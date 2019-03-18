College basketball rankings: Gonzaga falls to No. 3 in Coaches Poll top 25

Duke's strong showing at the ACC Tournament this past week earned it top billing across the board.

On Sunday, the Blue Devils earned the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament. On Monday, they came up at No. 1 in both the AP and Coaches Poll top 25.

The move in the Coaches Poll is a four-spot leap for Duke, which received 25 of a possible 32 first-place votes. Last week's No. 1 team, Gonzaga, fell to No. 3 in the rankings, while Virginia held steady at No. 2. Gonzaga received three first-place votes; Virginia and Tennessee received one first-place vote each.

USA Today Coaches Poll top 25

1. Duke (25)

2. Virginia (1)

3. Gonzaga (3)

4. North Carolina

5. Tennessee (1)

6. Michigan State

7. Kentucky

8. Michigan

9. Houston

10. Texas Tech

11. Florida State

12. LSU

13. Purdue

14. Kansas State

15. Virginia Tech

16. Buffalo

17. Kansas

18. Auburn

19. Wofford

20. Nevada

21. Wisconsin

22. Villanova

23. Iowa State

24. Cincinnati

25. Utah State

26. Marquette

Others receiving votes: Maryland 31; Mississippi State 24; Seton Hall 7; Arizona State 6; Murray State 6; VCU 5; Washington 4; Louisville 3; UCF 3; Oregon 2; UC Irvine 2; Liberty 2; Florida 2.