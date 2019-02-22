College basketball rankings: Gonzaga clinches seventh straight WCC title, remains No. 1 in Top 25 And 1

It won't create many national headlines because it was just a win over another whatever West Coast Conference program. But Gonzaga clinched a seventh straight WCC regular-season title late Thursday while Josh Perkins became the all-time leading assist man at a school where John Stockton once played.

"It's a great accomplishment when you think of the phenomenal guards that have been through this place," Gonzaga coach Mark Few told reporters afterward. "Perk has great vision and makes great reads off ball screens. He delivers the ball to the right spot."

Gonzaga has now won 17 straight games by an average of 31.1 points to improve to 26-2 overall, 13-0 in the WCC. The Zags are No. 1 in the NCAA's NET rankings thanks in part to an offense that has the nation's best offensive-efficiency rating, the nation's best effective field goal percentage and the nation's best 2-point field goal percentage. Their resume features a neutral-court win over a full-strength Duke team and zero losses to schools ranked outside of the top seven of Friday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings. That's why Gonzaga is No. 1 here for the sixth consecutive day.