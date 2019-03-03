College basketball rankings: Gonzaga goes unbeaten in WCC, remains No. 1 in Top 25 And 1

Gonzaga won 69-55 at Saint Mary's late Saturday to finish the regular season 29-2. The Zags not only won all 16 West Coast Conference games by double-digits but did so by an average of 26.4 points. So they overwhelmed the competition without exception. And the result of that is an adjusted efficiency margin that sits at 35.01 -- which is 2.96 points better than the adjusted efficiency margin the Zags posted two years ago when they advanced to the title game of the 2017 NCAA Tournament, and 1.25 points better than the adjusted efficiency margin Villanova posted last season when it won the 2018 NCAA Tournament.

In other words, Gonzaga isn't just a team on a 20-game winning streak with a resume featuring a 12-2 record in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities with both losses coming to top-10 teams away from home. And Gonzaga isn't just the only team that owns a victory over full-strength Duke. The Zags are also backed by incredible computer numbers that will allow them to secure a No. 1 seed in the 2019 NCAA Tournament -- provided, of course, that they back their impressive regular season by winning the WCC Tournament.

Gonzaga is No. 1 in Sunday's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings for the 15th consecutive edition. The Zags' WCC regular-season title automatically advances them to the semifinals of the WCC Tournament. So Mark Few's team won't play again until March 11.