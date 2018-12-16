College basketball rankings: Gonzaga drops to No. 7 in Top 25 And 1 after double-digit loss at North Carolina

When Mark Few committed to playing in the Maui Invitational, committed to playing at North Carolina and Creighton, committed to a neutral-court showdown with Tennessee, he did so under the assumption his leading returning scorer, Killian Tillie, would be available. But Tillie had ankle surgery in the preseason. So he hasn't been available a single minute -- which is among the reasons it should be unsurprising that one of the nation's toughest non-league schedules has started to add losses to Gonzaga's resume.

This time last week, the Zags were 9-0.

They were ranked No. 1 in the Associated Press poll.

But now Gonzaga is 9-2 after losing consecutive games to Tennessee and North Carolina -- the latter of which came Saturday by double-digits at the Dean Smith Center. Obviously, that's not great. But it's also neither alarming nor a big deal because Tennessee is good enough to beat anybody on a neutral court, and nobody, outside of maybe Duke, will be expected to win at UNC this season. Plus, don't forget, Gonzaga still has that neutral-court win over Duke in its back pocket. And that, in addition to a likely run through the WCC after Tillie returns, should give the Zags a real shot to still secure a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament.

Gonzaga is No. 7 in Sunday morning's updated Top 25 And 1.

Kansas remains No. 1.

Sunday's Top 25 And 1