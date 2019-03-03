College basketball rankings: Gonzaga goes unbeaten in WCC, remains No. 1 in Top 25 And 1
Mark Few's Zags won all 16 of their conference games by double-digits
Gonzaga won 69-55 at Saint Mary's late Saturday to finish the regular season 29-2. The Zags not only won all 16 West Coast Conference games by double-digits but did so by an average of 26.4 points. So they overwhelmed the competition without exception. And the result of that is an adjusted efficiency margin that sits at 35.01 -- which is 2.96 points better than the adjusted efficiency margin the Zags posted two years ago when they advanced to the title game of the 2017 NCAA Tournament, and 1.25 points better than the adjusted efficiency margin Villanova posted last season when it won the 2018 NCAA Tournament.
In other words, Gonzaga isn't just a team on a 20-game winning streak with a resume featuring a 12-2 record in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities with both losses coming to top-10 teams away from home. And Gonzaga isn't just the only team that owns a victory over full-strength Duke. The Zags are also backed by incredible computer numbers that will allow them to secure a No. 1 seed in the 2019 NCAA Tournament -- provided, of course, that they back their impressive regular season by winning the WCC Tournament.
Gonzaga is No. 1 in Sunday's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings for the 15th consecutive edition. The Zags' WCC regular-season title automatically advances them to the semifinals of the WCC Tournament. So Mark Few's team won't play again until March 11.
Rk
Teams
Chg
Rcrd
|1
|Gonzaga
|The Zags are 12-2 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities with zero losses to schools ranked outside of the top six of the Top 25 And 1. Gonzaga has won 20 straight games by an average of 29.9 points.
|--
|29-2
|2
|Virginia
|The Cavaliers are 14-2 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities with both losses coming to Duke. Virginia will take a six-game winning streak into Monday's game at Syracuse.
|--
|26-2
|3
|Duke
|The Blue Devils are 15-4 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities after Saturday's win over Miami. Duke has lost only once this season when it wasn't missing a starter.
|--
|25-4
|4
|Tennessee
|The Vols are 12-3 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities with victories over Gonzaga, Kentucky and Louisville. All three of UT's losses are to schools ranked in the top 13 of the Top 25 And 1.
|2
|26-3
|5
|N. Carolina
|The Tar Heels are 13-5 in Quadrant1/Quadrant 2 opportunities with victories over Gonzaga and Duke. North Carolina is 12-1 in its past 13 games with the lone loss in that stretch coming to Virginia.
|--
|24-5
|6
|Kentucky
|The Wildcats are 14-5 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities after Saturday's loss at Tennessee. UK is a game back of UT and LSU in the SEC standings with two regular-season games remaining.
|2
|24-5
|7
|Michigan
|The Wolverines are 16-4 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities after Thursday's win over Nebraska. Michigan is 5-3 in its past eight games heading into Sunday's game at Maryland.
|1
|25-4
|8
|Texas Tech
|The Red Raiders are 14-5 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities with wins over Kansas and Kansas State. Texas Tech will take a seven-game winning streak into Monday's game with Texas.
|3
|24-5
|9
|LSU
|The Tigers are 16-5 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities with one loss coming to a sub-100 KenPom opponent (Oklahoma State). LSU is 7-1 in its past eight games heading into Wednesday's game at Florida.
|3
|24-5
|10
|Marquette
|The Golden Eagles are 13-5 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities with wins over Wisconsin, Louisville, Kansas State, Villanova and Buffalo. Marquette's four-game winning streak was snapped Wednesday at Villanova.
|--
|23-5
|11
|Michigan St.
|The Spartans are 14-6 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities after Saturday's second loss to Indiana. Michigan State is 5-4 in its past nine games heading into Tuedsay's game with Nebraska.
|4
|23-6
|12
|Purdue
|The Boilermakers are 15-6 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities with wins over Michigan State and Maryland. Purdue will take a five-game winning streak into Tuesday's game at Minnesota.
|1
|22-7
|13
|Kansas
|Kansas is 15-7 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities after Saturday's win at Oklahoma State. The Jayhawks are a game back of Texas Tech and Kansas State in the Big 12 standings with two regular-season games remaining.
|2
|22-7
|14
|Houston
|The Cougars dropped to 13-2 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities after Saturday's loss to UCF. Houston is tied with Cincinnati atop the AAC standings with two regular-season games remaining.
|5
|27-2
|15
|Florida St.
|The Seminoles are 11-6 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities after Saturday's win over NC State. Florida State is 10-1 in its past 11 games with the lone loss in that stretch coming at North Carolina.
|3
|23-6
|16
|Va. Tech
|The Hokies are 10-6 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities after Tuesday's win over Duke. Virginia Tech is 4-1 in its past five games with the lone loss in that stretch coming to Virginia.
|--
|22-6
|17
|Maryland
|The Terrapins' two-game winning streak was snapped Wednesday at Penn State. Maryland is 12-8 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities heading into Sunday's game with Michigan.
|--
|21-8
|18
|Nevada
|The Wolf Pack are 8-2 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities after Saturday's loss at Utah State. Nevada is tied with Utah State in the loss column atop the Mountain West standings.
|4
|26-3
|19
|Kansas St.
|The Wildcats are 11-7 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities after Saturday's win over Baylor. KSU is tied with Texas Tech atop the Big 12 standings with two regular-season games remaining.
|--
|22-7
|20
|Wisconsin
|The Badgers are 13-9 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities after Saturday's win over Penn State. Wisconsin is 9-3 in its past 12 games with wins over Michigan and Maryland.
|--
|20-9
|21
|Buffalo
|The Bulls are 8-2 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities with one additional loss coming in a Quadrant 3 game at Northern Illinois. Buffalo will take a seven-game winning streak into Tuesday's game at Ohio.
|1
|26-3
|22
|Cincinnati
|The Bearcats are 10-3 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities with one additional loss coming in a Quadrant 4 game at East Carolina. Cincinnati is 13-1 in its past 14 games after Saturday's win over Memphis.
|1
|25-4
|23
|Wofford
|The Terriers are 7-4 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities with zero losses to sub-40 KenPom teams. Wofford finished 18-0 in the Southern Conference with 12 double-digit league wins.
|1
|26-4
|24
|Villanova
|The Wildcats are 15-8 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities with wins over Marquette and Florida State. Villanova is one game back of Marquette in the loss column of the Big East standings with one regular-season game remaining.
|2
|22-8
|25
|Miss. State
|The Bulldogs are 11-8 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities with zero losses to sub-95 KenPom teams. Mississippi State is 5-1 in its past six games with the lone loss in that stretch coming at Auburn.
|--
|21-8
|26
|Auburn
|The Tigers are 9-9 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities with zero losses to sub-95 KenPom teams. Auburn is 4-1 in its past five games with the lone loss in that stretch coming at Kentucky.
|NR
|20-9
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Bracketology: Vols back to a No. 1 seed
Tennessee's win over UK puts the Vols back on the top line of the projected bracket
-
Louisville vs. Notre Dame odds, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Louisville vs. Notre Dame 10,000 times.
-
How to watch: Louisville vs. Notre Dame
The Cardinals face the Fighting Irish in an ACC battle
-
How to watch: Louisville vs. Notre Dame
The Wolverines face the Terrapins in a Big Ten battle
-
St. John's vs. DePaul odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated St. John's vs. DePaul 10,000 times.
-
Winner, losers in college hoops
Elsewhere: Duke rolled, Kentucky got romped, Ohio State got stomped and Virginia kept its place...