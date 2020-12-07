Gonzaga jumped Baylor to take over the top spot in the USA Today Coaches Poll in the first in-season update of the rankings. The Bears edged out the Bulldogs in the preseason poll last month by garnering 12 first-place votes to Gonzaga's 10, but the Zags on Monday received 23 of a possible 32 first-place votes to wrest hold of No. 1.
Baylor dropped one spot to No. 2 while Iowa moved up three spots to No. 3, Michigan State jumped eight spots to No. 4 and Kansas held steady at No. 5 despite a season-opening loss to Gonzaga on Nov. 26. Rounding out the top 10 is Villanova, Creighton, Houston, Illinois and West Virginia.
Coaches Poll
|Rank
|Team
|Record
|Points
|Previous
|1
|Gonzaga (23)
|3-0
|788
|2
|2
|Baylor (8)
|3-0
|774
|1
|3
|Iowa (1)
|3-0
|717
|6
|4
|Michigan State
|5-0
|774
|12
|5
|Kansas
|4-1
|585
|5
|6
|Villanova
|4-1
|581
|3
|7
|Creighton
|3-0
|561
|11
|8
|Houston
|4-0
|529
|18
|9
|Illinois
|3-1
|525
|10
|10
|West Virginia
|4-1
|471
|15
|11
|Duke
|2-1
|458
|8
|12
|Texas
|4-1
|407
|22
|13
|Wisconsin
|3-1
|361
|7
|14
|North Carolina
|3-1
|331
|16
|15
|Virginia Tech
|4-0
|315
|NR
|16
|Tennessee
|0-0
|311
|14
|17
|Texas Tech
|4-1
|310
|13
|18
|Virginia
|3-1
|268
|4
|19
|Richmond
|2-0
|198
|NR
|20
|Ohio St.
|3-0
|176
|24
|21
|Florida State
|1-0
|167
|18
|22
|Rutgers
|3-0
|161
|23
|23
|Arizona State
|3-1
|121
|17
|24
|Louisville
|4-0
|95
|NR
|25
|Florida
|3-0
|83
|NR
Others receiving votes: Michigan 78; San Diego St. 50; Saint Louis 44; UCLA 38; Oregon 34; Oklahoma State 30; Indiana 26; Marquette 16; Missouri 15; North Dakota 14; Oklahoma 13; Louisiana State 13; Arkansas 11; NC State 10; Clemson 10; Maryland 6; Connecticut 6; Xavier 5; Memphis 2; Drake 2; Western Kentucky 1; Southern Methodist 1; Kentucky 1; Alabama 1; Abilene Christian 1.