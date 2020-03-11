College basketball rankings: Gonzaga holds steady in Top 25 And 1 after WCC Tournament victory

Gonzaga will be a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament.

That became a sure-bet on Tuesday when the Zags beat Saint Mary's 84-66 to capture the West Coast Conference Tournament title for the seventh time in an eight-year span and improve to 31-2 on the season. Gonzaga is now 11-2 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities with zero losses outside of the first quadrant. Put simply: there's no way four teams will have a better body of work than that on Selection Sunday. So Gonzaga will be a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament for second straight year and fourth time in history.

The achievement is impressive without context. But when you consider the Zags did this despite losing four starters from last season's team, it underlines the consistent greatness of Mark Few's program.

"From where we were in September, even the first real practices we had in October, this is as far as any club I've ever coached [has come]," said Few, who next week will be in the NCAA Tournament for the 21st time in 21 seasons as a head coach.

The Zags are No. 2 in Wednesday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings. Kansas, which is also guaranteed to be a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament, remains No. 1.

Wednesday's Top 25 And 1 rankings