College basketball rankings: Gonzaga extends winning streak to 21 games, remains No. 1 in Top 25 And 1
The Zags' 21-game winning streak features 21 double-digit wins
Gonzaga's Killian Tillie played for the first time in more than a month on Monday -- and for just the 10th time this season. He took three 3-pointers, made three 3-pointers and finished with nine points in 15 minutes. So the Zags now have yet another weapon at their disposal. They beat Pepperdine 100-74.
"Gonzaga's really good," Pepperdine coach Lorenzo Romar told reporters afterward. "I know I'm stating the obvious. But I've been a head coach for 22 years, and was an assistant at UCLA (when UCLA won) a national championship (in 1995,) and I just told my team, 'I know what that looks like.' They're really good."
So if there are any Gonzaga doubters still out there, and there really shouldn't be, let the record show that a man who has been a head coach at the Division I level for more than two decades, and who has been on a staff that won a Division I national championship, believes Mark Few's team very much looks the part. I've been writing and saying it since November. Hopefully, eventually, everybody else will get on board. The Zags are No. 1 in Tuesday's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings for the 23rd consecutive morning. They'll play Saint Mary's in the WCC Tournament title game Tuesday night.
Tueday's Top 25 And 1
Rk
Teams
Chg
Rcrd
|1
|Gonzaga
|The Zags are 10-2 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities with zero losses to schools ranked outside of the top six of the Top 25 And 1. Gonzaga has won 21 straight games by an average of 29.7 points.
|--
|30-2
|2
|Virginia
|The Cavaliers are 16-2 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities with both losses coming to Duke. Virginia will take an eight-game winning streak into the ACC Tournament.
|--
|28-2
|3
|N. Carolina
|The Tar Heels are 16-5 in Quadrant1/Quadrant 2 opportunities with victories over Gonzaga and Duke (twice). North Carolina is 14-1 in its past 15 games heading into the ACC Tournament.
|--
|26-5
|4
|Kentucky
|The Wildcats are 15-5 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities after Tuesday's win at Ole Miss. UK is a game back of UT and LSU in the loss column of the SEC standings with one regular-season game left.
|--
|26-5
|5
|Duke
|The Blue Devils are 14-5 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities after Saturday's loss at North Carolina. Duke is 3-3 since Zion Williamson suffered a knee injury.
|--
|26-5
|6
|Tennessee
|The Vols are 13-4 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities after Saturday's loss at Auburn. All four of UT's losses are to schools ranked in the Top 25 And 1.
|--
|27-4
|7
|Texas Tech
|The Red Raiders are 16-5 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities with wins over Kansas and Kansas State. Texas Tech will take a nine-game winning streak into the Big 12 Tournament.
|--
|26-5
|8
|Michigan St.
|The Spartans are 16-6 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities after Saturday's win over Michigan. Michigan State is 7-1 in its past eight games heading into the Big Ten Tournament.
|--
|25-6
|9
|LSU
|The Tigers are 16-5 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities after Saturday's win over Vanderbilt. LSU will take a five-game winning streak into the SEC Tournament.
|--
|26-5
|10
|Houston
|The Cougars are 14-2 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities after Sunday's win at Cincinnati. Houston is 14-1 in its past 15 games heading into the AAC Tournament.
|--
|29-2
|11
|Michigan
|The Wolverines are 17-5 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities after Saturday's loss at Michigan State. Michigan is 6-4 in its past 10 games heading into the Big Ten Tournament.
|--
|26-5
|12
|Florida St.
|The Seminoles are 12-6 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities after Saturday's win over Wake Forest. Florida State is 12-1 in its past 13 games with the lone loss in that stretch coming at North Carolina.
|--
|25-6
|13
|Purdue
|The Boilermakers are 16-7 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities after Saturday's win at Northwestern. Purdue is 6-1 in its past seven games heading into the Big Ten Tournament.
|--
|23-8
|14
|Nevada
|The Wolf Pack are 8-2 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities after Tuesday's win at Air Force. Nevada needs to beat San Diego State on Saturday to share the MWC title with Utah State.
|--
|28-3
|15
|Va. Tech
|The Hokies are 10-7 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities after Friday's win over Miami. Virginia Tech is 5-2 in its past seven games with the lone losses in that stretch coming to Virginia and FSU.
|--
|23-7
|16
|Kansas St.
|The Wildcats are 13-7 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities after Saturday's win over Oklahoma. Kansas State will take a three-game winning streak into the Big 12 Tournament.
|--
|24-7
|17
|Kansas
|The Jayhawks are 16-8 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities after Saturday's win over Baylor. Kansas is 6-2 in its past eight games with the lone losses in that stretch coming to Texas Tech and Oklahoma.
|--
|23-8
|18
|Maryland
|The Terrapins are 13-8 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities - with one additional Quadrant 3 loss coming to Illinois at Madison Square Garden - after Friday's win over Minnesota. Maryland is 5-3 in its past eight games with two of the losses in that stretch coming to Michigan.
|--
|22-9
|19
|Wisconsin
|The Badgers are 14-9 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities after Sunday's win over Ohio State. Wisconsin is 11-3 in its past 14 games heading into the Big Ten Tournament.
|--
|22-9
|20
|Buffalo
|The Bulls are 7-2 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities - with one additional Quadrant 3 loss coming at Northern Illinois - after Friday's win over Bowling Green. Buffalo will take a nine-game winning streak into the MAC Tournament.
|--
|28-3
|21
|Wofford
|The Terriers are 9-4 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities with zero losses to sub-40 KenPom teams. Wofford finished 21-0 against Southern Conference opponents en route to winning the league's automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament.
|--
|29-4
|22
|Cincinnati
|The Bearcats are 10-5 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities -- with one additional loss coming in a Quadrant 4 game at East Carolina -- after Sunday's loss to Houston. Cincinnati is 13-3 in its past 16 games heading into the AAC Tournament.
|--
|25-6
|23
|Auburn
|The Tigers are 13-9 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities with zero losses to sub-80 KenPom teams after Saturday's win over Tennessee. Auburn is 6-1 in its past seven games with the lone loss in that stretch coming at Kentucky.
|--
|22-9
|24
|Miss. State
|The Bulldogs are 11-9 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities with zero losses to sub-75 KenPom teams. Mississippi State is 6-2 in its past eight games with the lone losses in that stretch coming at Tennessee and at Auburn.
|--
|22-9
|25
|Villanova
|The Wildcats are 15-9 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities after Saturday's loss at Seton Hall. Villanova is 3-5 in its past eight games heading into the Big East Tournament.
|--
|22-9
|26
|Marquette
|The Golden Eagles are 15-7 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities after Saturday's loss to Georgetown. Marquette will take a four-game losing streak into the Big East Tournament.
|--
|23-8
