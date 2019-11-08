College basketball rankings: Friday's Auburn vs. Davidson game features two teams ranked in the Top 25 And 1

Fridays in November are busy in college basketball -- largely because college football dominates Saturdays this month, which decreases the number of television opportunities for hoops. As proof, consider that 11 teams in the CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 are playing Friday while only six are playing Saturday.

Washington vs. Baylor should be interesting.

Either team could win its league this season.

But the best game on the schedule, I think, is Auburn vs. Davidson. It's a contest between a school (Auburn) that returns five of the eight players who played double-digit minutes in the 2019 Final Four against a school (Davidson) that returns the top six scorers from a team that last season went 14-4 in the Atlantic 10. The matchup between the two programs will air and stream live on CBS Sports Network and serve as the opening game of the Veterans Classic at Alumni Hall on campus at the U.S. Naval Academy.

Auburn, coached by Bruce Pearl and led by Samir Doughty and Austin Wiley, is 16th in Friday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 college basketball rankings. Davidson, coached by Bob McKillop and led by Kellan Grady and reigning Atlantic 10 Player of the Year Jon Axel Gudmundsson, is 23rd.