College basketball rankings: Gonzaga bumps Duke from the top spot and is the new No. 1 team in the Top 25 And 1

LAHAINIA, Hawaii -- Gonzaga is the new No. 1 in the CBS Sports Top 25 And 1. And for those questioning my decision, I'll make this as simple as I can: When a team (Gonzaga) starts the day undefeated and in the top five, and that team (Gonzaga) beats the No. 1 team (Duke) that already owns two wins over two other top-10 teams (Kentucky and Auburn), I'm just going to move said team (Gonzaga) to the top every time.

So the Zags are No. 1.

And I only dropped Duke to No. 2 -- because the Blue Devils are, even with the loss, still 5-1 with two top-10 wins and a lone loss to my new undefeated No. 1 by only two points. That, to me, sounds like a team that should be ranked No. 2.

And, yes, I know this means Kansas and Tennessee are dropping one spot each, no fault of their own. But they're not really dropping. They're actually just being jumped by Gonzaga and pushed down. Please understand that. And what I really mean by "please understand that" is "please don't tweet me dumb questions about why Kansas and Tennessee dropped."