Illinois. The Red Raiders shot 53.3 percent from 3-point range in the blowout.
|--
|1-0
|15
|Oregon
|Payton Pritchard finished with 24 points, seven assists and seven rebounds in Tuesday's win over Fresno State. The Ducks won by double-digits despite shooting just 7.7 percent from 3-point range.
|--
|1-0
|16
|Auburn
|Samir Doughty finished with 20 points and five rebounds in Tuesday's win over Georgia Southern. Austin Wiley added 13 points and nine rebounds.
|--
|1-0
|17
|Purdue
|Jahaad Proctor, a graduate-transfer from High Point, scored 26 points in Wednesday's win over Green Bay. The Boilermakers have now won 18 straight games at Mackey Arena.
|--
|1-0
|18
|VCU
|Marcus Santos-Silva took 11 shots, made eight of them and finished with 21 points and 18 rebounds in Tuesday's win over St. Francis. De'Riante Jenkins added 16 points, four rebounds and three steals.
|--
|1-0
|19
|Tennessee
|Lamonte Turner finished with a team-high 17 points and six assists in Tuesday's win over UNC Asheville. Yves Pons added 15 points and seven rebounds.
|--
|1-0
|20
|Baylor
|Jared Butler made a career-high eight 3-pointers and scored 30 points in Tuesday's win over Central Arkansas. The Bears shot 56.3 percent from the field in the game.
|--
|1-0
|21
|Ohio St.
|Kyle Young got a career-high 14 points and 13 rebounds in Wednesday's win over Cincinnati. D.J. Carton added nine points and five rebounds off the bench.
|--
|1-0
|22
|Arizona
|Zeke Nnaji scored 20 points in 21 minutes in Wednesday's win over Northern Arizona. Nico Mannion added nine points and four assists.
|--
|1-0
|23
|Davidson
|The top six scorers from a team that finished 14-4 in the Atlantic 10 are back -- among them reigning Atlantic 10 Player of the Year Jon Axel Gudmundsson. This should be Bob McKillop's best team since Stephen Curry led the Wildcats to the Elite Eight of the 2008 NCAA Tournament.
|--
|0-0
|24
|Utah St.
|Sam Merrill, the reigning Mountain West Conference Player of the Year, scored 28 points in Tuesday's win over Montana State. The senior guard was 17-of-18 from the free-throw line.
|--
|1-0
|25
|Saint Mary's
|Jordan Ford scored 26 points in Tuesday's overtime victory over Wisconsin. The Gaels used a 21-3 run in the first half to erase what was an early deficit.
|--
|1-0
|26
|LSU
|The Tigers are returning three of the top six scorers from a team that won the SEC's regular-season title. The enrollment of 5-star forward Trendon Watford should have the Tigers at, or near, the top of their league again under third-year coach Will Wade.
|--
|0-0
