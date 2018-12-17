College basketball rankings: Gonzaga falls to No. 8 in AP Top 25, Kansas and Duke hold on to top two spots

The Kansas Jayhawks hold on to the top spot in this week's AP rankings, followed by Duke, Tennessee, Michigan and Virginia in the top five.

Gonzaga, which was No. 1 two polls ago, slips to No. 8 after its loss at North Carolina. The Tar Heels bump up to No. 9.

There were no huge climbers this week. Syracuse, which lost on Saturday at home to Old Dominion, drops out of the rankings. In for the Orange? Nebraska. Meanwhile, undefeated St. Johns (10-0) remains the only school without a loss to still not be ranked this season.

AP Top 25

Others receiving votes: Oklahoma 115, Maryland 103, Kansas St 90, St. John's 59, Villanova 52, NC State 38, Purdue 20, TCU 17, Iowa St. 9, Cincinnati 7, Louisville 6, Minnesota 3, Florida 3, Belmont 2, San Francisco 2, NJIT 1.