College basketball rankings: Gonzaga is the new No. 1 team in the AP Top 25 with Kansas No. 2 and Duke No. 3
It's one of the closest races for No. 1 in November AP Poll history
One of the closest November votes ever in men's AP ranking history has Gonzaga edging out Kansas by one first-place vote to take the top spot in the polls this week. Gonzaga is 1, Kansas is 2 and Duke is 3.
After winning the NIT Season Tip-Off with an 87-81 overtime defeat of then-No. 5 Tennessee, the Jayhawks hoped to return to preseason form at No. 1 -- but Gonzaga's win over previously undefeated Duke in the Maui Invitational championship game was enough to put it atop the polls.
Elsewhere, the Big Ten continues to perform well. There are seven Big Ten teams ranked this week, with Michigan leading the way at No. 7. Villanova hops back into the polls after falling out a week ago. The Wildcats won the AdvoCare Invitational, capping a three-game winning streak with a defeat of No. 15 Florida State.
AP Top 25
|Rank
|School
|Record
|Points
|Previous
|1
|Gonzaga (32)
|6-0
|1,590
|3
|2
|Kansas (31)
|5-0
|1,584
|2
|3
|Duke (1)
|5-1
|1,486
|1
|4
|Virginia (1)
|6-0
|1,396
|4
|5
|Nevada
|6-0
|1,329
|6
|6
|Tennessee
|4-1
|1,284
|5
|7
|Michigan
|6-0
|1,213
|8
|8
|Auburn
|5-1
|1,129
|7
|9
|Michigan State
|5-1
|1,111
|11
|10
|Kentucky
|5-1
|1,022
|10
|11
|North Carolina
|6-1
|943
|7
|12
|Kansas State
|6-0
|936
|12
|13
|Virginia Tech
|5-0
|921
|13
|14
|Iowa
|5-0
|599
|20
|15
|Florida State
|5-1
|581
|14
|16
|Ohio State
|6-0
|511
|23
|17
|Texas
|5-1
|486
|NR
|18
|Oregon
|4-1
|439
|21
|19
|Purdue
|5-1
|387
|24
|20
|Texas Tech
|6-0
|380
|NR
|21
|Buffalo
|5-0
|351
|22
|22
|Wisconsin
|5-1
|253
|25
|23
|Villanova
|5-2
|2
|NR
|24
|Maryland
|6-0
|1
|NR
|25
|Mississippi State
|4-1
|1
|15
Others receiving votes: Arizona State, 156, Clemson 135, Furman 72, Creighton 65, LSU 41, Indiana 35, UCLA 30, Iowa St. 22, St. John's 19, Minnesota 17, Miami 10, TCU 8, Syracuse 8, Arkansas 6, Nebraska 6, Notre Dame 4, UConn 4, Florida 3, UCF 3, Houston 1, Davidson 1.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
NCAA's new NET rankings: Ohio St. No. 1
The RPI is gone; the NET is here. And the first version of the rankings have some real stu...
-
Kent State recruit set to make history
Kalin Bennett, a center from Little Rock, Arkansas will be a freshman next season
-
Top 25 And 1: Why Kansas is No. 1
Bill Self's Jayhawks have quality wins over Tennessee, Michigan State and Marquette
-
HS hoops tourney ends with brawl
The brawl led to a cancellation of the game and the Redbird Tip-Off Classic
-
Podcast: 'Nova and ACC-Big Ten Challenge
Gary Parrish and Matt Norlander also discuss Villanova getting its first quality win of the...
-
Top 25 And 1: No. 15 FSU faces Nova
Leonard Hamilton's Seminoles are 5-0 with wins over LSU and Florida