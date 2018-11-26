College basketball rankings: Gonzaga is the new No. 1 team in the AP Top 25 with Kansas No. 2 and Duke No. 3

One of the closest November votes ever in men's AP ranking history has Gonzaga edging out Kansas by one first-place vote to take the top spot in the polls this week. Gonzaga is 1, Kansas is 2 and Duke is 3.

After winning the NIT Season Tip-Off with an 87-81 overtime defeat of then-No. 5 Tennessee, the Jayhawks hoped to return to preseason form at No. 1 -- but Gonzaga's win over previously undefeated Duke in the Maui Invitational championship game was enough to put it atop the polls.

Elsewhere, the Big Ten continues to perform well. There are seven Big Ten teams ranked this week, with Michigan leading the way at No. 7. Villanova hops back into the polls after falling out a week ago. The Wildcats won the AdvoCare Invitational, capping a three-game winning streak with a defeat of No. 15 Florida State.

AP Top 25

Others receiving votes: Arizona State, 156, Clemson 135, Furman 72, Creighton 65, LSU 41, Indiana 35, UCLA 30, Iowa St. 22, St. John's 19, Minnesota 17, Miami 10, TCU 8, Syracuse 8, Arkansas 6, Nebraska 6, Notre Dame 4, UConn 4, Florida 3, UCF 3, Houston 1, Davidson 1.