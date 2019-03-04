College basketball rankings: Gonzaga is No. 1 in the Top 25 And 1 for the 16th straight day
The Zags finished 16-0 in the WCC and won their league games by an average of 26.4 points
Projecting an NCAA Tournament bracket and ranking college basketball teams daily are two different things. But I've always tried to (mostly) publish the Top 25 And 1 as if it were a reflection of how the selection committee would view the nation's top 26 teams. So I'm often interested, especially this time of the year, to see how my rankings align with the way Jerry Palm sees the field. And when I checked Sunday night, what I realized is that he and I see things similarly.
Of the 26 teams I have ranked, 24 are ranked in a way that perfectly lines up with, or is within one seed line of, where Palm currently has them projected. So he and I only really differ on two schools -- Wofford and Auburn. I'd have Wofford as a No. 6 seed. He has the Terriers as a No. 8 seed. I'd have Auburn as a No. 7 seed. He has the Tigers as a No. 9 seed. But we're pretty close on everything else. And if you're wondering, yes, we completely agree that the top four teams should be Gonzaga, Virginia, Duke and Tennessee. The only difference is that Palm has Virginia as the No. 1 overall seed while I have Gonzaga No. 1 in the Top 25 And 1 for the 16th straight morning.
Monday's Top 25 And 1
Rk
Teams
Chg
Rcrd
|1
|Gonzaga
|The Zags are 12-2 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities with zero losses to schools ranked outside of the top six of the Top 25 And 1. Gonzaga has won 20 straight games by an average of 29.9 points.
|--
|29-2
|2
|Virginia
|The Cavaliers are 14-2 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities with both losses coming to Duke. Virginia will take a six-game winning streak into Monday's game at Syracuse.
|--
|26-2
|3
|Duke
|The Blue Devils are 15-4 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities after Saturday's win over Miami. Duke has lost only once this season when it wasn't missing a starter.
|--
|25-4
|4
|Tennessee
|The Vols are 12-3 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities with victories over Gonzaga, Kentucky and Louisville. All three of UT's losses are to schools ranked in the top 13 of the Top 25 And 1.
|--
|26-3
|5
|N. Carolina
|The Tar Heels are 13-5 in Quadrant1/Quadrant 2 opportunities with victories over Gonzaga and Duke. North Carolina is 12-1 in its past 13 games with the lone loss in that stretch coming to Virginia.
|--
|24-5
|6
|Kentucky
|The Wildcats are 14-5 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities after Saturday's loss at Tennessee. UK is a game back of UT and LSU in the SEC standings with two regular-season games remaining.
|--
|24-5
|7
|Michigan
|The Wolverines are 17-4 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities after Sunday's win at Maryland. Michigan is 6-3 in its past nine games heading into Saturday's game at Michigan State.
|--
|26-4
|8
|Texas Tech
|The Red Raiders are 14-5 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities with wins over Kansas and Kansas State. Texas Tech will take a seven-game winning streak into Monday's game with Texas.
|--
|24-5
|9
|LSU
|The Tigers are 16-5 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities with one loss coming to a sub-100 KenPom opponent (Oklahoma State). LSU is 7-1 in its past eight games heading into Wednesday's game at Florida.
|--
|24-5
|10
|Michigan St.
|The Spartans are 14-6 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities after Saturday's second loss to Indiana. Michigan State is 5-4 in its past nine games heading into Tuedsay's game with Nebraska.
|1
|23-6
|11
|Purdue
|The Boilermakers are 15-6 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities with wins over Michigan State and Maryland. Purdue will take a five-game winning streak into Tuesday's game at Minnesota.
|1
|22-7
|12
|Kansas
|Kansas is 15-7 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities after Saturday's win at Oklahoma State. The Jayhawks are a game back of Texas Tech and Kansas State in the Big 12 standings with two regular-season games remaining.
|1
|22-7
|13
|Houston
|The Cougars dropped to 13-2 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities after Saturday's loss to UCF. Houston is tied with Cincinnati atop the AAC standings with two regular-season games remaining.
|1
|27-2
|14
|Marquette
|The Golden Eagles are 14-6 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities after Sunday's loss to Creighton. Marquette will take a two-game losing streak into Wednesday's game at Seton Hall.
|4
|23-6
|15
|Florida St.
|The Seminoles are 11-6 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities after Saturday's win over NC State. Florida State is 10-1 in its past 11 games with the lone loss in that stretch coming at North Carolina.
|--
|23-6
|16
|Va. Tech
|The Hokies are 10-6 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities after Tuesday's win over Duke. Virginia Tech is 4-1 in its past five games with the lone loss in that stretch coming to Virginia.
|--
|22-6
|17
|Nevada
|The Wolf Pack are 8-2 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities after Saturday's loss at Utah State. Nevada is tied with Utah State in the loss column atop the Mountain West standings.
|1
|26-3
|18
|Kansas St.
|The Wildcats are 11-7 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities after Saturday's win over Baylor. KSU is tied with Texas Tech atop the Big 12 standings with two regular-season games remaining.
|1
|22-7
|19
|Maryland
|The Terrapins are 12-9 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities after Sunday's loss to Michigan. Maryland will take a two-game losing streak into its regular-season finale with Minnesota.
|2
|21-9
|20
|Wisconsin
|The Badgers are 13-9 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities after Saturday's win over Penn State. Wisconsin is 9-3 in its past 12 games with wins over Michigan and Maryland.
|--
|20-9
|21
|Buffalo
|The Bulls are 8-2 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities with one additional loss coming in a Quadrant 3 game at Northern Illinois. Buffalo will take a seven-game winning streak into Tuesday's game at Ohio.
|--
|26-3
|22
|Cincinnati
|The Bearcats are 10-3 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities with one additional loss coming in a Quadrant 4 game at East Carolina. Cincinnati is 13-1 in its past 14 games after Saturday's win over Memphis.
|--
|25-4
|23
|Wofford
|The Terriers are 7-4 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities with zero losses to sub-40 KenPom teams. Wofford finished 18-0 in the Southern Conference with 12 double-digit league wins.
|--
|26-4
|24
|Villanova
|The Wildcats are 15-8 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities with wins over Marquette and Florida State. Villanova is one game back of Marquette in the loss column of the Big East standings with one regular-season game remaining.
|--
|22-8
|25
|Miss. State
|The Bulldogs are 11-8 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities with zero losses to sub-95 KenPom teams. Mississippi State is 5-1 in its past six games with the lone loss in that stretch coming at Auburn.
|--
|21-8
|26
|Auburn
|The Tigers are 11-9 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities with zero losses to sub-95 KenPom teams. Auburn is 4-1 in its past five games with the lone loss in that stretch coming at Kentucky.
|--
|20-9
