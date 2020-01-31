College basketball rankings: Gonzaga easily wins 14th straight game, remains No. 1 in Top 25 And 1
Killian Tillie's ankle injury was the only bad thing about Thursday's 87-72 victory at Santa Clara for the Zags
Gonzaga won a game, but lost a starter to an injury, late Thursday.
So, all things considered, it wasn't a great night.
"[He's] just not catching a break," Gonzaga coach Mark Few told reporters, according to The Spokesman-Review, while discussing Killian Tillie's ankle injury that limited the senior forward to only nine minutes in an 87-72 victory at Santa Clara. "It's a shame because he was playing as good as he's ever played these last four-five games."
Few additionally explained that it appears to be a lower-ankle injury, as opposed to a higher-ankle injury, which is the better of two bad options. Regardless, it's still unfortunate for Tillie, whose been plagued by one injury after another for most of the past two seasons. The 6-foot-10 forward missed 22 games last season. He's already missed six games this season.
Gonzaga remains No. 1 in Friday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings. The Zags are 22-1 overall, 8-0 in the West Coast Conference. They'll take a 14-game winning streak into Saturday's game at San Francisco.
Friday's Top 25 And 1 rankings
Rk
Teams
Chg
Rcrd
|1
|Gonzaga
|Filip Petrusev finished with 31 points and nine rebounds in Thursday's 87-72 victory at Santa Clara. The Zags lone loss is a neutral-court loss to Michigan more than two months ago.
|--
|22-1
|2
|Baylor
|MaCio Teague finished with 15 points and four rebounds in Wednesday's 67-53 victory at Iowa State. The Bears' 17-game winning streak features wins over Kansas, Villanova and Butler.
|--
|18-1
|3
|San Diego St
|KJ Feagin made six 3-pointers and finished with 18 points in Wednesday's 85-57 victory at New Mexico. The Aztecs are 22-0 for the first time in history.
|--
|22-0
|4
|Kansas
|Christian Braun made four 3-pointers and finished with 16 points in Monday's 65-60 victory at Oklahoma State. The Jayhawks will take a five-game winning streak into Saturday's game with Texas Tech.
|--
|17-3
|5
|Villanova
|Saddiq Bey made five 3-pointers and finished with 23 points in Tuesday's 79-59 victory at St. John's. The Wildcats are 9-3 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities with zero losses outside of the first quadrant.
|--
|17-3
|6
|Louisville
|Jordan Nwora made seven 3-pointers and finished with 37 points in Wednesday's 86-69 victory at Boston College. Louisville will take a seven-game winning streak into Saturday's game at NC State.
|--
|18-3
|7
|Dayton
|Obi Toppin finished with 22 points and 10 rebounds in Wednesday's 73-69 victory at Duquesne. Both of the Flyers' losses are overtime losses to schools also ranked in the Top 25 And 1.
|--
|19-2
|8
|Seton Hall
|Myles Powell finished with 24 points and five rebounds in Wednesday's 64-57 victory over DePaul. The Pirates are 8-0 in the Big East for the first time in history.
|--
|16-4
|9
|Florida St.
|The Seminoles missed two potential game-tying shots in the final seconds of Tuesday's 61-56 loss at Virginia. The defeat snapped Florida State's 10-game winning streak.
|--
|17-3
|10
|W. Virginia
|The Mountaineers finished with 11 turnovers and five assists in Wednesday's 89-81 loss at Texas Tech. West Virginia is 9-4 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities with zero losses outside of the first two quadrants.
|--
|16-4
|11
|Duke
|Vernon Carey finished with 26 points and 13 rebounds in Tuesday's 79-67 victory over Pitt. The Blue Devils' next three games are all on the road -- at Syracuse, Boston College and North Carolina.
|--
|17-3
|12
|Maryland
|Jalen Smith finished with 18 points and 14 rebounds in Thursday's 82-72 victory over Iowa. The Terrapins are 9-4 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities with zero losses outside of the first quadrant.
|--
|17-4
|13
|Michigan St.
|Cassius Winston made four 3-pointers and finished with 18 points in Wednesday's 79-50 victory over Northwestern. The Spartans are 8-2 in the Big Ten heading into Saturday's game at Wisconsin.
|--
|16-5
|14
|Oregon
|Payton Pritchard finished with 21 points, eight assists and four rebounds in Thursday's 77-72 win at California. The Ducks are tied with USC in the loss column atop the Pac-12 standings.
|--
|18-4
|15
|Auburn
|Samir Doughty finished with 17 points and five rebounds in Tuesday's 83-82 double-overtime victory at Ole Miss. The Tigers won despite opening the game down 17-3.
|--
|18-2
|16
|Butler
|Sean McDermott made seven 3-pointers and finished with 25 points in Tuesday's 69-64 victory at Georgetown. The Bulldogs won despite trailing by 11 points at the half.
|--
|17-4
|17
|Kentucky
|Nick Richards finished with 15 points and 11 rebounds in Wednesday's 71-62 victory over Vanderbilt. Kentucky outscored the Commodores 43-27 in the second half to avoid the upset.
|1
|16-4
|18
|Iowa
|The Hawkeyes shot 36.2% from the field in Thursday's 82-72 loss at Maryland. Iowa is 5-4 in Quadrant 1 opportunities with just two losses outside of the first quadrant.
|1
|15-6
|19
|Houston
|Caleb Mills scored 18 points off the bench in Wednesday's 69-59 victory at East Carolina. The Cougars are 11-1 in their past 12 games.
|--
|17-4
|20
|Wichita St.
|Dexter Dennis finished with 18 points and 11 rebounds in Saturday's 87-79 victory over UCF. Two of the Shockers' three losses are to teams ahead of them in the Top 25 And 1.
|--
|17-3
|21
|Penn St.
|Lamar Stevens finished with 17 points and nine rebounds in Wednesday's 64-49 victory over Indiana. The Nittany Lions will take a three-game winning streak into Saturday's game at Nebraska.
|--
|15-5
|22
|Illinois
|Andres Feliz got 17 points off the bench in Thursday's 59-51 victory Minnesota. The Illini will take a seven-game winning streak into Sunday's game at Iowa.
|--
|16-5
|23
|LSU
|Trendon Watford finished with 17 points and 15 rebounds in Wednesday's 90-76 victory over Alabama. LSU is 7-0 in the SEC and alone atop the league standings.
|--
|16-4
|24
|Creighton
|Ty-Shon Alexander finished with 24 points and three rebounds in Sunday's 77-66 victory over Xavier. The Bluejays will take a three-game winning streak into Saturday's game at Villanova.
|--
|16-5
|25
|Rutgers
|Caleb McConnell finished with 16 points and seven rebounds in Tuesday's 70-63 victory over Purdue. Rutgers is 15-0 at home this season
|--
|16-5
|26
|USC
|Onyeka Okongwu finished with 11 points, 11 rebounds and four blocks in Thursday's 56-52 victory over Utah. The Trojans are 9-3 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities with just one loss outside of the first two quadrants.
|NR
|17-4
-
