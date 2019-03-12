College basketball rankings: Gonzaga extends winning streak to 21 games, remains No. 1 in Top 25 And 1

Gonzaga's Killian Tillie played for the first time in more than a month on Monday -- and for just the 10th time this season. He took three 3-pointers, made three 3-pointers and finished with nine points in 15 minutes. So the Zags now have yet another weapon at their disposal. They beat Pepperdine 100-74.

"Gonzaga's really good," Pepperdine coach Lorenzo Romar told reporters afterward. "I know I'm stating the obvious. But I've been a head coach for 22 years, and was an assistant at UCLA (when UCLA won) a national championship (in 1995,) and I just told my team, 'I know what that looks like.' They're really good."

So if there are any Gonzaga doubters still out there, and there really shouldn't be, let the record show that a man who has been a head coach at the Division I level for more than two decades, and who has been on a staff that won a Division I national championship, believes Mark Few's team very much looks the part. I've been writing and saying it since November. Hopefully, eventually, everybody else will get on board. The Zags are No. 1 in Tuesday's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings for the 23rd consecutive morning. They'll play Saint Mary's in the WCC Tournament title game Tuesday night.

Tueday's Top 25 And 1