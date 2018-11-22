College basketball rankings: Gonzaga bumps Duke from the top spot and is the new No. 1 team in the Top 25 And 1
The Zags leap Kansas and Tennessee and bump Coach K's Blue Devils to the No. 2 spot
LAHAINIA, Hawaii -- Gonzaga is the new No. 1 in the CBS Sports Top 25 And 1. And for those questioning my decision, I'll make this as simple as I can: When a team (Gonzaga) starts the day undefeated and in the top five, and that team (Gonzaga) beats the No. 1 team (Duke) that already owns two wins over two other top-10 teams (Kentucky and Auburn), I'm just going to move said team (Gonzaga) to the top every time.
So the Zags are No. 1.
And I only dropped Duke to No. 2 -- because the Blue Devils are, even with the loss, still 5-1 with two top-10 wins and a lone loss to my new undefeated No. 1 by only two points. That, to me, sounds like a team that should be ranked No. 2.
And, yes, I know this means Kansas and Tennessee are dropping one spot each, no fault of their own. But they're not really dropping. They're actually just being jumped by Gonzaga and pushed down. Please understand that. And what I really mean by "please understand that" is "please don't tweet me dumb questions about why Kansas and Tennessee dropped."
Rk
Teams
Chg
Rcrd
|1
|Gonzaga
|Gonzaga shot 52.3 percent from the field in Wednesday's win over Duke. Four of the Zags' six victories are top-95 KenPom wins.
|3
|6-0
|2
|Duke
|Duke's resume features two wins over top-10 teams and a lone loss to No. 1 Gonzaga. The Blue Devils host Indiana on Tuesday night.
|1
|5-1
|3
|Kansas
|Dedric Lawson finished with 26 points and 12 rebounds in Wednesday's win over Marquette. The Jayhawks will play Tennessee on Friday.
|1
|4-0
|4
|Tennessee
|Grant Williams scored 24 points and grabbed nine rebounds in Wednesday's win over Lousville. The Vols will play Kansas on Friday.
|1
|4-0
|5
|Nevada
|Freshman Jordan Brown finished with 16 points and five rebounds in Monday's win over California Baptist. Nevada has won each of its games by at least 16 points.
|--
|4-0
|6
|Virginia
|Kyle Guy and De'Andre Hunter combined for 30 points and 10 assists in Wednesday's win over Middle Tennessee. The Cavaliers will play Dayton on Thursday.
|--
|4-0
|7
|N. Carolina
|Nassir Little finished with 19 points and seven rebounds (in just 16 minutes) in Monday's win over Saint Francis. The freshman win was 8-of-9 from the field.
|--
|5-0
|8
|Michigan
|Ignas Brazdeikis finished with 20 points and seven rebounds in Sunday's win over Providence. The 6-7 freshman is averaging 14.8 points and 5.6 rebounds for a team that already has two top-65 KenPom wins.
|--
|5-0
|9
|Kentucky
|PJ Washington finished with 19 points and 11 rebounds in Wednesday's win over Winthrop. The Wildcats have won four straight since losing to Duke.
|--
|4-1
|10
|Auburn
|The Tigers have three top-65 wins - among them victories over Washington and Arizona. The lone loss is a six-point loss to Duke.
|--
|5-1
|11
|Michigan St.
|The Spartans made 14 3-pointers in Sunday's win over Tennessee Tech. Cassius Winston sank five of them and finished with 19 points.
|--
|3-1
|12
|Kansas St.
|Dean Wade and Barry Brown combined for 40 points in Monday's win over Missouri in the title game of the Paradise Jam. It's the Wildcats' first in-season tournament championship since 2011.
|--
|5-0
|13
|Va. Tech
|Nickeil Alexander-Walker scored 25 points in Sunday's win over Purdue. He's averaging 21.8 points, 5.8 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game.
|--
|4-0
|14
|Florida St.
|Mfiondu Kabengele scored 18 points off the bench in Monday's win over Canisius. Christ Koumadje added eight points and nine rebounds.
|--
|3-0
|15
|UCLA
|Jaylen Hands finished with 19 points in Monday's win over Presbyterian. UCLA's next game is Thursday against Michigan State.
|--
|4-0
|16
|LSU
|Tremont Waters scored 15 points in Friday's win over Louisiana Tech. He's averaging 13.0 points and 6.3 assists.
|--
|4-0
|17
|Texas Tech
|The Red Raiders beat Nebraska on Tuesday to win the Hall of Fame Classic. Jarrett Culver scored 26 points in the victory.
|--
|5-0
|18
|Ohio St.
|Kaleb Wesson finished with 19 points and seven rebounds in Tuesday's win over Samford. OSU plays Syracuse next Wednesday.
|--
|5-0
|19
|Maryland
|Bruno Fernando is averaging 15.8 points and 8.0 rebounds in 24.6 minutes per game. The sophomore big is shooting 82.9 percent from the field.
|--
|5-0
|20
|Purdue
|Carsen Edwards' 26 points weren't enough to help Purdue beat Virginia Tech on Sunday. The All-American is averaging 26.6 points while shooting 48.5 percent from the field.
|1
|4-1
|21
|Wisconsin
|Ethan Happ has scored at least 10 points, and grabbed at least 11 rebounds, in every game this season. The Badgers will play Oklahoma on Thursday.
|1
|4-0
|22
|Iowa
|Luke Garza has scored 22 points in two consecutive games. The Hawkeyes own wins over Oregon and UConn.
|1
|5-0
|23
|Texas
|The Longhorns' perfect record includes a neutral-court win over the Arkansas team that just beat Indiana. Kerwin Roach is averaging 15.3 points, 6.3 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game.
|1
|4-0
|24
|Oregon
|Bol Bol finished with 21 points and nine rebounds in Tuesday's win over Green Bay The Ducks' lone loss is to Iowa.
|1
|4-1
|25
|Creighton
|Ty-Shon Alexander scored 36 points on 16 field goal attempts in Wednesday's win over Clemson. Creighton's lone loss is a loss to Ohio State.
|2
|5-1
|26
|Minnesota
|Jordan Murphy recorded a double-double for the fourth time in five games in Wednesday's win over Washington. Three of the Gophers' five victories are top-75 KenPom wins.
|1
|5-0
