College basketball rankings: Gonzaga, Duke among top five in final regular season AP Top 25 Poll

The final AP Top 25 of the regular season has Gonzaga holding on at No. 1, while Virginia is again No. 2 and North Carolina checks in right behind. Rounding out the top five is No. 4 Kentucky and No. 5 Duke, which fends off Michigan State and Texas Tech, both of which -- unlike Duke -- finished atop their regular-season standings in their respective conferences.

The biggest jump in this week's poll is Auburn, which comes in at No. 22 after being unranked a week ago. Marquette has dropped four straight games but have still managed to stay in the Top 25; the Golden Eagles are 23rd and slip seven spots this week. Kansas and Cincinnati, both of which fell four spots, are behind Marquette in terms of most spots dropped.

1. Gonzaga

2. Virginia

3. North Carolina

4. Kentucky

5. Duke

6. Michigan State

7. Texas Tech

8. Tennessee

9. LSU

10. Michigan

11. Houston

12. Florida State

13. Purdue

14. Nevada

15. Kansas State

16. Virginia Tech

17. Kansas

18. Buffalo

19. Wisconsin

20. Wofford

21. Maryland

22. Auburn

23. Marquette

24. Cincinnati

25. Villanova

Others receiving votes: UCF 62, VCU 53, Mississippi St. 37, Utah St. 34, New Mexico St. 16, Louisville 11, Murray St. 11, Iowa St. 8, Temple 4, Clemson 3, Liberty 1.