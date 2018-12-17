College basketball rankings: Gonzaga falls to No. 8 in AP Top 25, Kansas and Duke hold on to top two spots

This week's AP Poll has five teams earning votes for No. 1 overall consideration

The Kansas Jayhawks hold on to the top spot in this week's AP rankings, followed by Duke, Tennessee, Michigan and Virginia in the top five.

Gonzaga, which was No. 1 two polls ago, slips to No. 8 after its loss at North Carolina. The Tar Heels bump up to No. 9. 

There were no huge climbers this week. Syracuse, which lost on Saturday at home to Old Dominion, drops out of the rankings. In for the Orange? Nebraska. Meanwhile, undefeated St. Johns (10-0) remains the only school without a loss to still not be ranked this season. 

AP Top 25

RankSchoolRecordPointsPrevious
1 Kansas (56) 9-0 1,586 1
2 Duke (5) 9-1 1,488 2
3 Tennessee (2) 8-1 1,464 3
4 Michigan (1) 11-0 1,442 5
5 Virginia (1) 9-0 1,400 6
6 Nevada 11-0 1,319 7
7 Auburn 9-1 1,156 8
8 Gonzaga 9-2 1,147 4
9 North Carolina 8-2 1,126 12
10 Michigan State 9-2 1,070 9
11 Florida State 8-1 949 10
12 Texas Tech 10-0 912 11
13 Virginia Tech 9-1 838 13
14 Buffalo 10-0 684 14
15 Ohio State 9-1 647 15
16 Wisconsin 9-2 619 16
17 Mississippi State 9-1 529 18
18 Arizona State 8-1 415 20
19 Kentucky 8-2 377 19
20 Marquette 8-2 350 21
21 Houston 10-0 266 24
22 Indiana 9-2 226 25
23 Iowa 8-2 224 22
24 Furman 12-0 208 23
25 Nebraska 9-2 156 NR

Others receiving votes: Oklahoma 115, Maryland 103, Kansas St 90, St. John's 59, Villanova 52, NC State 38, Purdue 20, TCU 17, Iowa St. 9, Cincinnati 7, Louisville 6, Minnesota 3, Florida 3, Belmont 2, San Francisco 2, NJIT 1.

