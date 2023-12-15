It's been a slow week as it pertains to interesting college basketball games — evidence being that a ranked team hasn't played another ranked team since last Saturday. Boring. But our lull in the schedule will end late Friday when UConn and Gonzaga meet in Seattle.
Tip is scheduled for 10 p.m ET and will be shown on ESPN2.
The Huskies are No. 5 in Friday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings. The Zags are No. 12.
It's not often that Gonzaga finds itself as an underdog in a game played in its home state, but that is indeed the case here, which speaks to the strength of Dan Hurley's UConn program that enters as a 4.5-point favorite. The Huskies lost three of their top six scorers from last season's team that won the national championship but still look like real contenders to repeat —thanks in part to the emergence of Tristen Newton, who should now be considered the leader to win Big East Player of the Year honors. The 6-foot-5 guard is averaging a team-high 17.0 points, 7.2 rebounds, 6.1 assists and 1.5 steals in 31.5 minutes per game. He's the main reason UConn is 9-1 with the lone loss coming by only four points at Kansas.
Top 25 And 1 rankings
Rk
Teams
Chg
Rcrd
|1
Arizona
|Caleb Love finished with 20 points and seven rebounds in Saturday's 98-73 win over Wisconsin. The Wildcats' next game is Saturday against Purdue.
|--
|8-0
|2
Purdue
|Zach Edey finished with 35 points and eight rebounds in Saturday's 92-86 win over Alabama. The Boilermakers' next game is Saturday against Arizona.
|--
|9-1
|3
Kansas
|Hunter Dickinson finished with 13 points and 16 rebounds in Saturday's 73-64 win over Missouri. The Jayhawks' next game is Saturday at Indiana.
|--
|9-1
|4
Houston
|Emanuel Sharp finished with 25 points and three steals in Saturday's 89-55 win over Jackson State. The Cougars' next game is Saturday against Texas A&M. vvv
|--
|10-0
|5
UConn
|Alex Karaban finished with 26 points and seven rebounds in Saturday's 101-63 in over Arkansas Pine Bluff. The Huskies' next game is Friday against Gonzaga.
|--
|9-1
|6
Baylor
|RayJ Dennis finished with 17 points and seven assists in Tuesday's 78-60 win over Seton Hall. The Bears' next game is Saturday against Michigan State.
|--
|9-0
|7
Marquette
|Oso Ighodaro finished with 21 points and eight rebounds in Thursday's 84-79 win over St. Thomas-Minnesota. The Golden Eagles' next game is Tuesday at Providence.
|--
|9-2
|8
N. Carolina
|Armando Bacot was 4 of 12 from the field in Tuesday's 87-76 loss to UConn. The Tar Heels' next game is Saturday against Kentucky.
|--
|7-2
|9
Tennessee
|Jonas Aidoo finished with 29 points and 11 rebounds in Tuesday's 74-56 win over Georgia Southern. The Vols' next game is Saturday against NC State.
|--
|7-3
|10
Illinois
|Marcus Domask finished 2-of-11 from the field in Saturday's 86-79 loss at Tennessee. The Illini's next game is Sunday against Colgate.
|--
|7-2
|11
Oklahoma
|Javian McCollum finished with 20 points and five rebounds in Saturday's 79-70 win over Arkansas. The Sooners' next game is Saturday against Green Bay.
|--
|9-0
|12
Gonzaga
|Braden Huff finished with 17 points and three steals in Monday's 78-40 win over Mississippi Valley State. The Zags' next game is Friday against UConn.
|--
|8-2
|13
FAU
|Johnell Davis finished with 16 points and four rebounds in Wednesday's 94-60 win over FIU. The Owls' next game is Saturday against St. Bonaventure.
|--
|8-2
|14
Clemson
|PJ Hall finished with 17 points and six rebounds in Saturday's 74-66 win over TCU. The Tigers' next game is Saturday at Memphis.
|--
|9-0
|15
Kentucky
|Aaron Bradshaw finished with 17 points and 11 rebounds in Saturday's 81-66 win over Penn. The Wildcats' next game is Saturday against North Carolina.
|--
|7-2
|16
Colo. St.
|Joel Scott finished 0-of-4 from the field in Saturday's 64-61 loss to Saint Mary's. The Rams' next game is Sunday against CSU Pueblo.
|--
|9-1
|17
Duke
|Kyle Filipowski finished with 28 points and 12 rebounds in Tuesday's 89-68 win over Hofstra. The Blue Devils' next game is Dec. 20 against Baylor.
|--
|7-3
|18
Wisconsin
|Steven Crowl finished with 19 points and nine rebounds in Thursday's 75-60 win over Jacksonville State. The Badgers' next game is Dec. 22 against Chicago State.
|--
|8-3
|19
Virginia
|Isaac McKneely finished with 22 points and two rebounds in Tuesday's 77-47 win over North Carolina Central. The Cavaliers' next game is Saturday against Northeastern.
|--
|8-1
|20
BYU
|Jaxson Robinson finished with 28 points and four assists in Wednesday's 90-74 win over Denver. The Cougars' next game is Saturday against Georgia State.
|--
|9-1
|21
Ole Miss
|Allen Flanigan finished with 18 points and seven rebounds in Sunday's 70-68 win at UCF. The Rebels' next game is Saturday against California.
|--
|9-0
|22
Memphis
|David Jones finished with 29 points and seven rebounds in Sunday's 81-75 win at Texas A&M. The Tigers' next game is Saturday against Clemson.
|--
|7-2
|23
James Madison
|T.J. Bickerstaff finished with 21 points and 12 rebounds in Saturday's 84-69 win at Old Dominion. The Dukes' next game is Saturday at Hampton.
|--
|9-0
|24
Alabama
|Aaron Estrada finished 2-of-8 from the field in Saturday's 92-86 loss to Purdue. The Crimson Tide's next game is Saturday at Creighton.
|--
|6-3
|25
Auburn
|Tre Donaldson finished with 15 points and two assists in Wednesday's 87-62 win over UNC Asheville. The Tigers' next game is Sunday against USC.
|--
|7-2
|26
Texas A&M
|Wade Taylor IV was 0 of 9 from 3-point range in Sunday's 81-75 loss to Memphis. The Aggies' next game is Saturday against Houston.
|--
|7-3