The West Coast Conference tries to annually protect its two best teams by advancing them all the way to the semifinals of the WCC Tournament. This year, it worked as planned again — as Gonzaga and Saint Mary's, the league's regular-season co-champions, both won Monday night to set up a high-profile title game between the two ranked schools.
It'll be Gonzaga vs. Saint Mary's. Round 3. In Las Vegas.
Winner gets a trophy.
"We kind of have a respected-hatred for each other," Gonzaga forward Drew Timme said of the rivalry between the Zags and Gaels after getting 17 points, eight rebounds and five assists in Monday's 84-73 win over San Francisco. "We all play hard — and it brings out the best in all of us, and that's what the game is all about. It's kind of like a controlled rage. It happens between two programs and there's no love lost. But at the end of the day, we respect each other."
Gonzaga and Saint Mary's split their two regular-season meetings with both teams winning at home — first the Gaels by eight points in overtime inside UCU Pavilion early last month, then the Zags by nine points in regulation inside The Kennel late last month. The Zags and Gaels are No. 10 and No. 14, respectively, in Tuesday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings. Gonzaga is listed as a 3.5-point favorite in Tuesday night's WCC Tournament title game that's scheduled to tip at 9 p.m. ET inside Orleans Arena.
Top 25 And 1 rankings
Rk
Teams
Chg
Rcrd
|1
Houston
|Jamal Shead finished with 16 points and seven assists in Sunday's 67-65 win at Memphis. The Cougars are the No. 1 seed in the American Athletic Conference Tournament.
|--
|29-2
|2
UCLA
|Jaime Jaquez Jr. finished with 22 points and 10 rebounds in Saturday's 82-73 win over Arizona. The Bruins are the No. 1 seed in the Pac-12 Tournament.
|--
|27-4
|3
Kansas
|Dajuan Harris Jr. was 2 of 12 from the field in Saturday's 75-59 loss at Texas. The Jayhawks are the No. 1 seed in the Big 12 Tournament.
|--
|25-6
|4
Alabama
|Alabama shot 19.4% from 3-point range in Saturday's 67-61 loss at Texas A&M. The Crimson Tide are the No. 1 seed in the SEC Tournament.
|--
|26-5
|5
Purdue
Brandon Newman finished with 19 points and five assists in Sunday's 76-71 win over Illinois. The Boilermakers are the No. 1 seed in the Big Ten Tournament.
|--
|26-5
|6
Texas
|Tyrese Hunter finished with 20 points and three assists in Saturday's 75-59 win over Kansas. The Longhorns are the No. 2 seed in the Big 12 Tournament.
|--
|23-8
|7
Marquette
|Kam Jones finished with 23 points and two assists in Saturday's 96-94 win over St. John's. The Golden Eagles are the No. 1 seed in the Big East Tournament.
|--
|25-6
|8
Kansas St.
|Kansas State allowed the Mountaineers to shoot 50.8% from the field in Saturday's 89-81 loss at West Virginia. The Wildcats are the No. 3 seed in the Big 12 Tournament.
|--
|23-8
|9
Baylor
|Jalen Bridges finished 1 of 9 from the field in Saturday's 73-58 loss to Iowa State. The Bears are the No. 4 seed in the Big 12 Tournament.
|--
|22-9
|10
Gonzaga
|Anton Watson finished with 20 points and seven rebounds in Monday's 84-73 win over San Francisco. The Zags' next game is Tuesday against Saint Mary's in the title game of the WCC Tournament.
|--
|27-5
|11
UConn
|Jordan Hawkins finished with 24 points and four rebounds in Saturday's 71-59 win at Villanova. The Huskies are the No. 4 seed in the Big East Tournament.
|--
|24-7
|12
Arizona
|Courtney Ramey was 2 of 11 from the field in Saturday's 82-73 loss at UCLA. The Wildcats are the No. 2 seed in the Pac-12 Tournament.
|--
|25-6
|13
San Diego St
|Jaedon LeDee finished with 21 points and eight rebounds in Saturday's 67-50 win over Wyoming. The Aztecs are the No. 1 seed in the Mountain West Tournament.
|--
|24-6
|14
Saint Mary's
|Alex Ducas finished with 23 points and seven rebounds in Monday's 76-69 win over BYU. The Gaels' next game is Tuesday against Gonzaga in the title game of the WCC Tournament.
|--
|26-6
|15
Miami
|Jordan Miller finished with 17 points and eight rebounds in Saturday's 78-76 win over Pitt. The Hurricanes are the No. 1 seed in the ACC Tournament.
|--
|24-6
|16
Xavier
|Colby Jones finished with 20 points and eight rebounds in Saturday's 78-66 win over Butler. The Musketeers are the No. 2 seed in the Big East Tournament.
|--
|23-8
|17
Texas A&M
|Wade Taylor IV finished with 28 points and three rebounds in Saturday's 67-61 win over Alabama. The Aggies are the No. 2 seed in the SEC Tournament.
|--
|23-8
|18
Indiana
|Trayce Jackson-Davis finished with 27 points and nine rebounds in Sunday's 75-73 overtime win over Michigan. The Hoosiers are the No. 3 seed in the Big Ten Tournament.
|--
|21-10
|19
Tennessee
|Tennessee allowed the Tigers to shoot 49.1% from the field in Saturday's 79-70 loss at Auburn. The Vols are the No. 5 seed in the SEC Tournament.
|--
|22-9
|20
Virginia
|Jayden Gardner finished with 16 points and four rebounds in Saturday's 75-60 win over Louisville. The Cavaliers are the No. 2 seed in the ACC Tournament.
|--
|23-6
|21
Duke
|Kyle Filipowski finished with 22 points and 13 rebounds in Saturday's 62-57 win at North Carolina. The Blue Devils are the No. 4 seed in the ACC Tournament.
|--
|23-8
|22
Missouri
|Kobe Brown finished with 17 points and seven rebounds in Saturday's 82-77 win over Ole Miss. The Tigers are the No. 4 seed in the SEC Tournament.
|--
|23-8
|23
TCU
|Emmanuel Miller was 3 of 11 from the field in Saturday's 74-60 loss at Oklahoma. The Horned Frogs are the No. 6 seed in the Big 12 Tournament.
|--
|20-11
|24
Creighton
|Trey Alexander finished with 21 points and six rebounds in Saturday's 84-70 win at DePaul. The Bluejays are the No. 3 seed in the Big East Tournament.
|--
|20-11
|25
Iowa St.
|Jaren Holmes finished with 16 points and seven rebounds in Saturday's 73-58 win at Baylor. The Cyclones are the No. 5 seed in the Big 12 Tournament.
|--
|18-12
|26
Northwestern
|Brooks Barnhizer finished with 16 points and 10 rebounds in Sunday's 65-53 win at Rutgers. The Wildcats are the No. 2 seed in the NCAA Tournament.
|--
|21-10