College basketball rankings: Gonzaga holds steady in Top 25 And 1 while getting key player back

Gonzaga was ranked No. 3 last season in the preseason Associated Press Top 25 poll with Killian Tillie serving as the team's leading returning scorer. Folks forget that because he's been hurt and/or not the same for much of the past year. But the senior forward played for the first time this season on Tuesday night against Texas-Arlington, sank a game-opening 3-pointer and generally looked solid while scoring 15 points and grabbing eight rebounds in 27 minutes of the Zags' 72-66 victory.

"It felt good," Tillie answered when asked about the roar of the crowd when he was introduced in the starting lineup. "I'm a little tired and out of shape. [But] I tried to step up and make some points."

Tillie didn't play last season until January, and was limited to just 15 games total, because of ankle surgery. The time off, combined with the midseason return, resulted in him never getting comfortable and only averaging 6.2 points in 16.6 minutes per contest. Then, this offseason, Tillie had knee surgery that prevented him from participating in Gonzaga's first four games. But now Tillie is back, hopefully for good, and if he can perform at his pre-injury level, or better, that would just be another reason to believe Mark Few's Zags should be good enough to make the Final Four for the second time in a four-year span.

Gonzaga is No. 8 in Wednesday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings while Duke remains No. 1 for the eighth consecutive day. The Blue Devils' next game is Thursday against California. They're scheduled to play Michigan State, which is No. 2 in the Top 25 And 1, on Dec. 3.