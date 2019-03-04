College basketball rankings: Gonzaga is No. 1 in the Top 25 And 1 for the 16th straight day

Projecting an NCAA Tournament bracket and ranking college basketball teams daily are two different things. But I've always tried to (mostly) publish the Top 25 And 1 as if it were a reflection of how the selection committee would view the nation's top 26 teams. So I'm often interested, especially this time of the year, to see how my rankings align with the way Jerry Palm sees the field. And when I checked Sunday night, what I realized is that he and I see things similarly.

Of the 26 teams I have ranked, 24 are ranked in a way that perfectly lines up with, or is within one seed line of, where Palm currently has them projected. So he and I only really differ on two schools -- Wofford and Auburn. I'd have Wofford as a No. 6 seed. He has the Terriers as a No. 8 seed. I'd have Auburn as a No. 7 seed. He has the Tigers as a No. 9 seed. But we're pretty close on everything else. And if you're wondering, yes, we completely agree that the top four teams should be Gonzaga, Virginia, Duke and Tennessee. The only difference is that Palm has Virginia as the No. 1 overall seed while I have Gonzaga No. 1 in the Top 25 And 1 for the 16th straight morning.

Monday's Top 25 And 1