College basketball rankings: Gonzaga jumps up to No. 2 in Coaches Poll just behind unanimous No. 1 Kansas

Gonzaga climbed back to No. 2 in both the Coaches Poll and the AP Top 25 on Monday after a 2-0 week that included a victory over Saint Mary's. The Zags took the place of Baylor, which fell two spots in the Coaches Poll to No. 4 following a Saturday loss to TCU.

The coaches voted Kansas as the unanimous No. 1 just as the the AP voters did. Meanwhile, Seton Hall rose from No. 13 to No. 7 in the Coaches Poll after a win at Marquette on Saturday. Kentucky also got a nice bump from No. 9 to No. 6 after beating Auburn on Saturday to claim the SEC regular season title.

Other notable teams on the rise in the Coaches Poll included Wisconsin, Illinois and Virginia. The Badgers went from receiving just three votes in last week's Coaches Poll to being ranked No. 24 this week after extending their winning streak to six games with victories over Michigan and Minnesota.

Virginia and Illinois also returned to the poll after both went 2-0 last week. The Cavaliers have won nine of their last 10 and the Illini have won four in a row.

The most notable snub from both polls may have been UCLA. The Bruins received 54 votes in the Coaches Poll after ascending to sole possession of first place in the Pac-12 standings with a victory over Arizona on Saturday. It was the Bruins' seventh victory in a row and ninth in their last 10 games. But even at 19-11 (12-5 Pac-12), the hesitance of some voters to elevate UCLA into the poll is a reflection of the Bruins' status as an NCAA Tournament bubble team.

The top 25 teams in the USA Today/Coaches Poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Sunday, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week's ranking:

Rank Team Record Points Previous 1 Kansas (32) 26-3 800 1 2 Gonzaga 29-2 742 4 3 Dayton 27-2 741 3 4 Baylor 25-3 742 2 5 San Diego State 28-1 680 5 6 Kentucky 24-5 628 9 7 Seton Hall 21-7 567 13 8 Florida State 24-5 555 6 9 Maryland 23-6 516 8 10 Louisville 24-6 494 10 11 Duke 23-6 419 7 12 Villanova 22-7 392 12 13 Oregon 22-7 387 16 14 Creighton 22-7 385 11 15 BYU 24-7 323 18 15 Auburn 24-5 323 15 17 Michigan State 20-9 310 24 18 Iowa 20-9 301 17 19 Ohio State 20-9 240 23 20 Penn State 21-8 232 14 21 Houston 22-7 141 NR 22 Virginia 21-7 79 NR 22 Illinois 20-9 79 NR 24 Wisconsin 19-10 78 NR 25 Butler 20-9 60 NR

Others Receiving Votes: Michigan 31; UCLA 30; West Virginia 27; Colorado 26; Northern Iowa 19; East Tennessee St. 16; Stephen F. Austin 15; Texas Tech 14; Arizona 14; St. Mary's 13; Marquette 13; Louisiana State 4; Texas 3; Providence 3; Yale 2; Southern California 2; Wichita St. 1; Stanford 1.

Dropped out: No. 19 West Virginia; No. 20 Colorado; No. 21 Texas Tech; No. 22 Michigan; No. 24 Arizona