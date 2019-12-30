College Basketball Rankings: Gonzaga is now No. 1 in Top 25 And 1 after taking top spot from Ohio State

Gonzaga moved to No. 1 in the Associated Press Top 25 poll last Monday. But I've had Ohio State No. 1 in the CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings because, quite simply, the Buckeyes had the better body of work.

That's no longer true, though.

The Buckeyes lost 67-59 to West Virginia in Cleveland on Sunday in a game in which they finished with 22 turnovers and 15 field goals. Obviously, that's not good. So Ohio State has been removed from atop the Top 25 And 1 -- and the new No. 1 is indeed Gonzaga, which is 13-1 and likely to be a favorite in every game it plays the rest of the regular season. Sure, at Saint Mary's will be tough. And at BYU should be a challenge. But the Zags are so much better than everybody else left on their schedule that it's not unreasonable to suggest Mark Few's team could be No. 1 for a while, if not through Selection Sunday.

Ohio State is now No. 4.

And the school that just beat the Buckeyes, West Virginia, jumped from No. 25 to No. 14 in Monday morning's updated Top 25 And 1 -- which pushed Kentucky, Maryland, Dayton, Florida State, Penn State, Michigan State, Iowa, Virginia and Texas Tech down one spot each, no fault of their own. Meantime, Stanford was removed from the Top 25 And 1 after Sunday's 72-56 loss to Kansas. The spot vacated by the Cardinal was taken by Arkansas, which is 11-1 following Sunday's 71-64 victory at Indiana.

Monday's Top 25 And 1 rankings

Biggest Movers 11 West Virginia 3 Ohio State Rk Teams Chg Rcrd 1 Gonzaga Filip Petrusev finished with 24 points and nine rebounds in Saturday's 112-77 victory over Eastern Washington. The Zags have won five straight games since losing to Michigan. 1 13-1 2 Kansas Isaiah Moss made four 3-pointers and finished with 17 points in Sunday's 72-56 win at Stanford. The Jayhawks opened on an 11-0 run and were never threatened in the game. 1 10-2 3 Duke Vernon Carey finished with 19 points and six rebounds in Saturday's 75-50 victory over Brown. Tre Jones has missed Duke's past two games with a foot injury. 1 11-1 4 Ohio St. The Buckeyes committed 22 turnovers in Sunday's 67-59 loss to West Virginia. Ohio State is 2-2 in its past four games after starting the season 9-0. 3 11-2 5 Oregon Chris Duarte scored a season-high 31 points in Sunday's 98-58 victory over Alabama State. The Ducks will take a five-game winning streak into Thursday's Pac-12 opener at Colorado. -- 11-2 6 Louisville Jordan Nwora was 2-of-10 from the field in Saturday's 78-70 overtime loss at Kentucky. The All-American candidate has gone just 6-of-26 from the field in Louisville's two losses. -- 11-2 7 Memphis Precious Achiuwa finished with 18 points and 10 rebounds in Saturday's 97-55 victory over New Orleans. Memphis is 9-0 without James Wiseman, who quit the team the week before Christmas. -- 11-1 8 Michigan Jon Teske finished with 25 points and eight rebounds in Sunday's 86-60 win over UMass Lowell. The Wolverines cruised despite the absence of Isaiah Livers, the team's leading scorer who is out indefinitely with a groin injury. -- 10-3 9 Auburn Danjel Purifoy finished with 17 points and nine rebounds in Sunday's 86-59 win over Lipscomb. The Tigers are one of only two undefeated teams remaining. -- 12-0 10 Baylor Davion Mitchell finished with 19 points, four assists and four steals in Wednesday's 91-63 victory over UT Martin. The Bears have three wins over top-20 KenPom teams. -- 9-1 11 Villanova Jermaine Samuels buried the game-winning 3-pointer with 20.5 seconds remaining, and finished with 15 points, in Saturday's 56-55 victory over Kansas. The Wildcats' only losses are to Ohio State and Baylor. -- 9-2 12 Butler Derrik Smits got 16 points off the bench in Saturday's 67-36 victory over Louisiana-Monroe. Butler's lone loss is a one-point loss at Baylor. -- 12-1 13 San Diego St Malachi Flynn finished with 14 points, seven assists and five steals in Saturday's 73-57 victory over Cal Poly. San Diego State's 13-0 start is the Aztecs' best start since they opened 20-0 in the 2010-11 season. -- 13-0 14 W. Virginia Miles McBride came off the bench and got 21 points in Sunday's 67-59 win over Ohio State. Bob Huggins is now 3-0 vs. the Buckeyes since becoming West Virginia's coach. 11 11-1 15 Kentucky Immanuel Quickley made big free throws in overtime and finished with 18 points in Saturday's 78-70 win over Louisville. UK's resume features two top-5 KenPom wins and two sub-100 KenPom losses. 1 9-3 16 Maryland Chol Marial made his college debut and finished with six points and five rebounds in 14 minutes in Sunday's 84-70 win over Bryant. The victory snapped Maryland's two-game losing streak. 1 11-2 17 Dayton Ibi Watson finished with 30 points and five rebounds in Monday's 81-53 victory over Grambling. Watson started in place of Jalen Crutcher, who was held out of the game with concussion symptoms. 1 10-2 18 Florida St. Malik Osborne scored 12 of his 14 points in the first half of Saturday's 88-71 victory over North Alabama. Florida State has won 38 consecutive non-league home games. 1 11-2 19 Penn St. Mike Watkins finished with 19 points and 10 rebounds in Sunday's 90-59 win over Cornell. Penn State has won 13 straight games at home. 1 11-2 20 Michigan St. Foster Loyer got his first start and scored a career-high 16 points in Sunday's 95-62 win over Western Michigan. The Spartans cruised despite the absence of Cassius Winston, who missed the game with a bone bruise in his left knee. 1 10-3 21 Iowa Ryan Kriener finished 9-of-9 from the field and scored a career-high 20 points in Sunday's 93-51 win over Kennesaw State. The Hawkeyes will take a four-game winning streak in Saturday's game against Penn State at the Palestra. 1 10-3 22 Virginia Braxton Key finished with 15 points and seven rebounds in Sunday's 65-56 victory over Navy. Virginia has the best adjusted defensive efficiency rating in the nation. 1 10-2 23 Texas Tech Kyler Edwards scored 18 of his 20 points in the second half of Sunday's 73-58 win over Cal State Bakersfield. Texas Tech has won 54 straight non-league games at home. 1 9-3 24 Creighton Marcus Zegarowski finished with 19 points and six assists in Saturday's 91-54 victory over Midland University. Creighton's only losses are to Michigan and San Diego State. -- 11-2 25 Wichita St. Grant Sherfield finished with 15 points and 11 rebounds in Sunday's 84-66 win over Abilene Christian. The Shockers' lone loss is a neutral-court loss to West Virginia. 1 11-1 26 Arkansas Isaiah Joe made six 3-pointers and finished with 24 points in Sunday's 71-64 victory at Indiana. Arkansas held the Hoosiers to three points in the final eight minutes. NR 11-1