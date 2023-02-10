When Saint Mary's beat Gonzaga last weekend, taking a two-game lead in the West Coast Conference standings, the Gaels seemed set to snap Mark Few's 10-year streak of winning at least a share of the league title.
Then Thursday happened, and now the Zags once again control their destiny. Not long after Gonzaga beat San Francisco 99-81 late Thursday, Saint Mary's lost 78-74 in overtime at Loyola Marymount and fell to 10-1 in the WCC. Gonzaga is 9-2. That means the Zags are guaranteed to win at least a share of the WCC for the 11th straight season if they win every remaining game; their regular-season finale will be a home game against Saint Mary's that could deal the Gaels a second league loss.
That'll be a big one.
In the meantime, Saint Mary's remains the team with the biggest discrepancy between where it ranks in some metrics and the strength of its actual body of work. Its computer numbers are super strong: The Gaels are No. 6 at BartTorvik.com, No. 7 in the NET, No. 7 at KenPom.com, No. 9 at EvanMiya.com and No. 11 in KPI.
They're just 2-1 in Quadrant 1, however, with four losses outside of the first quadrant. That's a lot for a ranked team. In fact, no other school in Friday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings -- where Saint Mary's is down to No. 16 -- has more than three losses outside of the first quadrant. It'll be interesting to see how the NCAA Tournament selection committee evaluates the Gaels on Selection Sunday. There's likely going to be a big difference between where the computers suggest they should be seeded and where their résumé suggests they should be seeded.
Top 25 And 1 rankings
Rk
Teams
Chg
Rcrd
|1
Purdue
|Braden Smith finished with 24 points and five assists in Thursday's 87-73 win over Iowa. The Boilermakers' next game is Sunday at Northwestern.
|--
|23-2
|2
Alabama
|Brandon Miller finished with 24 points and nine rebounds in Wednesday's 97-69 win over Florida. The Crimson Tide's next game is Saturday at Auburn.
|--
|21-3
|3
Houston
|Marcus Sasser finished with 25 points and two assists in Wednesday's 80-42 win over Tulsa. The Cougars' next game is Feb. 16 at SMU.
|--
|23-2
|4
Kansas
|Gradey Dick finished with 21 points and four rebounds in Monday's 88-80 win over Texas. The Jayhawks' next game is Saturday at Oklahoma.
|--
|19-5
|5
Texas
|Starters not named Marcus Carr were limited to just 30 points in Monday's 88-80 loss at Kansas. The Longhorns' next game is Saturday against West Virginia.
|--
|19-5
|6
Arizona
|Azuolas Tubelis finished with 23 points and 14 rebounds in Thursday's 85-62 win at Cal. The Wildcats' next game is Saturday at Stanford.
|--
|22-3
|7
UCLA
|Amari Bailey finished with 24 points and two rebounds in Thursday's 62-47 win at Oregon State. The Bruins' next game is Saturday at Oregon.
|--
|20-4
|8
Kansas St.
|Markquis Nowell finished with 18 points and seven assists in Tuesday's 82-61 win over TCU. The Wildcats' next game is Saturday at Texas Tech.
|--
|19-5
|9
Baylor
Keyonte George finished with 23 points and two rebounds in Wednesday's 82-72 win over Oklahoma. The Bears' next game is Saturday at TCU.
|--
|18-6
|10
Xavier
|Jack Nunge finished with 21 points and six assists in Saturday's 96-71 win over St. John's. The Musketeers' next game is Friday at Butler.
|--
|19-5
|11
Virginia
|Jayden Gardner finished with 18 points and five rebounds in Tuesday's 63-50 win over NC State. The Cavaliers' next game is Saturday against Duke.
|--
|18-4
|12
Iowa St.
|Gabe Kalscheur was 1 of 6 from the field in Wednesday's 76-71 loss at West Virginia. The Cyclones' next game is Saturday at Oklahoma State.
|--
|16-7
|13
Gonzaga
|Drew Timme finished with 21 points and 10 rebounds in Thursday's 99-81 win over San Francisco. The Zags' next game is Saturday against BYU.
|1
|20-5
|14
Tennessee
|Josiah-Jordan James was 1 of 7 from the field in Wednesday's 66-65 loss at Vanderbilt. The Vols' next game is Saturday against Missouri.
|1
|19-5
|15
Marquette
|Kam Jones was limited to just five points in Tuesday's 87-72 loss at UConn. The Golden Eagles' next game is Saturday at Georgetown.
|1
|19-6
|16
Saint Mary's
|Aidan Mahaney finished with five turnovers and four assists in Thursday's 78-74 overtime loss at Loyola Marymount. The Gaels' next game is Saturday at Portland.
|3
|21-5
|17
Providence
|Bryce Hopkins finished with 17 points and four assists in Wednesday's 74-62 win over Georgetown. The Friars' next game is Saturday at St. John's.
|--
|18-6
|18
San Diego St
|Matt Bradley finished with 18 points and six rebounds in Wednesday's 63-61 win at Utah State. The Aztecs' next game is Saturday against UNLV.
|--
|19-5
|19
FAU
|Vladislav Goldin finished with 19 points and nine rebounds in Thursday's 90-81 win over Rice. The Owls' next game is Saturday against Louisiana Tech.
|--
|23-2
|20
Miami
|Norchad Omier finished with 17 points and 10 rebounds in Monday's 81-59 win over Duke. The Hurricanes' next game is Saturday against Louisville.
|--
|19-5
|21
Indiana
|Trayce Jackson-Davis finished with 20 points and 18 rebounds in Tuesday's 66-60 win over Rutgers. The Hoosiers' next game is Saturday at Michigan.
|--
|17-7
|22
UConn
|Jordan Hawkins finished with 20 points and six rebounds in Tuesday's 87-72 win over Marquette. The Huskies' next game is Saturday at Creighton.
|--
|19-6
|23
TCU
|TCU missed 14 of the 17 3-pointers it attempted in Tuesday's 82-61 loss at Kansas State. The Horned Frogs' next game is Saturday against Baylor.
|--
|17-7
|24
NC State
|Jarkel Joiner finished 2 of 14 from the field in Tuesday's 63-50 loss at Virginia. The Wolfpack's next game is Saturday at Boston College.
|--
|19-6
|25
Creighton
|Baylor Scheierman finished with 19 points and nine rebounds in Wednesday's 75-62 win at Seton Hall. The Bluejays' next game is Saturday against UConn.
|--
|16-8
|26
Rutgers
|Caleb McConnell finished 1 of 12 from the field in Tuesday's 66-60 loss at Indiana. The Scarlet Knights' next game is Saturday at Illinois.
|--
|16-8