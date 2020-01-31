College basketball rankings: Gonzaga easily wins 14th straight game, remains No. 1 in Top 25 And 1

Gonzaga won a game, but lost a starter to an injury, late Thursday.

So, all things considered, it wasn't a great night.

"[He's] just not catching a break," Gonzaga coach Mark Few told reporters, according to The Spokesman-Review, while discussing Killian Tillie's ankle injury that limited the senior forward to only nine minutes in an 87-72 victory at Santa Clara. "It's a shame because he was playing as good as he's ever played these last four-five games."

Few additionally explained that it appears to be a lower-ankle injury, as opposed to a higher-ankle injury, which is the better of two bad options. Regardless, it's still unfortunate for Tillie, whose been plagued by one injury after another for most of the past two seasons. The 6-foot-10 forward missed 22 games last season. He's already missed six games this season.

Gonzaga remains No. 1 in Friday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings. The Zags are 22-1 overall, 8-0 in the West Coast Conference. They'll take a 14-game winning streak into Saturday's game at San Francisco.

Friday's Top 25 And 1 rankings