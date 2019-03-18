College basketball rankings: Gonzaga falls to No. 3 in Coaches Poll top 25

The Blue Devils moved up four spots to No. 1 this week, while Virginia stayed steady at No. 2

Duke's strong showing at the ACC Tournament this past week earned it top billing across the board.

On Sunday, the Blue Devils earned the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament. On Monday, they came up at No. 1 in both the AP and Coaches Poll top 25.

The move in the Coaches Poll is a four-spot leap for Duke, which received 25 of a possible 32 first-place votes. Last week's No. 1 team, Gonzaga, fell to No. 3 in the rankings, while Virginia held steady at No. 2. Gonzaga received three first-place votes; Virginia and Tennessee received one first-place vote each.

USA Today Coaches Poll top 25

1. Duke (25)
2. Virginia (1)
3. Gonzaga (3)
4. North Carolina 
5. Tennessee (1)
6. Michigan State
7. Kentucky
8. Michigan
9. Houston
10. Texas Tech
11. Florida State
12. LSU
13. Purdue
14. Kansas State
15. Virginia Tech
16. Buffalo
17. Kansas
18. Auburn
19. Wofford
20. Nevada
21. Wisconsin
22. Villanova
23. Iowa State
24. Cincinnati
25. Utah State
26. Marquette

Others receiving votes: Maryland 31; Mississippi State 24; Seton Hall 7; Arizona State 6; Murray State 6; VCU 5; Washington 4; Louisville 3; UCF 3; Oregon 2; UC Irvine 2; Liberty 2; Florida 2.

