Gonzaga jumped Baylor to take over the top spot in the USA Today Coaches Poll in the first in-season update of the rankings. The Bears edged out the Bulldogs in the preseason poll last month by garnering 12 first-place votes to Gonzaga's 10, but the Zags on Monday received 23 of a possible 32 first-place votes to wrest hold of No. 1.

Baylor dropped one spot to No. 2 while Iowa moved up three spots to No. 3, Michigan State jumped eight spots to No. 4 and Kansas held steady at No. 5 despite a season-opening loss to Gonzaga on Nov. 26. Rounding out the top 10 is Villanova, Creighton, Houston, Illinois and West Virginia.

Coaches Poll

Rank Team Record Points Previous 1 Gonzaga (23) 3-0 788 2 2 Baylor (8) 3-0 774 1 3 Iowa (1) 3-0 717 6 4 Michigan State 5-0 774 12 5 Kansas 4-1 585 5 6 Villanova 4-1 581 3 7 Creighton 3-0 561 11 8 Houston 4-0 529 18 9 Illinois 3-1 525 10 10 West Virginia 4-1 471 15 11 Duke 2-1 458 8 12 Texas 4-1 407 22 13 Wisconsin 3-1 361 7 14 North Carolina 3-1 331 16 15 Virginia Tech 4-0 315 NR 16 Tennessee 0-0 311 14 17 Texas Tech 4-1 310 13 18 Virginia 3-1 268 4 19 Richmond 2-0 198 NR 20 Ohio St. 3-0 176 24 21 Florida State 1-0 167 18 22 Rutgers 3-0 161 23 23 Arizona State 3-1 121 17 24 Louisville 4-0 95 NR 25 Florida 3-0 83 NR

Others receiving votes: Michigan 78; San Diego St. 50; Saint Louis 44; UCLA 38; Oregon 34; Oklahoma State 30; Indiana 26; Marquette 16; Missouri 15; North Dakota 14; Oklahoma 13; Louisiana State 13; Arkansas 11; NC State 10; Clemson 10; Maryland 6; Connecticut 6; Xavier 5; Memphis 2; Drake 2; Western Kentucky 1; Southern Methodist 1; Kentucky 1; Alabama 1; Abilene Christian 1.