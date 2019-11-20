College basketball rankings: Gonzaga gets boost from Killian Tillie's return in latest Top 25 And 1
Tillie scored 15 points Tuesday night against Texas-Arlington in his first game of the season
Gonzaga was ranked No. 3 last year in the preseason AP Top 25 poll with Killian Tillie serving as the team's leading returning scorer. Folks forget that because he's been hurt and/or not the same for much of the past year. But the senior forward played for the first time this season on Tuesday night against Texas-Arlington, sank a game-opening 3-pointer and generally looked solid. Tillie scored 15 points and grabbed eight rebounds in 22 minutes of action in a 72-66 victory.
"It felt good," Tillie answered when asked about how the crowd roared when he was introduced in the starting lineup. "I'm a little tired and out of shape. [But] I tried to step up and make some points."
Tillie didn't play last season until January, and was limited to just 15 games total because of ankle surgery. The time off, combined with the midseason return, resulted in him never getting comfortable -- evidenced by Tillie only averaging 6.2 points in 16.6 minutes per contest. Then, this offseason, Tillie had knee surgery that prevented him from participating in this season's first four games. But now Tillie is back (hopefully for good) and if he can perform at his pre-injury level, or better, well, that's just another reason to believe Mark Few's Zags are good enough to make the Final Four for the second time in a four-year span.
Gonzaga is No. 8 in Wednesday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings while Duke remains No. 1 for the eighth consecutive day. The Blue Devils' next game is Thursday against California. They're scheduled to play Michigan State, which is No. 2 in the Top 25 And 1, on Dec. 3.
Rk
Teams
Chg
Rcrd
|1
|Duke
|Tre Jones scored a career-high 31 points in Friday's win over Georgia State. The Blue Devils grabbed 30 offensive rebounds in the victory.
|--
|4-0
|2
|Michigan St.
|Xavier Tillman scored a career-high 21 points and grabbed 10 rebounds in Monday's 94-46 win over Charleston Southern. Next up for the Spartans is a game against Virginia Tech in the opening round of the Maui Invitational. Duke remains No. 1 for the seventh consecutive day.
|--
|3-1
|3
|Louisville
|Jordan Nwora scored 17 points in 21 minutes in Sunday's 87-58 win over North Carolina Central. The Cardinals shot 66.7% from the field in the victory.
|--
|4-0
|4
|Kansas
|Udoka Azubuike finished with 21 points and seven rebounds in Tuesday's 75-63 win over East Tennessee State. The Jayhawks have won three straight since their season-opening loss to Duke.
|--
|3-1
|5
|Maryland
|Jalen Smith finished with 17 points and eight rebounds in Tuesday's 74-55 win over Fairfield. The sophomore forward is averaging 15.0 points, 9.3 rebounds and 3.5 blocks through four games.
|--
|4-0
|6
|N. Carolina
|Cole Anthony scored 28 points in Friday's win over Gardner-Webb. He's now the first UNC freshman in history to score at least 20 points in each of his first three games.
|--
|3-0
|7
|Virginia
|Mamadi Diakite scored 19 points and grabbed six rebounds in Tuesday's 61-55 win over Vermont. Virginia won despite Vermont making 12 3-pointers.
|--
|4-0
|8
|Gonzaga
|Ryan Woolridge finished with 19 points and nine rebounds in Tuesday's 72-66 win over Texas-Arlington. The grad-transfer from North Texas is averaging 12.6 points and 6.2 rebounds in 29.2 minutes per game.
|--
|5-0
|9
|Seton Hall
|Myles Powell scored 26 points in Sunday's 83-66 win at Saint Louis. The senior guard has scored at least 26 points in three of Seton Hall's four games.
|--
|3-1
|10
|Ohio St.
|Kyle Young got a career-high 15 points in Monday's 86-51 win over Stetson. Eleven different Buckeyes scored in the blowout that OSU led 42-14 at the half.
|--
|4-0
|11
|Kentucky
|Ashton Hagans scored a career-high 26 points in Monday's 82-74 win over Utah Valley. The Wildcats were without Immanuel Quickley, who missed the game because of a chest injury.
|--
|3-1
|12
|Texas Tech
|Jahmi'us Ramsey finished with 25 points in 22 minutes in Wedneday's win over Houston Baptist. The Red Raiders shot 59.7% from the field.
|--
|3-0
|13
|Oregon
|Payton Pritchard scored 24 points and grabbed eight rebounds in Sunday's 67-47 win over UT Arlington. The Ducks' 4-0 record includes a win over Memphis.
|--
|4-0
|14
|Memphis
|Lester Quinones finished with 21 points and 10 rebounds in Saturday's 102-56 win over Alcorn State. James Wiseman, as expected, did not play while he awaits an NCAA ruling on his eligibility case.
|--
|3-1
|15
|Auburn
|Austin Wiley finished with 13 points and 10 rebounds in Monday's 91-62 win over Colgate. Isaac Okoro became just the third Auburn freshman since 1991 to score in double-figures in each of his first five games.
|--
|5-0
|16
|VCU
|Mike'L Simms scored a team-high 13 points and was one of six VCU players in double-figures in Sunday's 93-65 win over Jacksonville State. The Rams are turning their opponents over an average of 21 times per game.
|--
|4-0
|17
|Tennessee
|Jordan Bowden scored 15 of his 18 points in the first half of Saturday's 75-62 win over Washington. The Vols led for the the final 37 minutes of the game.
|--
|3-0
|18
|Arizona
|Zeke Nnaji scored 19 points and grabbed four rebounds in Sunday's 83-53 win over New Mexico State. The freshman forward is averaging 21.0 points and 6.0 rebounds through four games.
|--
|4-0
|19
|Villanova
|The Wildcats made 14-of-31 3-point attempts in Saturday's 78-54 win over Ohio. Saddiq Bey scored 19 points and grabbed 5 rebounds.
|--
|2-1
|20
|Utah St.
|Sam Merrill made five 3-pointers and scored 21 points in Monday's win over UTSA. The Aggies' next game is Friday against fellow Top 25 And 1 team LSU.
|--
|5-0
|21
|LSU
|Charles Manning came off of the bench and got a team-high 16 points in 22 minutes in Tuesday's 77-50 win over Maryland-Baltimore County. LSU's lone loss is an 84-82 loss at VCU.
|--
|3-1
|22
|Washington
|Isaiah Stewart scored 16 points and grabbed nine rebounds in Tuesday's 72-53 win over Maine. The Huskies used 17 different players in the game.
|--
|3-1
|23
|Baylor
|Freddie Gillespie finished with 11 points and 11 rebounds in Friday's win over Texas State. The Bears started the second half of the victory on an 18-2 run.
|--
|2-1
|24
|Texas
|Courtney Ramey finished with 19 points and six rebounds in Tuesday's win over California Baptist. Andrew Jones added 11 points and five rebounds off the bench.
|--
|4-0
|25
|Xavier
|The Musketeers scored the first 10 points and never trailed in Friday's win over Missouri State. Tyrique Jones finished with 15 points and six rebounds.
|--
|4-0
|26
|Cincinnati
|Chris Vogt finished with 16 points and 10 rebounds in Thursday's 85-53 win over Alabama A&M. The Bearcats' lone loss is a single-digit loss at Ohio State.
|--
|2-1
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
FSU vs. Chattanooga odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Wednesday's Florida State vs. Chattanooga game...
-
Garcia to commit on CBS Sports HQ
Garcia will choose between Indiana, Marquette, Memphis and Minnesota on Wednesday
-
Louisville vs. SC Upstate odds, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Wednesday's Louisville vs. South Carolina Upstate...
-
Rick Pitino returns to coaching overseas
Pitino previously coached Panathinaikos last season before leaving this summer to return to...
-
Mock Draft: Wiseman looks like No. 1
Memphis' Wiseman is the top pick in this mock, but it's close among the top four NBA prospects
-
Evansville trolls with 'Coach Cal Cam'
Perhaps the Aces got a little ahead of themselves
-
Duke vs. Kansas score, live updates
Kansas had 27 of the game's turnovers and Tre Jones' 15 points led the Blue Devils to a 68-66...