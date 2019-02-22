College basketball rankings: Gonzaga clinches seventh straight WCC title, remains No. 1 in Top 25 And 1
Mark Few's Zags have won 17 straight games by an average of 31.3 points per contest
It won't create many national headlines because it was just a win over another whatever West Coast Conference program. But Gonzaga clinched a seventh straight WCC regular-season title late Thursday while Josh Perkins became the all-time leading assist man at a school where John Stockton once played.
"It's a great accomplishment when you think of the phenomenal guards that have been through this place," Gonzaga coach Mark Few told reporters afterward. "Perk has great vision and makes great reads off ball screens. He delivers the ball to the right spot."
Gonzaga has now won 17 straight games by an average of 31.1 points to improve to 26-2 overall, 13-0 in the WCC. The Zags are No. 1 in the NCAA's NET rankings thanks in part to an offense that has the nation's best offensive-efficiency rating, the nation's best effective field goal percentage and the nation's best 2-point field goal percentage. Their resume features a neutral-court win over a full-strength Duke team and zero losses to schools ranked outside of the top seven of Friday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings. That's why Gonzaga is No. 1 here for the sixth consecutive day.
Rk
Teams
Chg
Rcrd
|1
|Gonzaga
|The Zags are 12-2 vs. top-100 KenPom teams with a neutral-court win over Duke and zero losses to schools ranked outside of the top seven of the Top 25 And 1. Gonzaga has won 17 straight games by an average of 31.3 points per contest.
|--
|26-2
|2
|Duke
|The Blue Devils are 14-3 vs. top-100 KenPom opponents - but only one of the losses came when Mike Krzyzewski's team was at full strength. Duke is 2-0 against Virginia.
|--
|23-3
|3
|Virginia
|The Cavaliers improved to 14-2 vs. teams in the KenPom top 100 after Monday's win over Virginia Tech. Both of Virginia's losses are to Duke.
|--
|23-2
|4
|Tennessee
|The Vols' 24-2 record features a 12-2 mark against top-100 KenPom teams with zero losses to schools ranked outside of the top 13 of the Top 25 And 1. Tennessee is 20-1 in its past 21 games.
|--
|24-2
|5
|Michigan
|Michigan is 17-3 vs. top-100 KenPom teams with zero sub-50 losses. The Wolverines own double-digit wins over North Carolina, Purdue, Maryland and Villanova.
|--
|24-3
|6
|Kentucky
|The Wildcats are 12-4 vs. top-100 KenPom teams with two losses to sub-50 opponents. UK is 12-1 in its past 13 games heading into Saturday's game with Auburn.
|--
|22-4
|7
|N. Carolina
|The Tar Heels are 12-2 in their past 14 games with wins over Duke, Virginia Tech and Louisville. UNC is 12-5 vs. top-100 KenPom teams with zero sub-30 losses.
|--
|21-5
|8
|Michigan St.
|The Spartans are 15-5 vs. top-100 KenPom teams with just one loss to a sub-50 opponent. Michigan State will take a four-game winning streak into Sunday's game at Michigan.
|--
|22-5
|9
|Houston
|The Cougars have won 10 straight games since losing at Temple. Houston is 9-1 vs. top-100 KenPom teams with zero sub-75 losses.
|--
|25-1
|10
|Marquette
|The Golden Eagles' are 11-1 in their past 12 games with the lone loss in that stretch coming to St. John's. Marquette is 13-4 vs. top-100 KenPom teams with zero sub-60 losses.
|--
|22-4
|11
|Kansas
|The Jayhawks are 14-5 vs. top-100 KenPom teams with one additional sub-100 loss that came at West Virginia. Kansas is 8-5 since losing Udoka Azubuike to a season-ending hand injury.
|--
|20-6
|12
|Texas Tech
|The Red Raiders are 6-1 in their past seven games with the lone loss in that stretch coming at Kansas. Texas Tech is 10-5 vs. top-100 KenPom teams with zero sub-40 losses.
|--
|21-5
|13
|Purdue
|The Boilermakers are 13-2 in their past 15 games with wins over Michigan State, Iowa and Wisconsin. Five of Purdue's seven losses are to teams also ranked in the Top 25 And 1.
|--
|19-7
|14
|Maryland
|The Terrapins are 12-7 vs. top-100 KenPom teams heading into Saturday's game with Ohio State. Five of Maryland's seven losses are to schools also ranked in the Top 25 And 1.
|--
|20-7
|15
|Nevada
|The Wolf Pack's 10-game winning streak was snapped Wednesday at San Diego State. Nevada will enter Saturday's game against Fresno State with zero Quadrant 1 wins and two losses to sub-125 KenPom opponents.
|--
|24-2
|16
|LSU
|The Tigers dropped to 13-5 vs. top-100 KenPom teams after Wednesday's loss to Florida. LSU is 14-2 in its past 16 games with wins over Kentucky, Auburn and Saint Mary's.
|--
|21-5
|17
|Iowa
|Iowa's four-game winning streak was snapped Tuesday by Maryland. The Hawkeyes are 13-6 vs. top-100 KenPom teams heading into Friday's game with Indiana.
|--
|20-6
|18
|Wisconsin
|The Badgers are 13-7 vs. teams in the KenPom top 100 with one additional sub-100 loss that came at Western Kentucky. Wisconsin is 7-2 in its past nine games heading into Saturday's showdown at Northwestern.
|--
|18-8
|19
|Louisville
|The Cardinals dropped to 2-4 in their past six games after Wednesday's loss at Syracuse. Louisville is 10-9 vs. top-100 KenPom teams with only one loss to a sub-50 opponent.
|--
|18-9
|20
|Va. Tech
|Virginia Tech is 7-5 vs. top-100 KenPom teams with only one loss coming to a school ranked outside of the top-35. The Hokies will take a two-game winning streak into Monday's game with Virginia.
|--
|20-6
|21
|Florida St.
|The Seminoles are 10-4 vs. top-100 KenPom teams with one additional sub-100 loss that came at Boston College. Florida State will take an eight-game winning streak into Saturday's game at North Carolina.
|--
|21-5
|22
|Kansas St.
|The Wildcats are 9-5 vs. teams in the KenPom top 100 with one additional loss that came at Tulsa. Kansas State is 10-3 in the Big 12 heading into Saturday's game with Oklahoma State.
|--
|20-6
|23
|Iowa St.
|The Cyclones dropped to 7-3 in their past 10 games following Tuesday's loss to Baylor. Iowa State is 10-7 vs. top-100 KenPom teams heading into Saturday's game at TCU.
|--
|19-7
|24
|Villanova
|Villanova has 13 wins over top-100 KenPom teams - but only one of those victories is over top-50 opponent. The Wildcats are 1-3 in their past three games with losses to Marquette, St. John's and Georgetown.
|--
|20-7
|25
|Buffalo
|The Bulls are 5-2 vs. top-100 KenPom teams with one additional sub-100 loss that came at Northern Illinois. Buffalo will take a four-game winning streak into Friday's game with Kent State.
|--
|23-3
|26
|Cincinnati
|The Bearcats are 8-3 vs. top-100 KenPom teams with one additional sub-200 loss that came at East Carolina. Cincinnati is 10-1 in its past 11 games with the lone loss in that stretch coming at Houston.
|--
|22-4
