College basketball rankings: Gonzaga, Duke among top five in final regular season AP Top 25 Poll
The final poll of the regular season in college hoops sets the stage for a big week in conference tourneys
The final AP Top 25 of the regular season has Gonzaga holding on at No. 1, while Virginia is again No. 2 and North Carolina checks in right behind. Rounding out the top five is No. 4 Kentucky and No. 5 Duke, which fends off Michigan State and Texas Tech, both of which -- unlike Duke -- finished atop their regular-season standings in their respective conferences.
The biggest jump in this week's poll is Auburn, which comes in at No. 22 after being unranked a week ago. Marquette has dropped four straight games but have still managed to stay in the Top 25; the Golden Eagles are 23rd and slip seven spots this week. Kansas and Cincinnati, both of which fell four spots, are behind Marquette in terms of most spots dropped.
1. Gonzaga
2. Virginia
3. North Carolina
4. Kentucky
5. Duke
6. Michigan State
7. Texas Tech
8. Tennessee
9. LSU
10. Michigan
11. Houston
12. Florida State
13. Purdue
14. Nevada
15. Kansas State
16. Virginia Tech
17. Kansas
18. Buffalo
19. Wisconsin
20. Wofford
21. Maryland
22. Auburn
23. Marquette
24. Cincinnati
25. Villanova
Others receiving votes: UCF 62, VCU 53, Mississippi St. 37, Utah St. 34, New Mexico St. 16, Louisville 11, Murray St. 11, Iowa St. 8, Temple 4, Clemson 3, Liberty 1.
-
