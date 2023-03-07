The West Coast Conference tries to annually protect its two best teams by advancing them all the way to the semifinals of the WCC Tournament. This year, it worked as planned again — as Gonzaga and Saint Mary's, the league's regular-season co-champions, both won Monday night to set up a high-profile title game between the two ranked schools.

It'll be Gonzaga vs. Saint Mary's. Round 3. In Las Vegas.

Winner gets a trophy.

"We kind of have a respected-hatred for each other," Gonzaga forward Drew Timme said of the rivalry between the Zags and Gaels after getting 17 points, eight rebounds and five assists in Monday's 84-73 win over San Francisco. "We all play hard — and it brings out the best in all of us, and that's what the game is all about. It's kind of like a controlled rage. It happens between two programs and there's no love lost. But at the end of the day, we respect each other."

Gonzaga and Saint Mary's split their two regular-season meetings with both teams winning at home — first the Gaels by eight points in overtime inside UCU Pavilion early last month, then the Zags by nine points in regulation inside The Kennel late last month. The Zags and Gaels are No. 10 and No. 14, respectively, in Tuesday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings. Gonzaga is listed as a 3.5-point favorite in Tuesday night's WCC Tournament title game that's scheduled to tip at 9 p.m. ET inside Orleans Arena.

